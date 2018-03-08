I have a comfortable backlog of photos now, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t send your good pictures to me. (Remember, you can reach me using the email address you get when you click on “Research Interests” at the upper right of the page.)

Today we have photos from three readers. The first two come from reader Tim Anderson in Oz, and his notes (like the notes of all photographers) are indented:

Attached are two bird photos. The first is a Blue-faced Honeyeater (Entomyzon cyanotis), a common species in these parts. They rear their hatchlings communally, with the parents and older siblings sharing the job of fetching insects.

The second is a Long-billed Corella (Cacatua tenuirostris), which gathers in large flocks (popularly known as a cacophany of corellas). The do very well out here on The Sunlit Plains Extended, owing to the grain farms hereabouts.

JAC: Tim adds that "The 'Sunlit Plains Extended' reference comes from a Banjo Paterson poem 'Clancy of the Overflow'" and that "Banjo Paterson wrote the song that is Australia's unofficial anthem: Waltzing Matilda".]

Reader James Blilie contributed some photos taken by his son Jamie, whose work we’ve seen before:

Here are a few more photos from this winter from my 13-year old son, Jamie. He shoots these with a Canon Powershot SX530 HS. Top telephoto in the camera is equivalent to 1200mm in 35mm film, with a slow aperture. A pair of Blue Jays (Cyanocitta cristata) in the falling snow. Leuconotopicus villosus) and Dryobates pubescens) sharing our suet log. And a Hairy Woodpecker ) and Downy Woodpecker ) sharing our suet log. A wild tomcat named Cecil roams the property of Stephen Barnard, living on birds and rabbits. It’s too wild to be trapped, but Stephen, who is softhearted, has put a warm box for it in the garage, gives it fancy cat food, and even bought it some catnip. Here’s Cecil in the wild: