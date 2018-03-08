This lovely and rare picture, a bird-shaped murmuration of starlings, is for real, and was entered (and won) the Vogelwarte annual contest of bird photography.

The details:

Common Starling | Daniel Biber “In the northeast of Spain, hundreds of thousands of Common Starlings gather at nighttime to sleep. While I was watching this spectacle, the billowing flock suddenly took the shape of a huge flying bird. What luck!”

h/t: Grania