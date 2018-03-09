Reader/biologist Jacques Hausser from Switzerland sends us another batch of lovely orthopterans (see here and here for parts I and II). Jacques’s notes are indented:
The third group of Orthopterans, the grasshoppers sensu stricto (suborder Caelifera) can be easily told apart from the Ensifera (bushcrickets/katydids and crickets) by their rather short and sturdy antennae and by the lack of a long ovipositor, replaced by four short chisels or burins allowing the female to bore a hole in the substrate to lay her eggs (Caelifera means “chisel bearer”). Their stridulatory and auditory equipment is also different: they stridulate by rubbing their hind legs against the elytrae, and their ears are located in the first abdominal segment. Grasshoppers are morphologically very homogenous (with exceptions!), and the coloration of most species is highly variable. The biblical locusts belong to this group.Stenobothrus lineatus, the stripe-winged grasshopper, female. One can discern the dark eardrum just under the wing, to the right of the last green plate.
Mecostethus parapleurus, the leek grasshopper, male. This species likes reeds and other tall grasses in marshes and wet meadows. I don’t know what kind of relationship it has with leeks…
Chorthippus brunneus female, the common field grasshopper. It’s not obvious from this picture, but, like other mostly brown species, it prefers dry meadows with sparse vegetation.
Sphingonotus caerulans, the slender blue-winged grasshopper, and a well camouflaged one. The rear wings, hidden at rest, are pale blue (other related species have red hindwings), which makes it very visible in flight – but it instantly disappears when landing, fooling a would-be predator. Each time it moults, this spendid species can adapt its color to the environment – but it cannot change it between moults. It belongs to the subfamily of Locustinae together with the famous migratory locust.
Gomphocerippus rufus male, the rufous grasshopper, is easily recognizable by its black and white spatulate antennae. I call it the grasshoppers’ Pluto.
Same species, pairing. In grasshoppers the female is usually larger than the male.
Chrysochraon dispar, the large gold grasshopper. Like this one, females of several species are almost wingless, but the males keep fully developped wings, even if they are too short to fly—they need them to sing!
Another solution: they give up stridulating. Here is Miramella alpina, the green mountain grasshopper, a mountain species that replaces stridulation with grinding of the mandibles.
Acrida ungarica, the cone-headed grasshopper, a Mediterranean and East-European species. This is what happens to your head when the natural selection has decided that you should look like a bunch of twigs.
