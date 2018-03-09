Why talks with North Korea won’t succeed

While everyone seems to be heartened by the sudden announcement that Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong-un to negotiate for the DPRK’s suspension of either nuclear testing or building weapons, I am not optimistic. (I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.) There are three reasons.
1.) Trump will be meeting with Kim Jon-un, and Trump is an idiot—far less savvy than the North Korean leader. The U.S., as before, will be played.
2.) Kim Jong-un, and his predecessors, have no intention of abandoning their nuclear program, which is their one assurance against attack by the West.
3.) In the last decade and a half, North Korea has agreed to freeze its nuclear program and/or halt missile tests three times. It’s violated all three agreements. Why should we trust them now, especially in view of the spate of missile tests and bigger weapons?
Yes, I know it’s better to seem optimistic than pessimistic, for if talks don’t work, the alternatives are either that the status quo will continue (my own view) or unthinkable war will happen. But my prediction is that, five years from now, North Korea will have missiles capable of hitting everywhere in the U.S., they won’t use them, and we’ll just have another nuclear power on the planet.
There was someone talking on NPR this morning (over the crunching of my cereal) saying that this was the meeting that North Korea had been looking for many years and that the US had refused to give them, so they were wondering why this administration was giving something important away so easily. That’s certainly not the spin I’ve seen in most places and I have no idea if it’s accurate.
Trump is not high on my list of people that I would send to negotiate with someone in a position of strength. He might bully or cheat the powerless out of what they have, but he seems no match for a savvy opponent.
I share your view. Who will (or can) control Trump from saying or committing us to something incredibly stupid? He has demonstrated than he is incapable of even the dimmest rationality and plays only to his imagined television audience. Only Kim Jong-un can come out of this looking good (or at least better).
Trumpkins think it must have been Trump’s strong bluster that scared the Kim regime so much they’re now asking to talk it out.
What a world they must live in.
Has Trump had one single successful meeting with any head of state at this point?
Not if you don’t count meetings in 2016 to coordinate his election campaign.
Well played, mikeyc. Well played.
Those sex workers were representatives of local NGOs and cooperative goods procurement services, not the Russian government.
Benjamin Netanyahu meeting was successful.
The meeting with Trudeau was. The NATO meeting was. There have been numerous ones with leaders that were, where the other leader said they were.
You will never beat Trump by insisting on a version of Trump the rest of us can see is wrong. He is not an idiot or a drooling bumbler. He is a much more formidable opponent than you realize.
Kim is messing with Trump’s feeble mind and manipulating him. If anything, the meeting (if it takes place) gives NK legitimacy, and will give Kim the feeling he is getting the world respect he deserves (and yearns for). The art of the deal my ass.
Well, if the DPRK’s dictator is getting the respect he craves, I think he’s less likely to use the nukes. It is not like Germany and Chamberlain and the ‘Sudeten’ territory (peace for our time). It is obvious the DPRK is in no position to grab territory. They tried that once in the fifties and it did not end really well.
I think these talks are good (unless Mr Trump f**ks it up), Mr Kim knows Mr Trump is an idiot, so he might be forgiving if some inanities are kept somewhat under the covers.
Do not know how you can doubt Don Juan the Porno Man. Never, has it been a good idea for the U.S. Pres. to talk directly with the N.K. leader. In other words, let the experts do the negotiating. Later, if you get close to a real agreement and it passes all the tests you can give it – then the two can have a photo op. And let’s face it, a photo op is all you ever want Trump to do.
It is simply insane to have even a competent president sit down and negotiate nuclear weapons. We have never done that with Russia or anyone. You would not want this guy to negotiate the price of a newspaper. Just watch how this tariff on steel and aluminum works out. At least you can’t blow anyone up with steel and aluminum tariffs. And Trump says it is an easy war to win.
Huh? Reagan met with Russian leaders over just exactly nuclear disarmament.
Well over on The Independent comments page the snatch snatchers supporters are only one step away from nominating him for a Nobel peace prize .
Same old crap ,liberal snowflakes not giving 45TH credit when he does something great.
Suppose the Orange One does manage to come away with a peace deal with NK, and the two nations start to warm relations. Suppose we sign an armistice declaring an official end to the Korean war, and so on. The threat of nuclear or even conventional war in the Korean peninsula diminishes. Suppose all that happens…
Then he (and Kim Jon-un) would be real candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. Stranger things have happened. Look at who we elected.
Trump will give away the store for a deal with NK. It is in Russia’s interest that he do so. Vladimir wants to build a gas pipeline to NK and what Vlad wants, tRump delivers.
