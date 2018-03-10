Houston, we have ducks!

I was told by our office staff that two ducks had arrived at our pond (“Botany Pond”) in the last few days, and yesterday I went out to see. I walked to the pond’s edge and gave the same three-note whistle that I used to call Honey last year. And, sure enough, a mallard hen—followed by her handsome boyfriend—came swimming toward me. She then paddled by the edge of the pond, looking expectant. Sadly, I had no food in my hands, and even more sadly, the hen didn’t seem to be my beloved Honey. I had so hoped she’d return this year! This duck, as you’ll see, has beak markings that distinguish her from Honey.

Some iPhone photos of the new ducks:

The pair:

The beautiful hen:

Some beak photos; note that there is no mottling on the edges of her beak:

Here is Honey’s bill from last year, which looks very different. The new duck lacks Honey’s darker stippling, and Honey lacked the big light patch at the tip of the bill:

When the duck came to my whistle, my heart leapt, for I thought it was Honey remembering how I called her. It’s still a mystery why the hen (but not the drake) came when I whistled: my unrealistic hope is that this is one of Honey’s offspring—the only female in the brood of four—that I helped raise to fledging.

Well, of course I can’t let ducks go unfed, even if they’re undocumented immigrants, so I immediately drove to the store and bought three bags of frozen corn. I also have a nearly full bag of mealworms left over from last year. If these ducks are here today, they shall feast. But I’m still hoping that my Honey will return.