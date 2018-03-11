I fed my ducks

Ceiling Cat help me, I’m back feeding the ducks again. Though I doubt that this new mallard hen is Honey because of the disparity of beak markings between this year and last, the female still comes to me when I whistle, and she did the very first time we encountered each other two days ago. Could a female duck, or her offspring, remember a whistle over a year, or do all mallards come when you whistle?
At any rate, the ducks (yet unnamed) got a copious breakfast of mealworms, and will get mealworms, corn, and peas later today. (I haven’t neglected my squirrels, either.)
Here’s this morning’s feeding:
IMO her response to your whistle is more powerful evidence that this is in fact Honey than the bill-patterning argues against it. Especially since, according to several comments in previous postings, bill and foot patterns can change over time in ducks.
It could be her sole female offspring, though, as they heard and responded to my whistles last year. That’s a bit better, as I may get a chance to help rear Honey’s grandchildren.
I wish I knew if this was Honey; I find the bill-changing data distressing. (I wish she had been banded!). But she doesn’t have Honey’s eyes, either.
Ducks that habituate human areas will commonly come to humans to be fed.
You are the expert on this stuff so I do have to ask the obvious question. Maybe another expert will assist? Do you worry about dependence by feeding the ducks?
Do you mean dependence by the ducks, or dependence by JAC?
Dr. Coyne, you might like this story – I used your arguments from WEIT to allay some doubts my sister had about the theory of evolution after talking to a creationist. She asked if there were any examples of a new species arising in an observable time frame, so I brought up dog breeding and explained a couple of other lines of evidence.
Everyone knows that before you feed a duck, you should band it so that you know it’s the same duck next time.
I was going to ask last year (maybe six months ago) when you posted that you were going to “socialize” Honey with the other female duck, Daisy, I think, and I was thinking how in the world does he think he’s going to do that? Literally no idea how that would be done. Still curious.
I sort of get it.
Heck, I feed my wild friends all the time. Four bird feeders in front, just picked up a new hummingbird feeder for when its warmer.
My raccoons (Grizzley & Rackets) & possum (Sweetie-face) haven’t been around for two nights but there’s a plate out for them when they drop by.