Bird-shaped murmuration

This lovely and rare picture, a bird-shaped murmuration of starlings, is for real, and was entered (and won) the Vogelwarte annual contest of bird photography.

The details:

Common Starling | Daniel Biber
“In the northeast of Spain, hundreds of thousands of Common Starlings gather at nighttime to sleep. While I was watching this spectacle, the billowing flock suddenly took the shape of a huge flying bird. What luck!”
 h/t: Grania
  1. Merilee
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Magnifique!

    Reply
  2. musical beef
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:09 pm | Permalink

    Fractabulous.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    Enough to make you murmur.

    Reply
  4. glen1davidson
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    They’re not very imaginative.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
    • musical beef
      Posted March 8, 2018 at 4:10 pm | Permalink

      Indeed. I’ve done similar things myself.

      Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted March 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

      On close examination, they obviously plagiarized M.C. Escher.

      Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

    The other photos from the Vogelwarte contest are also pretty amazing.

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

    It’s a miracle!
    We have lots of starlings, and they do assemble in noisy flocks, but they don’t seem to have the populations to make the huge murmurations.
    Mark sad.

    Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    Meta-fowl.

    Reply
  8. Ed Kroc
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Incredible shot! The magic of fortuity.

    Reply
  9. Ken Pidcock
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    We are pattern seeking critters, are we not?

    Reply
  10. Mark R.
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

    Very cool, talk about life imitating art…

    Reply
  11. Neil Wolfe
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    What an amazing photo!

    It must rain droppings under those big murmurations.

    Reply
  12. Jim Cliborn
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    At arm’s length the entire murmuration looks like a bird flying off to the right!

    Reply
  13. countrylifewithkatie
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

    That is soooooo cool!!!😄

    Reply
  14. Kelly MacKay
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 5:00 pm | Permalink

    Lovely,

    Reply
  15. ddrucker
    Posted March 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm | Permalink

    There is a commercial that shows a school of fish forming the shape of a big fish to scare off a shark, but that’s CGI (Computer Generated Imagery)like you see in the movies. This is the real thing. Crazy.

    Reply

