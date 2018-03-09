New panda movie opens in April

Yes, I’m a sucker for cute animals, and everyone—save my friend Melissa Chen, who hates pandas and thinks they should be allowed to go extinct—thinks the panda is among the Top Five Cutest Animals. On April 6, Warner Brothers will release the IMAX movie “Pandas”, which follows the life of Qian Qian, a panda born in captivity but released in the wild to swell the shrinking population.

It’s narrated by Kristen Bell, and here’s the trailer:

I didn’t steer you wrong about Kedi, did I? (And if you haven’t seen it, you’re a reprobate.)

Oh, and here’s the Latin name of the giant panda: Ailuropoda melanoleuca, which means “black and white cat-foot”. There will be a quiz.