Bari Weiss on Bill Maher again

Bari Weiss was on Bill Maher before (see my post here), and now she’s back again talking about why she (a Leftist herself) has been so demonized by Leftists. Reader Diana MacPherson called my attention to Weiss’s second appearance, in which she analogizes her demonization with the story in Philip Roth’s The Human Stain.

Part of her take on the Authoritarian Leftist’s attacks on her and others:

“What people are trying to do is taken even the most well intentioned and anodyne comment and intentionally torque it and then throw it out through the echo chamber of social media in order to ruin people’s reputations. And I think it’s very strange that we’re the most privileged people in human history, objectively, and yet people are spending all of their time on Earth hurling pixels at each other. I find it a very strange use of people’s time.”

She’s been attacked a lot lately, but on trivial grounds; she’s absolutely right that people aren’t going after her ideas, but trying to blacken her character. Nevertheless, she persists—and I’m glad.

You can hear another minute or so of Weiss on this video.