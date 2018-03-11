I fed my ducks

Ceiling Cat help me, I’m back feeding the ducks again. Though I doubt that this new mallard hen is Honey because of the disparity of beak markings between this year and last, the female still comes to me when I whistle, and she did the very first time we encountered each other two days ago. Could a female duck, or her offspring, remember a whistle over a year, or do all mallards come when you whistle?

At any rate, the ducks (yet unnamed) got a copious breakfast of mealworms, and will get mealworms, corn, and peas later today. (I haven’t neglected my squirrels, either.)

Here’s this morning’s feeding: