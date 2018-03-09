The third group of Orthopterans, the grasshoppers sensu stricto (suborder Caelifera) can be easily told apart from the Ensifera (bushcrickets/katydids and crickets) by their rather short and sturdy antennae and by the lack of a long ovipositor, replaced by four short chisels or burins allowing the female to bore a hole in the substrate to lay her eggs (Caelifera means “chisel bearer”). Their stridulatory and auditory equipment is also different: they stridulate by rubbing their hind legs against the elytrae, and their ears are located in the first abdominal segment. Grasshoppers are morphologically very homogenous (with exceptions!), and the coloration of most species is highly variable. The biblical locusts belong to this group.

Stenobothrus lineatus , the stripe-winged grasshopper, female. One can discern the dark eardrum just under the wing, to the right of the last green plate.