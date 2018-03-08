Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday already: March 8, 2018, National Peanut Cluster Day (yeech). Better yet, it’s International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, celebrating women brewmasters (brewmistresses?) who make craft beer.

More important, it’s International Women’s Day itself. Be sure you see the Twitter collection, “How the world is celebrating International Women’s Day” There are some touching tweets and some funny ones; here’s one that’s both—and very American (this is a McDonald’s in California, and the hamburger company is also changing its website logo for today; see below):

Nope, don't adjust your screens. McDonald's is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statementhttps://t.co/qe7yYxPhgX pic.twitter.com/Z8XUNTY9qn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 7, 2018

From the webpage (click on screenshot):

Happy IWD from the women of Simon’s Cat!

From all the women of the Simon's Cat team to all the women out there – Happy International Women's Day! 😘 #IWD2018 #internationalwomensday2018 pic.twitter.com/MLoSD1wY3p — Simon's Cat (@SimonsCat) March 8, 2018

And if you click on the Google Doodle below, and then on the purple arrow on the linked page, it will take you to a page of twelve women’s stories, each comprising a series of illustrated frames with text.

On this day in 1618, Johannes Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. Do you know his three laws? If not, go here. On March 8, 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was founded. And, appropriately for this day, it was on March 8, 1910, that the French aviator Raymonde de Laroche became the world’s first woman to receive a pilot’s license. (Speaking of which, I hope to get to the latest Amelia Earhart “finding” later today.) Sadly, Laroche crashed and died nine years later. Here she is in her Voisin aeroplane in 1909:

On this day in 1965, the first US land combat forces to engage in Vietnam landed in that country: 3500 Marines. Exactly six years later, in 1971, the “Fight of the Century” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier took place in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was the first time that two undefeated heavyweight fighters faced each other for the championship; Frazier won by unanimous decision after 15 rounds. On March 8, 1974, Charles de Gaulle Airport opened in Paris, and I’ll be landing there in May. Finally, on this day in 1979, the Philips company made its first public demonstration of the compact disc. Now they’re almost obsolete!

Notables born on March 8 in include Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1841), Otto Hahn (1879), Cyd Charisse (1922), John McPhee (1931; I love his books), Lynn Redgrave (1943) and Rabbi Jonathan Sacks (1948). Those who died on this day include Hector Berlioz (1869), Millard Fillmore (1874), Henry Ward Beecher (1887), William Howard Taft (1930), the Japanese dog Hachikō (1923; the only animal I’ve seen memorialized in this way on Wikipedia), Billy Eckstine (1933), Joe DiMaggio (1999), and the great George Martin (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has climbed up on Malgorzata again, always draping herself over the arm. I’ve seen this many times, but Malgorzata is too softhearted to move the moggie:

Malgorzata: I’m afraid you are not helping. Hili: On the contrary, I’m forcing you to write slowly and reflect deeply.

In Polish:

Małgorzata: Obawiam się, że mi nie pomagasz.

Hili: Przeciwnie, zmuszam cię do wolniejszego pisania i głębszej refleksji.

Up in Winnipeg, where Spring has yet to show its face, our Gus is sleeping soundly and sweetly in the warmth:

From Grania: a cat helps make a bowl. The caption is great:

My white cat Teddy used to ride me like this:

Matthew thinks these are shrews, and I agree; I don’t think mice form these critter trains:

Mice hold on to their mom and make a mouse centipede pic.twitter.com/9ZR1CQBdYA — Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) March 7, 2018

Look at this wingless wasp; the size of a period!

Insect of the day. Baeus is her name and destroying spiders is her game. This wingless parasitoid wasp is about the same size as this full stop. She's the shape of the spider egg she developed in. (Photo @OSUCatOSU and Elijah Talamas). pic.twitter.com/sJWEW8hbPC — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 7, 2018

Matthew found a honking big prime number:

This prime number has 6400 digits. It is composed of all 9s except one 8, secretly and shyly hiding within their midst. (Thanks @mpopp75) pic.twitter.com/jaLwKS2WwU — Cliff Pickover (@pickover) March 7, 2018

A smart bovid; who says cows are dumb?

