Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s SATURDAY, March 10, 2018: my sort-of day off! It’s National Ranch Dressing Day, a condiment that didn’t exist when I was younger, as it was invented only in 1954, but is now everywhere (I like it). It’s also National Mario Day, but I’ve never played a video game, so that’s above my pay grade.

Remember, if you’re in the U.S., to set your clock FORWARD before you go to bed tonight, as Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. This cartoon, from Off the Mark by Mark Parisis, shows how one clever moggie solves the “lost sleep” issue (h/t: Diane G):

Heather Hastie has a new post out with a good analysis of the proposed King Jong-un/Donald Trump summit and the horrendously haphazard way it was arranged.

Not much happened on this day in history. On March 10, 1804, there was a formal ceremony transferring ownership of the Louisiana Territory from France to the U.S. What a bargain—we really scammed the French! On this day in 1865, as the Civil War drew to a close, Amy Spain, an American slave, was hung for theft. This is thought to be the last execution of a female slave in America. On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell successfully tested the telephone. In 1959, fearful that the Dalai Lama would be abducted by the Chinese, thousands of Tibetans surrounded the Potala, his palace, to keep him safe. This eventually led to bloody rebellion and the flight of the Dalai Lama to India, where he still lives. On March 10, 1977, astronomers discovered the rings of Uranus (no jokes, please!). I didn’t know until now it had rings. Here is a diagram:

Finally, on this day in 2000, the Nasdaq Composite index peaked at 5132.52, which was the end of the dot-com boom.

Notables born on this day are early jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke (1903), Clare Booth Luce (also 1903), James Earl Ray (1928), Sharon Stone (1958), Robin Thicke (1977), and Carrie Underwood (1983). Those who expired on March 10 include Harriet Tubman (1913), Mikhail Bulgakov (1940), Wilber Scoville (1942; invented the units of pepper hotness), Zelda Fitzgerald and Jan Masaryk (both 1948), Andy Gibb and Lloyd Bridges (both 1988), and Anita Brookner (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to tell Andrzej something. Guess what it is?!

Hili: Semantics of body language. A: What do you want to say? Hili: Look carefully at what I’m telling you.

In Polish:

Hili: Semantyka mowy ciała.

Ja: Co chcesz przez to powiedzieć?

Hili: Patrz uważnie co do ciebie mówię.

I don’t own alligator polo shirts, as they’re pricey, but Lacoste is temporarily swapping the alligator for other animals. The explanation:

Lacoste has collaborated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in an effort to bring more awareness to endangered species. Meaning that the crocodile will be switched out for varies types of animals that are on the endangered list and need more awareness.

Get yours now: they’ll be collectors items:

Matthew sent a hugely viral “selfie” of penguins investigating a camera left on the ice (longer version is here; h/t Jane):

LOOKING GOOD: Curious emperor penguin knocks over researchers’ camera, poses for selfie with buddy. https://t.co/zCNBDwKG0o pic.twitter.com/0dEEcdjMsx — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2018

Have a look at what Americans have left on the Moon:

Once upon a time, I trolled the NASA archives for all the strangest stuff we've left on the Moon. Sure, it's an article from 2016. But it still makes me giggle every time I run down the list. https://t.co/Qiwz4vDw3O — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) March 6, 2018

If you’re eating breakfast, skip this next tweet, also sent by Dr. Cobb:

How can a legless animal march? These friendly sciarid #maggots leave a trail of slime along their procession as they search for tasty new soil fungus. Est. Boraceia, SP, Brazil pic.twitter.com/iE0Db1A0hx — Keith Bayless (@thekeithing) March 8, 2018

Matthew sent this:

Just imagine going back in time even three years ago and showing people this headline. pic.twitter.com/Bgc0n7Co7Q — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) March 7, 2018

But here’s a related one that appeared on the Facebook page of a friend:

Can you spot the crocodile bites?

#FossilFriday Look at the marks on this foot OH 8, suggesting that a poor Homo habilis was eaten by a crocodile 1.75 million years ago… pic.twitter.com/PaddmUvh2u — Roberto Sáez (@robertosaezm) March 9, 2018

. . . and you might want to see this article to see if any critics changed their minds. Sadly, I’ve never seen “The Big Lebowski”.

"The Big Lebowski" is 20. We reached out to the critics who panned it to see what they think now. https://t.co/JnxYYRHMsd — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 7, 2018