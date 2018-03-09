Friday: Hili dialogue

Is it Friday already? (Remember to turn your clock ahead this weekend if you’re in the U.S.: the time advances an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.) Yes, it’s Friday, March 9, 2018, National Crab Day. But this man, who gently removes dust from a tangled-up wolf spider, is no crab: he’s a great person. Many would have just squashed the spider or put it outside with its legs all tangled up. The spider even seems to cooperate. One of the great animal videos of the year so far. (h/t: Julian)

On March 9, 1566, David Rizzio, the secretary to Mary, Queen of Scots, was murdered in her presence in Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. On this day in 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte married his great love and first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais. On March 9, 1946, the Bolton Wanderers stadium disaster took place in Bolton, with 33 people killed and hundreds injured in a human crush as people tried to enter the stadium. Matthew didn’t know about this, though Bolton is near Manchester. Do any readers know about it? On this day in 1954, CBS broadcast the famous See It Now featuring a report by Edward R. Murrow on Joseph McCarthy. It was this report that began McCarthy’s downfall. Here’s the whole 25-minute report:

On this day in 1959, the Barbie Doll was introduced—at the American International Toy Fair in New York. Finally, on March 9, 2011, the Space Shuttle Discovery made its last landing after 39 flights.

Notables born on this day include Vita Sackville-West (1892), Samuel Barber (1910), George Lincoln Rockwell (1918), Mickey Spillane (also 1918), Yuri Gagarin (1934), Bobby Fischer (1943), Bobby Sands (1954), and Juliette Binoche (1964). Those who died on this day include David Rizzio (1566; stabbed, see above), paleontologist Marry Anning (1847), Menachem Begin (1992), George Burns (1996), and Notorious B.I.G. (1997; shot to death).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants her basket back:

Hili: You are eating the nuts very slowly. A: Does it bother you? Hili: Yes, I need this basket.

In Polish:

Hili: Bardzo powoli zjadacie te orzechy.

Ja: Przeszkadza ci to?

Hili: Tak, potrzebuję ten koszyk.

In Winnipeg, Gus’s staff ran out of his crunchies and favorite dried shrimp at the same time. Here he is inspecting the shopping to ensure his noms were there. As staff Taskin says, “I think he approves!”

Matthew sent some videos, including this father of a victim of the shooting in Florida attacking the NRA. I’m with him!

Father of Parkland victim slams NRA videos: "If this was put out by a terrorist organization, we would be raising the terror threat level in this country. Why are we letting this lobby have anything to do with DC? I don't understand it!" https://t.co/voYy9BhnvV pic.twitter.com/6fXW7qxVJx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 7, 2018

Have a look at the teeth in this prepared horse skull:

Lovely prepared horse skull @RoyalVetCollege. Horses' teeth continuously grow; the teeth below the gumline are hidden in the jaws and sinuses. pic.twitter.com/IsiYTUBLiE — Chris Basu (@TheBadLizard) March 8, 2018

Here we have a Maru wannabee:

I hope you’re not eating breakfast when you look at this one:

The Turnstones on Skomer are always hanging out with the seals and now we know why: they like to eat seal snot! We watched several this morning slurping the yellow slime. Each to their own! pic.twitter.com/trKWUllVO6 — Skomer Island (@skomer_island) March 7, 2018

Catfish melee!

Kakapos are among my favorite birds; they’re the world’s only flightless parrots. Have a look at their emerald-green chicks:

Anyone else having a stressful day? Then to help here are some hand-reared #kakapo from the last breeding season in 2016. We're hoping for many more chicks in 2019; though hopefully not too many will need hand-rearing…! #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/3I3qNodZNi — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) March 8, 2018

Cat nightmare!

When you can't sleep pic.twitter.com/apgUfXRi1o — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) March 8, 2018

From Grania: a bee collision:

And a mutual cat exorcism:

When you and your friend simultaneously cast the devil out from each other pic.twitter.com/sJO5fs5s2R — VIDEO CATS 🎬 (@videocats) March 7, 2018