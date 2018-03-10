Bari Weiss on Bill Maher again

Bari Weiss was on Bill Maher before (see my post here), and now she’s back again talking about why she (a Leftist herself) has been so demonized by Leftists. Reader Diana MacPherson called my attention to Weiss’s second appearance, in which she analogizes her demonization with the story in Philip Roth’s The Human Stain.
Part of her take on the Authoritarian Leftist’s attacks on her and others:
“What people are trying to do is taken even the most well intentioned and anodyne comment and intentionally torque it and then throw it out through the echo chamber of social media in order to ruin people’s reputations. And I think it’s very strange that we’re the most privileged people in human history, objectively, and yet people are spending all of their time on Earth hurling pixels at each other. I find it a very strange use of people’s time.”
She’s been attacked a lot lately, but on trivial grounds; she’s absolutely right that people aren’t going after her ideas, but trying to blacken her character. Nevertheless, she persists—and I’m glad.
You can hear another minute or so of Weiss on this video.
“Anodyne”
Learned this word here on WEIT!
It’s a very useful word.
Obscure enough to be slightly impressive in conversation, but also brusquely trisyllabic, so one doesn’t sound like a pretentious twit when employing it.
Awesome
I’m looking for a word to take over my own concoction “Ritalin-soaked literature” – “anodyne” is close, closer than “innocuous”…
I think!…
Anodyne means innocuous in the sense of being tediously inoffensive (though whether that’s possible these days is a different conversation altogether!), rather than simply dull. Perhaps you’re looking for words like vapid, vacuous, insipid, or lifeless? Something to describe pablum?
But I think your original formulation, at least for literature that is dull for being soaked in young adult/millenial clichés, is a very good one.
Thank you, it seems you get it!
And yep, thought of those words too, “anodyne” still my favorite so far…
‘Ritalin-soaked literature’ is a great phrase, much more vivid and disdainful than ‘anodyne’.
Thank you thank you!
Well, it’s harmless.
Glen Davidson
Yeah, “anodyne” is pretty anodyne, as recondite vocabulary goes. 🙂
She used it in her last Maher appearance as well. Good words are good.
Does that make Maher the Alexander Portnoy? Keep that half-goy away from the Mounds bar wrappers and the cored apples and the calf’s liver! 🙂
I like what I’ve heard from Bari Weiss so far but I’ve seen some tweets and posts that don’t like her position on the Israel/Palestine conflict. They accuse her of attempting to distance herself now from a supposedly sordid past. Here’s a post on the spat:
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/advocate-reportedly-intellectual/
They are accusing her of hypocrisy. She evidently was heavily involved in a campaign to deplatform Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from speaking at Columbia in September 2007. She is accused by some in being instrumental in the firing of Lisa Anderson, the professor who invited him to speak.
I don’t know if this accusation has any foundation. Regardless, Bari Weiss certainly has the right to evolve her opinion.
Erm, Mondoweiss is akin to GlobalResearch or Infowars.
Just saying.
I don’t know if any of the information in that link is true or not, but I will not be finding out. Mondoweiss is one of the most maliciously deceitful websites in existence, dripping with antisemitism and existing in part to propagate conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel. Unfortunately, it is also extremely popular with a good portion of the “progressive” crowd.
In terms of popularity, Mondoweiss claims 3.5 million unique viewers per annum. By way of comparison, Breitbart claims 45 million unique viewers per month.
It’s still 3.5 million too much 🙂
Plus, at least when it comes to Jews and Israel, I doubt Breitbart can come close to matching Mondoweiss’ invidiousness and dishonesty.
Try reading this Paul. PCC[E] put it up in a post yesterday: THE SLIMING OF BARI WEISS by David French, National Review, March 8th 2018
I share my fellow commenters’ disdain for Mondoweiss, though not for the truth of any assertions contained therein. I see no problem with Weiss’s views perhaps having evolved — as long as she straightforwardly acknowledges them, rather than tries to cover them up.
Ok, let’s forget about Mondoweiss. You forced me to look further. I found Bari Weiss’ response to the controversy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bariweiss/status/971556549645815809. I scanned it and it seems Weiss comes out on top. She appears to be pro-Israel which of course some people are unhappy with. She seems to be consistently against bullying tactics. So no hypocrisy that I can see.
Good, but “hurling pixels at each other”?
Is that a big problem? Photos are the weapons?
Anyway, the strained misrepresentations are not so strange if understood as power politics. Which they are.
Glen Davidson
The words you read on the internet are also composed of pixels.
Right. I also took that to be her meaning. Just stuff one reads on the internet.
I read pixels on the screen, not the internet.
Never hurled one, nor sent any.
Glen Davidson
Weiss was also on MSNBC yesterday; and mentioned evolutionary biology, which I assume is a term that doesn’t get said that often on US media.
https://
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upL1uC1HGGg
I love her! She’s the kind of millennial I was used to working with. She’s kind of our hope for the future I think! If only I hadn’t had to wait until my 40s to have her confidence!
The David French article referenced by Michael Fisher above is clarifying. It mentions that the latest defamation of Bari Weiss is led by Glenn Greenwald, that well known specialist in misrepresentation.
[The charges of hypocrisy against her boil down to her having dared to criticize Columbia’s Middle East department when it made itself indistinguishable from Hamas.]
Equating the most anodyne departure from the party line with “fascism” is, of course, an old story on the pop-Left. What interests me is the return of this 30s-40s cliché in a slightly new guise. This suggests that the Stalinist cast of mind is a psychological type, rather than an ideology. Call it stalinoia with a small s, a variant of narcissistic personality disorder which warrants an entry in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.
Saying a major university’s department was “indistinguishable from Hamas” is ridiculous. You just throw away any credibility with a comment like that.
Here’s a link to the Greenwald article, so people do not have to rely on the notorious National Review:
https://theintercept.com/2018/03/08/the-nyts-bari-weiss-falsely-denies-her-years-of-attacks-on-the-academic-freedom-of-arab-scholars-who-criticize-israel/
It’s notable the current editor of Deadspin, then the editor of the Columbia student newspaper, says Weiss is unfairly mischaracterising what she did.
I just read the article you link to and encourage other commenters to do so as well.
In no small part, because it’s easy to see that Greenwald can’t stomach her, but I am trying to get to specific reasons for his vehemence.
Yes, the NYTimes appended an editor’s note, a correction, to the her article….but I was expecting alot more from Greenwald in terms of specifics. At any rate, that column still stands here it is:
Just saw this where she discusses that NYTimes column that Greenwald brings up…
She is so sharp. Here is her full appearance and she starts around minute 32.
This same thing has (is) happening to atheists who make the claim that organized religion does harm or that Islam is empirically worse to our species than Christianity. Other atheist have condemned these views, which is reasonable, but they begin to justify that anything Islamic, for example, cannot be criticized because maybe it poses a threat to a minority. This is very misguided and opposite of the very aims enlightenment is trying to obtain.