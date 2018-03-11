Reader Mark Heath sent three photos from Mexico:

A female Oaxacan Spiny-tailed Iguana , Ctenosaura oaxacana, Mexico’s most endangered Iguana. It is endemic to 100 square kilometers of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, and it is estimated that only about 2500 breeding couples remain. A very lucky shot, as she lives with her partner in a hollow in a pile of old bricks in my partner’s grandmother’s garden in Magdalena Tequisistlan, Oaxaca.

The last photo is a Mexican Rock Squirrel , Otospermophilus varigatus, taken at Magdalena Apasco, Oaxaca. I hope you like them. I have a bit of a collection of wildlife shots taken in Oaxaca, mostly of birds and my passion . . . lizards.

And some woodpeckers from Cuba, sent by Karen Bartelt:

From Cuba! I just got back from an 11 day birding trip to Cuba. I had envisioned soldiers, checkpoints, looking at passports, but nothing could be further from reality. I saw a few traffic police and never a long gun, even in the airport. No one asked for any papers at all. I don’t know what life is like for ordinary Cubans—there seems to be a dearth of consumer goods, especially in rural areas. However, I always felt safe, and the guides were wonderful and knowledgable. Yes, you do have to be a part of a People to People tour, but that’s part of the fun, as you get to meet some great Cubans. Since we were a birding tour, we met with Cuban naturalists, park rangers, and took school supplies to a very rural school. If you are afraid to go to Mexico, consider Cuba. And I flew on Delta, something I’m now very happy about.

Of the 28 endemic birds, we saw 24, though I don’t have good pictures of them all. I’m going to send a few batches of photos before I go in for a shoulder replacement in mid March (last year’s birding injury).