And suppose NK suggest that with an armistice in place, there is really no need for the US to keep any troops or aircraft in the South. And suppose they think that this gives them the opportunity to achieve their long-term objective of reuniting the peninsula on their own terms. With China’s support. What does Trumpkin do then?
“The Bad Hair Summit” can be sure to generate a lot of punny headlines.
There is really nothing to freeze for N.K. They already have the bomb. They now have the break through in rocket engine technology courtesy of the Russians. So they have the missiles and they have the bomb. What is there to talk about except to tell them – launch one nuke on anyone and we will be sending about 50 of them down on you. Have a nice day.
tRump loves him some autocrats. He and ‘lil Kim are going to get along great. No good will come of it.
I agree with everything you say here but for one thing. If Trump fails in some way, he may launch his “punch in the nose attack”. He might prefer to indirectly cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands rather than look weak.
I grant you’re right but Trump confused the president of South Korea with Kim earlier this week so…
I mean, the idiot can’t even keep track of which Korea is which.
There’s something fishy about this change of heart from the NKs. Let’s not forget that they have deep ties with China and Russia so it’s not too far fetched to suspect that there is something else going on here. They all know that this administration is weak and stupid and they will definitely take advantage of that.
I think it is pretty straight-forward. NK is isolated and has trouble getting fuel. They want Russia to build a pipeline to remedy that problem. Russia wants to build it but not in violation of the sanctions. So Vladimir Putin has instructed his boy Donald to make nice with Kim. Trump listens to nobody more than Putin. tRump will do as he’s told.
Am I too cynical?
No, I do not think you are too cynical.
I think Trump sees this as his chance to be the statesman he so clearly isn’t, which means I am quite sure he will fail by everyone’s standards but his own.
The Donald & Lil’ Kimbo have already reached a trade agreement:
You ask me, it’s an improvement for both of ’em.
Love it!
An improvement indeed!
I think there can be an advantage to be unpredictable in strategy.
Obama was, in my opinion, very measured and calculating. This may allow other governments to predict his behaviour. They might have calculated that he wouldn’t risk intervening if a country had territory ‘annexed’, for example.
However, someone more emotional and less calculating can be unpredictable, so others may be reluctant to take risks with them.
I’m not saying its a master-strategy but it might help Trump in some ways…
I haven’t had time to read the other comments yet unfortunately – I’ll do it later.
I agree with Jerry’s conclusion.
I’m hoping to write about this later today myself.
I think you should cover the ridiculous way this announcement came out. A diplomat from South Korea goes out into the drive way area at the white house yesterday and makes this thing public. Why not just have Russia announce it from the Kremlin? That is the way we learn of most visits these days in America.
Yesterday,I heard someone on the radio (perhaps on the NPR segment referenced above) speak about how the North Koreans are very careful to plan ahead, and this seeming volte face on Kim Jong Un’s part was not a spur of the moment decision or a result of intimidation on Trump’s part, or a sober realization that they must negotiate, or the warm fuzzies; but had to be quite calculated; and to overlook that is the first mistake. And I’d add that the decision must have been calculated down to the timing. As has been noted, Kim Jong Un will play Trump like a fiddle, and Trump’s hubristic stupidity leads him to think that he’s playing Kim, and that his threats and bluster are what brought Kim to the table — the line Pence has taken, natch.
If Jong-un takes a cue from other countries and butters Trump up by complimenting him on his big hands and fabulous hotels, then Israel better roll up its east Asian spies and bring ’em home, ’cause Trump will probably start blabbing again, way he did to the Russians at his secret “two-Sergeys” Oval Office meeting the day after he canned Comey.
If not, Trump’ll probably whip out his big button and bomb KJ-u’s little shithole country into even worse oblivion.
So, yeah, not bristling with optimism on this one.
Trump is many things but he is not an idiot.
Well, I think that is arguable.
The reporting on this tends to say it’s a gamble by Trump, but it is no such thing. Trump has no stakes in this and nothing to lose — he’s gambling with other people’s chips.
Both leaders fear being deposed, and both have nukes, and both could easily wind up holding the entire world hostage. With Mueller possibly closing in on Trump, what could be better for Trump than the chance to collude with NK to organize a “nuclear crisis” that will only go away if both leaders are left alone?
If NK gets:
A treaty similar to Cuba’s (no interference in internal matters)
Territorial Guarantees (no military exercises, no International threats)
A big aid package
Lifting sanctions.
A treaty of no aggression from Japan, China and USA.
Then they would have a very good deal. Those type of deals you cannot say no and will stop their nuclear development.
In this case, NK will solve many of its problems and among them their principal one: the political stability of the regime. The Kim family don’t need nukes for controlling their population. And they can cheat if the opportunity arises.
It’s possible? IDK