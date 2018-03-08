Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday already: March 8, 2018, National Peanut Cluster Day (yeech). Better yet, it’s International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, celebrating women brewmasters (brewmistresses?) who make craft beer.
More important, it’s International Women’s Day itself. Be sure you see the Twitter collection, “How the world is celebrating International Women’s Day” There are some touching tweets and some funny ones; here’s one that’s both—and very American (this is a McDonald’s in California, and the hamburger company is also changing its website logo for today; see below):
From the webpage (click on screenshot):
Happy IWD from the women of Simon’s Cat!
And if you click on the Google Doodle below, and then on the purple arrow on the linked page, it will take you to a page of twelve women’s stories, each comprising a series of illustrated frames with text.
On this day in 1618, Johannes Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. Do you know his three laws? If not, go here. On March 8, 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was founded. And, appropriately for this day, it was on March 8, 1910, that the French aviator Raymonde de Laroche became the world’s first woman to receive a pilot’s license. (Speaking of which, I hope to get to the latest Amelia Earhart “finding” later today.) Sadly, Laroche crashed and died nine years later. Here she is in her Voisin aeroplane in 1909:
On this day in 1965, the first US land combat forces to engage in Vietnam landed in that country: 3500 Marines. Exactly six years later, in 1971, the “Fight of the Century” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier took place in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was the first time that two undefeated heavyweight fighters faced each other for the championship; Frazier won by unanimous decision after 15 rounds. On March 8, 1974, Charles de Gaulle Airport opened in Paris, and I’ll be landing there in May. Finally, on this day in 1979, the Philips company made its first public demonstration of the compact disc. Now they’re almost obsolete!
Notables born on March 8 in include Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1841), Otto Hahn (1879), Cyd Charisse (1922), John McPhee (1931; I love his books), Lynn Redgrave (1943) and Rabbi Jonathan Sacks (1948). Those who died on this day include Hector Berlioz (1869), Millard Fillmore (1874), Henry Ward Beecher (1887), William Howard Taft (1930), the Japanese dog Hachikō (1923; the only animal I’ve seen memorialized in this way on Wikipedia), Billy Eckstine (1933), Joe DiMaggio (1999), and the great George Martin (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has climbed up on Malgorzata again, always draping herself over the arm. I’ve seen this many times, but Malgorzata is too softhearted to move the moggie:
Malgorzata: I’m afraid you are not helping.Hili: On the contrary, I’m forcing you to write slowly and reflect deeply.
Małgorzata: Obawiam się, że mi nie pomagasz.
Hili: Przeciwnie, zmuszam cię do wolniejszego pisania i głębszej refleksji.
Up in Winnipeg, where Spring has yet to show its face, our Gus is sleeping soundly and sweetly in the warmth:
From Grania: a cat helps make a bowl. The caption is great:
My white cat Teddy used to ride me like this:
Matthew thinks these are shrews, and I agree; I don’t think mice form these critter trains:
Look at this wingless wasp; the size of a period!
Matthew found a honking big prime number:
A smart bovid; who says cows are dumb?
And more LOLs from Dan Arel, everybody’s favorite Antifa Clown. As of today, he hasn’t yet punched a Nazi (see this website for the Arel Nazi Punching timeline).
“On this day in 1618, Johannes Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. Do you know his three laws?”
First Law of Planetary Motion: We don’t talk about planetary motion.
(And you’d better believe I would have used that joke in my celestial mechanics classes, except that I was teaching this stuff several years before the movie came out.)
Whenever I attend some dull course or training event & you have to introduce yourself I start to stand & say “I’m Spartacus”…
Jerry’s mate Steve Jones has a series of terrible jokes he uses in public lectures & for students!
“On this day in 1618, Johannes Kepler discovered the third law of planetary motion. […]. On March 8, 1817, the New York Stock Exchange was founded.”
199 years – a prime number – and as of right now,
(Wikipedia):
“The largest known Mersenne prime (277,232,917 − 1) is also the largest known prime number.[2]”
2=https://www.mersenne.org/primes/press/M77232917.html
I like that 6400 digit prime number – not sure what’s going on but I don’t think it’s a Mersenne prime…
The superscripting is messed up on your Mersenne prime. It should be 277,232,917 – 1 or, in case comments don’t support superscripting, 2^77,232,917 – 1.
They don’t.
That was copy paste from Wikipedia
Allow me to test from Safari :
(277,232,917 − 1)
From Chrome
(277,232,917 − 1)
…. boooo.
Thanks for pointing this out.
Konrad Lorenz wrote of & drew such behaviour in shrews!
King Solomon’s Ring – great read!
Here’s a nice new article –
Morphologically cryptic Amazonian bird species pairs exhibit strong postzygotic reproductive isolation
http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/285/1874/20172081
When is Twitter going to do something about Dan Arel’s abusive treatment of other Twitter users?
When will Dan Arel do something about his problem?
Here’s a nice four minute elucidation of Kepler’s laws of planetary motion by Carl Sagan from the original Cosmos ( and a short segment from Cosmosa about his difficult life and persecution).
The post about French aviator Raymond de Laroche, first licensed pilot had me wondering. Possibly France is the first country to actually have and require a pilot’s license. I am pretty sure they did not have them in the U.S. until the 20s.