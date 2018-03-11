Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Today is March 11, 2018. If you’re American, you lost an hour between yesterday and today, for it’s now Daylight Savings Time. When this post goes up, it will be 8 a.m. EST in the U.S. It’s also National “Eat Your Noodles” Day. (Again, the meaning of the scare quotes is obscure.) It’s also Johnny Appleseed Day, though he was neither born nor died on March 11 (it’s celebrated now because it’s apple-planting season).
Not much happened on this day in history. In 1702, The Daily Courant, England’s first national daily newspaper, went to press. On March 11, 1851, the first performance of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” took place in Venice. And on this day in 1888, the Great Blizzard of 1888 began in the Eastern U.S. You think your snow is bad? Check out that link. On March 11, 1945, Rudolf Höss, the first commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, was captured by British troops. Having evaded capture for nearly a year, he was finally turned in by his wife, and then tried and hanged in 1947. On this day in 1990, Lithuania declared itself independent of the Soviet Union. Exactly three years later, Janet Reno was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as America’s first female Attorney General. Finally—and many of you will remember this—several trains were bombed in Madrid on this day in 2004, killing 192. The Spanish government blamed al-Qaeda, but firm responsibility hasn’t been established.
Notables born on March 11 include Vannevar Bush (1890), Shemp “Stooge” Howard (1895), Lawrence Welk (1903), Ralph Abernathy (1926), Rupert Murdoch (1931), Nigel Lawson (1932), Sam Donaldson (1934), Antonin Scalia (1936) and Alex Kingston (1963). Those who died on this day include Alexander Fleming (1955), Oscar F. Mayer (1955; yes, the wiener magnate), Richard E. Byrd (1957), and Erle Stanley Gardner (1970).
Back in the days when I would watch t.v. dramas, my favorite was E.R., and I loved Kingston as Dr. Charlotte Corday. Here she is with Eric La Salle (Dr. Peter Benton) in a scene that would end up as a romance. The show ran for 14 seasons, and I remember actually weeping when Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards) died of brain cancer at the end of season 8 while this song played.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili appears to show empathy for Cyrus! When I asked Malgorzata if this was true, she replied, “It’s quite possible that for once she is not self-centered. Cyrus really has trouble walking on gravel because small stones cling to his feet and make it difficult for him to walk.”
Hili: Let’s go back.Cyrus: Why?Hili: You don’t like walking on gravel.
And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon is kvetching:
Leon: Am I supposed to run around in this mud?
Grania found a cat who brings flowers to its owner. How sweet!
And she importunes us to look at the series of sad photos in this tweet:
From Matthew, who sent a pile o’ tweets.
This is a very good question—one I’ve never pondered. See the “answer” at the link:
I’d love to have one of these cat heads, but they’re very expensive. Imagine showing up to teach wearing one of these!
Read the backstory on this kitten at the link here:
A photo:
An ape is gonna smoke if you toss it a fag; the zoo visitor should have been punished, not the zoo!
And another murmuration (I love these!):
Rescue dog is dumb:
And a baby sloth:
A surprise!
Matthew found this fascinating. . .
Finally, I hope you recognize the bird and the rodent!
We don’t give much thought to the Meteorologist or Forecasting today but the weather in 1888 reminds us of what can happen. 213 children died in the Midwest during the 1888 Blizzard referred to as the Schoolhouse Blizzard.
I looked closely at that optical illusion, and then I went and got a ruler and looked again. The lines do indeed change size by a very small amount.
If the moving arrow points were of a different color the blue and black lines might stay the same. But since the arrows are black a small but measurable length appears – around one millimeter. (I worked in a jewelry factory at one time, and got used to seeing very tiny differences, fractions of millimeters. After that, inches looked HUGE.)
That said, the illusion still works because the apparent change seems much larger than the actual change.
Speaking of Rudolf Hoss, I highly recommend the book “Hanns and Rudolf” by Thomas Harding. The author’s great uncle is Hanns Alexander, a German Jew who tracks down Rudolph Hoss.
I was going to take my gigantic yellow dog to agility but I worried it would be hard on her gigantic joints. She is so high stim that I think she would love it. Also with me having frequent migraines, I didn’t know how much I could commit to it and my experience where I went for dog training was good for what we learned but bad for how cliquey and mean girlish it was.