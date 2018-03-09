More from Lewis and Clark College, Christina Hoff Sommers, and Bari Weiss

Just an update about the attempted deplatforming (and disruption) of Christina Hoff Sommers when she spoke at Lewis and Clark College Law School this Monday (see my report, and videos, here). First, the University administration has neither apologized to Sommers nor taken any action to discipline the students who disrupted her talk. (That might come, but I doubt it.) They have not answered my emails, sent to both the college President and the college’s Dean of Diversity and Inclusion, who was at Sommers’s talk and asked her to cut it short so she could take questions from the students (the talk was, of course, getting long because of the student disruptions, which security made no attempt to stop). Those emails asked if the students would be disciplined and why security wasn’t called (you can see them at the first link).

Further, as Sommers noted, the disruptors of her talk were actually students at the law school; campus security (which apparently was there to check IDs but not stop disruptions), limited attendance to the law students:

To be clear: All of the protesters were students at the LAW schoool. Campus security limited attendance to Lewis & Clark law students. Antifa folks stayed outside and tried to drown me out with chants. Great account in @NRO by @johnsonhildy https://t.co/KxBXA7tZ9H — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) March 7, 2018

These are laws students who don’t understand the First Amendment.

Finally, and this is the salt in the wound, the ACLU, though one of its officers,apparently endorsed the deplatforming of Sommers. The ACLU is, of course, the American Civil Liberties Union, a group with a long history of defending civil rights and free speech. (They helped me pro bono when I and four others, in a class action lawsuit, took Nixon and the U.S. government to court for drafting conscientious objectors illegally in 1972. We won, and out of gratitude I volunteered for the ACLU for a while.) In 1977, the ACLU, in fact, defended the right of the American Nazi Party to march through Skokie, Illinois, a largely Jewish suburb of Chicago. They won. They’ve also defended the free speech of many other unsavory characters.

How far they’ve moved! Mat dos Santos, the legal director of the ACLU of Oregon, apparently approved of the letter from a consortium of student groups asking for Sommers’s invitation to Lewis and Clark to be rescinded. Or, at least, he retweeted the letter from those groups, which I believe constitutes approval in this case:

Here’s the original letter in the tweet passed on by dos Santos.

NLG Lewis & Clark protests Christina Sommers's invitation to speak at their school. Sommers emboldens "Men's Rights Activists" and denies the existence of systemic oppression from male supremacy. Join them and other student groups in protest tomorrow, Mar. 5. Details below. pic.twitter.com/l4kRn4lIAB — NLG Portland (@NLG_Portland) March 4, 2018

Let’s hope the ACLU of Oregon disavows Santos’s stand against free speech; in a rare move, I actually tweeted that AT THEM!

As for Sommers being called a “fascist,” which is palpably ridiculous, read Bari Weiss’s column on the debasement of terms like “fascist” and “Nazis” by the Authoritarian Left:

An excerpt:

By tossing people like Mary Beard and Christina Hoff Sommers into the slop bucket with the likes of Richard Spencer, they are attempting to place their reasonable ideas firmly outside the mainstream. They are trying to make criticism of identity politics, radical Islam and third-wave feminism, among various other subjects, verboten. For even the most minor transgressions, as in the case of Professor Beard, people are turned radioactive. There are consequences to all this “fascism” — and not just the reputational damage to those who are smeared, though there is surely that. The main effect is that these endless accusations of “fascism” or “misogyny” or “alt-right” dull the effects of the words themselves. As they are stripped of meaning, they strip us of our sharpness — of our ability to react forcefully to real fascists and misogynists or members of the alt-right. For a case study in how this numbing of the political senses works, look no further than Mitt Romney and John McCain. They were roundly denounced as right-wing extremists. Then Donald Trump came along and the words meant to warn us against him had already been rendered hollow. Orwell warned that the English language “becomes ugly and inaccurate because our thoughts are foolish, but the slovenliness of our language makes it easier for us to have foolish thoughts.” He added, however, that “the process is reversible.” Will true liberals do what it takes to reverse it? We can only hope so, because the battle against genuine authoritarian threats needs to be waged consistently, credibly and persuasively. For that to happen, words need to mean something. Calling women like Christina Hoff Sommers and Mary Beard fascists and racists only helps the other side.

Because Weiss says things about the Authoritarian Left that they don’t like, they hate her, and are doing everything they can to ruin her reputation—except answer her arguments. Nevertheless, she persists!