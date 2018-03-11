Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Today is March 11, 2018. If you’re American, you lost an hour between yesterday and today, for it’s now Daylight Savings Time. When this post goes up, it will be 8 a.m. EST in the U.S. It’s also National “Eat Your Noodles” Day. (Again, the meaning of the scare quotes is obscure.) It’s also Johnny Appleseed Day, though he was neither born nor died on March 11 (it’s celebrated now because it’s apple-planting season).

Not much happened on this day in history. In 1702, The Daily Courant, England’s first national daily newspaper, went to press. On March 11, 1851, the first performance of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” took place in Venice. And on this day in 1888, the Great Blizzard of 1888 began in the Eastern U.S. You think your snow is bad? Check out that link. On March 11, 1945, Rudolf Höss, the first commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, was captured by British troops. Having evaded capture for nearly a year, he was finally turned in by his wife, and then tried and hanged in 1947. On this day in 1990, Lithuania declared itself independent of the Soviet Union. Exactly three years later, Janet Reno was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as America’s first female Attorney General. Finally—and many of you will remember this—several trains were bombed in Madrid on this day in 2004, killing 192. The Spanish government blamed al-Qaeda, but firm responsibility hasn’t been established.

Notables born on March 11 include Vannevar Bush (1890), Shemp “Stooge” Howard (1895), Lawrence Welk (1903), Ralph Abernathy (1926), Rupert Murdoch (1931), Nigel Lawson (1932), Sam Donaldson (1934), Antonin Scalia (1936) and Alex Kingston (1963). Those who died on this day include Alexander Fleming (1955), Oscar F. Mayer (1955; yes, the wiener magnate), Richard E. Byrd (1957), and Erle Stanley Gardner (1970).

Back in the days when I would watch t.v. dramas, my favorite was E.R., and I loved Kingston as Dr. Charlotte Corday. Here she is with Eric La Salle (Dr. Peter Benton) in a scene that would end up as a romance. The show ran for 14 seasons, and I remember actually weeping when Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards) died of brain cancer at the end of season 8 while this song played.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili appears to show empathy for Cyrus! When I asked Malgorzata if this was true, she replied, “It’s quite possible that for once she is not self-centered. Cyrus really has trouble walking on gravel because small stones cling to his feet and make it difficult for him to walk.”

Hili: Let’s go back. Cyrus: Why? Hili: You don’t like walking on gravel. In Polish: Hili: Zawracamy.

Cyrus: Dlaczego?

Hili: Nie lubisz chodzić po tych kamykach.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon is kvetching:

Leon: Am I supposed to run around in this mud?

In Polish: Mam biegać po tym błocie?

Grania found a cat who brings flowers to its owner. How sweet!

I know of no greater love pic.twitter.com/lFE9HRu9GZ — Allie H (@alliesatwar) March 9, 2018

And she importunes us to look at the series of sad photos in this tweet:

From Matthew, who sent a pile o’ tweets.

Best illusion I've seen, maybe ever. The blue and black lines are NOT moving. Insanely good. pic.twitter.com/gHGx5u3vTO — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) March 10, 2018

This is a very good question—one I’ve never pondered. See the “answer” at the link:

There are dozens of sea snake species in the Indian and Pacific oceans, but none in the Atlantic or Caribbean. Why? https://t.co/IwDzMHXTNl — christine adamo (@cadamo3) March 10, 2018

I’d love to have one of these cat heads, but they’re very expensive. Imagine showing up to teach wearing one of these!

Gigantic Felt Cat Head created by Housetu Sato, a teacher at the Japan School of Wool Art#HappyCaturday pic.twitter.com/B8D0KMTKbP — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 10, 2018

Read the backstory on this kitten at the link here:

And finally.. Kitten honoured with bravery award after vet ordeal.https://t.co/Nhd7JhI5u2 pic.twitter.com/e9Zc7uXVA5 — Tom Foot (@tomfoot1) March 9, 2018

A photo:

An ape is gonna smoke if you toss it a fag; the zoo visitor should have been punished, not the zoo!

Growing outrage after a zoo visitor tossed a lit cigarette into an orangutan enclosure, prompting the ape to pick it up and smoke it. More than 1M people signed a petition to shut down the zoo after the incident. The zoo says it regrets that it happened. https://t.co/faEjTfg6yN pic.twitter.com/IbEGoYnUWq — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2018

And another murmuration (I love these!):

I just witnessed a starling murmuration @RSPBMinsmere. It’s around 40,000 starlings and there was a sparrowhawk hunting the stragglers. I’m elated: this was an amazing sight pic.twitter.com/qhmdKq711M — Emma Mitchell (@silverpebble) March 9, 2018

Rescue dog is dumb:

I made a GIF of my favourite moment at Crufts yesterday. This is Kratu, a rescue dog, doing the agility course. 😂 @dog_rates @darth @DogspottingOrg @CIPYDPodcast pic.twitter.com/V0C7snckeT — Alison Atkin (@alisonatkin) March 10, 2018

And a baby sloth:

A surprise!

I thought hedging your pets was supposed to mitigate risk? pic.twitter.com/JwqUgGo9DJ — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 10, 2018

Matthew found this fascinating. . .

One rainbow trout caught at @USFWSAlaska's Togiak National Wildlife Refuge had 19 shrews in its stomach. https://t.co/Wkx0YZYnZF pic.twitter.com/yhMCEUNnRN — Cool Green Science (@nature_brains) March 9, 2018

Finally, I hope you recognize the bird and the rodent!

orange pointy chicken pokes hamster dog pic.twitter.com/bFHig7O3N9 — Broken Animals (@BrokenAnimaIs) March 10, 2018