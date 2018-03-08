I had a dream today. . .

I usually forget my dreams, as I have them in the middle of the night. If I wake up and try to embed them in my memory, they’re gone by morning. (I think I should keep a notebook by my bed.) But if I have a dream right before I wake up, then I often remember it. Here’s one I had this morning in the half-hour interval between when I awoke at 4 a.m. nabbed a snooze, and then woke up for good at 4:30.

I was in graduate school studying ecology with two other students, a man and a woman, under a woman professor. The classroom was on a dock by the sea, in a small white and windowless room. At one point the professor told us that we had to take our final exam, but in a white lighthouse located at the far end of the dock. As I was collecting my materials for the test, I picked up a toothbrush, and the professor told me, “You won’t need that.” I threw the toothbrush back with my belongings, but then picked up a hand puppet that was in the form of Steven Pinker, but with reddish hair. For some reason this puppet could also sing (presumably via some electronic device inside it), and I demonstrated that feature in the lighthouse. The singing of Pinker Puppet was surprisingly good, and I remarked about this to the professor and other students. The professor said, “That’s nothing—you should hear his brother sing “Heartbreak.” [Pinker doesn’t have a brother.] Then, as I was about to take the test, I realized I hadn’t studied all semester, and knew almost nothing about ecology. [This is true.] I then woke up with moderate anxiety.

At the end this was a variant of the standard Academic Anxiety Dream which many students and professors have (my Ph.D. adviser Dick Lewontin had it almost every night). The Pinker reference is obviously the “day’s residue”, as Freud put it, from having read some of Steve’s book Enlightenment Now before bed. But as for the puppet, the singing, the nonexistent song, and Pinker’s red hair and nonexistent brother, well, that’s probably my neurons firing randomly.

If you had a weird dream last night, or want to interpret mine, weigh in below.

UPDATE: Reader Miranda found an early picture of Pinker, lacking his signature Jewfro, from a 2011 New York Times profile by Carl Zimmer:

