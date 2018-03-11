I fed my ducks

Ceiling Cat help me, I’m back feeding the ducks again. Though I doubt that this new mallard hen is Honey because of the disparity of beak markings between this year and last, the female still comes to me when I whistle, and she did the very first time we encountered each other two days ago. Could a female duck, or her offspring, remember a whistle over a year, or do all mallards come when you whistle?

At any rate, the ducks (yet unnamed) got a copious breakfast of mealworms, and will get mealworms, corn, and peas later today. (I haven’t neglected my squirrels, either.)

Here’s this morning’s feeding:

 

  1. GBJames
    IMO her response to your whistle is more powerful evidence that this is in fact Honey than the bill-patterning argues against it. Especially since, according to several comments in previous postings, bill and foot patterns can change over time in ducks.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      It could be her sole female offspring, though, as they heard and responded to my whistles last year. That’s a bit better, as I may get a chance to help rear Honey’s grandchildren.

      I wish I knew if this was Honey; I find the bill-changing data distressing. (I wish she had been banded!). But she doesn’t have Honey’s eyes, either.

    • Mark Sturtevant
      Ducks that habituate human areas will commonly come to humans to be fed.

  2. Randall Schenck
    You are the expert on this stuff so I do have to ask the obvious question. Maybe another expert will assist? Do you worry about dependence by feeding the ducks?

    • darwinwins
      Do you mean dependence by the ducks, or dependence by JAC?

  3. William
    Dr. Coyne, you might like this story – I used your arguments from WEIT to allay some doubts my sister had about the theory of evolution after talking to a creationist. She asked if there were any examples of a new species arising in an observable time frame, so I brought up dog breeding and explained a couple of other lines of evidence.

  4. darwinwins
    Everyone knows that before you feed a duck, you should band it so that you know it’s the same duck next time.

  5. Liz
    I was going to ask last year (maybe six months ago) when you posted that you were going to “socialize” Honey with the other female duck, Daisy, I think, and I was thinking how in the world does he think he’s going to do that? Literally no idea how that would be done. Still curious.

    • Liz
      I sort of get it.

  6. busterggi
    Heck, I feed my wild friends all the time. Four bird feeders in front, just picked up a new hummingbird feeder for when its warmer.

    My raccoons (Grizzley & Rackets) & possum (Sweetie-face) haven’t been around for two nights but there’s a plate out for them when they drop by.

