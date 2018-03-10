Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s SATURDAY, March 10, 2018: my sort-of day off! It’s National Ranch Dressing Day, a condiment that didn’t exist when I was younger, as it was invented only in 1954, but is now everywhere (I like it). It’s also National Mario Day, but I’ve never played a video game, so that’s above my pay grade.
Remember, if you’re in the U.S., to set your clock FORWARD before you go to bed tonight, as Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. This cartoon, from Off the Mark by Mark Parisis, shows how one clever moggie solves the “lost sleep” issue (h/t: Diane G):
Heather Hastie has a new post out with a good analysis of the proposed King Jong-un/Donald Trump summit and the horrendously haphazard way it was arranged.
Not much happened on this day in history. On March 10, 1804, there was a formal ceremony transferring ownership of the Louisiana Territory from France to the U.S. What a bargain—we really scammed the French! On this day in 1865, as the Civil War drew to a close, Amy Spain, an American slave, was hung for theft. This is thought to be the last execution of a female slave in America. On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell successfully tested the telephone. In 1959, fearful that the Dalai Lama would be abducted by the Chinese, thousands of Tibetans surrounded the Potala, his palace, to keep him safe. This eventually led to bloody rebellion and the flight of the Dalai Lama to India, where he still lives. On March 10, 1977, astronomers discovered the rings of Uranus (no jokes, please!). I didn’t know until now it had rings. Here is a diagram:
Finally, on this day in 2000, the Nasdaq Composite index peaked at 5132.52, which was the end of the dot-com boom.
Notables born on this day are early jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke (1903), Clare Booth Luce (also 1903), James Earl Ray (1928), Sharon Stone (1958), Robin Thicke (1977), and Carrie Underwood (1983). Those who expired on March 10 include Harriet Tubman (1913), Mikhail Bulgakov (1940), Wilber Scoville (1942; invented the units of pepper hotness), Zelda Fitzgerald and Jan Masaryk (both 1948), Andy Gibb and Lloyd Bridges (both 1988), and Anita Brookner (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to tell Andrzej something. Guess what it is?!
Hili: Semantics of body language.A: What do you want to say?Hili: Look carefully at what I’m telling you.
Hili: Semantyka mowy ciała.
Ja: Co chcesz przez to powiedzieć?
Hili: Patrz uważnie co do ciebie mówię.
Lacoste has collaborated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in an effort to bring more awareness to endangered species. Meaning that the crocodile will be switched out for varies types of animals that are on the endangered list and need more awareness.
Get yours now: they’ll be collectors items:
Matthew sent a hugely viral “selfie” of penguins investigating a camera left on the ice (longer version is here; h/t Jane):
Have a look at what Americans have left on the Moon:
If you’re eating breakfast, skip this next tweet, also sent by Dr. Cobb:
Matthew sent this:
But here’s a related one that appeared on the Facebook page of a friend:
Can you spot the crocodile bites?
. . . and you might want to see this article to see if any critics changed their minds. Sadly, I’ve never seen “The Big Lebowski”.
Jupiter and Neptune also have rings, as do the Kuiper Belt objects Haumea and Chariklo.
Louisiana purchase is a bargain? I suggest we give Loiusiana back to France and throw in Alabama and Mississippi as a bonus, in liew of what became all the other states.
If you are talking politically I’ll go along with your finding. However, this mostly turned out to be the bread basket of the country. Believe it or don’t, good farm land in Iowa will run you 6 to 8 thousand an acre. More corn, more pigs than anywhere on earth. I am pretty sure we paid less than a dollar for it then. Actually, I think we stole California from Mexico so that was a better deal.
What would have happened if the French didn’t sell that piece of land ,would there have been a war over it ?
You may be right. Wars were in fashion back then too.
Uranus was passing in front of a bright star, and researchers wanted to study the atmosphere of Uranus as it did so (the light of the star would go through the atmosphere just as the star was being eclipsed, and again as it reappeared). The rings blocked the light five times before Uranus itself blocked the starlight, then five times after, so they concluded that there must be rings around Uranus.
They couldn’t directly see the rings from the earth at that time, although Hubble has photographed them since then.
Glen Davidson
Lloyd Bridges died in 1998, not 1988.
Bianca? Rosalind? Belinda? Whoever the astronomer was that chose those names for the moons of Uranus should have to forfeit their science degrees and go back to the humanities. Moons should sound cool, like Enceladus or Titan, rather than sounding like you named them after the people that work down at your local charity shop. Might was well have kept calling Uranus by its original name! “Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the planet George. Be sure to stop off at the gift count on moon Portia, as we have some delightful local made jams for sale. All proceeds benefit our local village green preservation society.” At least naming a moon “Puck” is a bit erm, cheeky…
It was the prerogative of John Herschel (son of William) to name the moons of Uranus. And instead of going Greek/Roman, he decided on magical characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.
Is there a reason to care about Trump having an affair (or more than one affair) with a porn star years before he became president?
Seems to me it is just tabloid-level news. And yet mainstream news keeps flogging it.
Yes, it is tabloid level news. But it illustrates the hypocrisy of the religious right, which would have decimated Obama if had engaged in such behavior. Plus, there may have been some illegalities involved in how Stormy Daniels was paid off.
It’s not so much the having – that is between him and his wife to work on. It is the lying that goes to this person’s character or lack thereof. Look at what happened to Hart just back in the 80s. All of our character has slipped a bit.
F Scot Fitzgerald ,other wise known as the prisoner of Zelda
Oh, how I love penguins!!
I like the Arizona-bound cat cartoon!
Arizona does not change to Daylight Saving Time when the rest of the United States does. However, within Arizona, the Navajo Nation does move clocks ahead to Saving. However, within the Navajo borders, the Hopi Reservation does not change its clocks.
However, living on a ranch in Hopi country, there is a family where the mother works on the Navajo Reserve, so that household moves its clock.
This results in a situation where a family’s clock is ahead of their neighbours’ clocks that are behind a surrounding community that is ahead of a state that is behind a country that moves ahead.
The simple answer is not to change the clocks tonight but to wait until the morning. That way,, you don’t lose an hour’s sleep, you lose an hour of awake time on Sunday.
Dang, boss, never seeing Lebowski is like never seeing Citizen Kane or Casablanca or The Godfather — or never seeing The Last Picture Show or Five Easy Pieces or Days of Heaven.
Hie thee to Netflix and savor one of the great American comedies, one ranking with Chaplin and Keaton and Sturges.