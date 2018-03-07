Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Hump Day: Wednesday, March 7, 2018, and National Cereal Day. (Only 13 days till Spring!) Be sure to have your Cheerios or Weetabix (my favorite) this morning. I had some cherry pie: the best breakfast.

On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham bell was given a patent for the telephone. Exactly sixty years thereafter, Germany, violating the Treaty of Versailles, reoccupied the Rhineland. Nobody did anything, and didn’t until September 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland. March 7, 1965 was “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, when 600 civil rights marchers were attacked by state and local police, an incident memorialized in the excellent movie Selma. Here’s some footage of the real march, and it’s pretty brutal:

On this day in 1989, the UK broke diplomatic relations with Iran after a fatwa was issued against Salman Rushdie for his novel The Satanic Verses. The UK put Rushdie under police protection. Finally, on this day in 2007, the House of Commons voted to make the House of Lords a 100% elected body.

Notables born on this day include Antoine César Becquerel (1788), botanist and horticulturalist Luther Burbank (1899), Julius Wagner-Jauregg (1857; the only psychiatrist to win the Nobel Prize, and he did so for research that is now seen to be bogus: the effect of malaria in curing the dementia of late-stage syphillis), Piet Mondrian (1872), Maurice Ravel (1875), Reinhard Heydrich (1904), Willard Scott (1934), David Baltimore (1938) and Brett Easton Ellis (1964). Those who expired on March 7 include Wyndham Lewis (1957), Alice B. Toklas (1967), Cool Papa Bell (1903), Edward Mills Purcell (1997), and Gordon Parks (2006). Parks is another of my favorite photographers. Here’s his “Husband and Wife, Sunday Morning, Detroit, Michigan”, taken in 1950:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pondering her options. When I asked what this was about, Malgorzata replied, “It depends. If Andrzej is about to suggest work on “Listy”, she is asleep. If he has in mind a walk or possibly a treat, she is wide awake.

A: Are you asleep? Hili: It depends on what you suggest. Ja: Śpisz?

Hili: To zależy co zaproponujesz.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon is helping Elzbieta (who’s a teacher) grade her papers:

Leon: I think this answer deserves at least a few points! (In Polish: Leon: Uważam,że tę odpowiedź należy jednak zaliczyć!)

From Grania: a miracle diet!

From Matthew: A young mantis that imitates an ant:

Look close! This ant is actually an amazing young #prayingmantis from Borneo. Based on our experience with many, many biting and stinging #ants, we think it is a great strategy to masquerade as one! #Nature is fantastic! #NaturePhotography #fieldwork #entomology pic.twitter.com/FDJ1zicjp1 — CMNH Entomology (@CMNHentomology) March 6, 2018

Cougar kittens! Three of them!

I don't even know what to say here but WOW!!! Looks like this could be momma #cougar (no black tip?), but seems soon to have new babes … and 3 at that! Like I said, just WOW! #WorldWildlifeDay #cabinlife #mountainlion 😍 pic.twitter.com/nLo2oH31jw — Viv K (@viv_iam) March 4, 2018

Could it be? A new species of felid!:

They discovered a new species of cat that's like an ocelot but smaller and they DID NOT name it the ocelittle. What are you doing, biologists?? pic.twitter.com/ms2rLi4eCM — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) March 6, 2018

The British equivalent of the stork:

Before sex was discovered in Great Britain, people who wanted children caught them in the Thames. pic.twitter.com/JfeFldWDi8 — John Lurie (@lurie_john) March 5, 2018

WHY DO WOODCOCKS BOB LIKE THIS?

A bobbin Woodcock at Holkham this weekend shot with the Olympus E-M1 Mkll & 300 mm f4 Pro lens pic.twitter.com/yjlZjCVKNs — David Tipling (@DavidTipling) March 4, 2018

Alfred Russel Wallace was a tough man! This is said to be where he stayed during his field studies, but I wonder how and where it is preserved:

Wow. Amazing that Alfred Wallace lived here in the rainforest for 3 months in 1860 collecting birds of paradise. #TNCIndonesia #rajaampat pic.twitter.com/pOZORj2DVu — Alison Green (@aligreenfish) March 6, 2018

Edward Teller hating on Carl Sagan:

Man, Edward Teller hated Carl Sagan. Really hated him. Even after Sagan’s death. Some can see the warmth in Teller, but it’s very hard to get past such awefulness (From Keay Davidson’s “Carl Sagan: A Life”) pic.twitter.com/9AVOMh4hIF — Ash Jogalekar (@curiouswavefn) March 6, 2018

Want a drawing of a famous atheist? Here’s your artist:

Copies of my drawings in A4 are $50 each, 2 for $75 or 3 for $100. pic.twitter.com/eH9EKl5N9g — Just Juliet (@Emmyjewel) March 6, 2018

From reader Barry: roughhousing with a caracal:

The U.S. aircraft carrier U.S.S. Lexington was sunk in the Coral Sea by the Japanese on May 8, 1942. After years of searching, its wreckage was found 3 days ago, resting nearly two miles below the surface. Fortunately, as this site notes, “With other U.S. ships standing by, 2,770 crewmen and officers were rescued, including the captain and his dog Wags, the ships ever-present mascot.” (WHAT ON EARTH are they doing with a dog as a mascot? It’s cats on ships—and they can mouse, too!)

“Lady Lex” went down with 35 planes. So far, #RVPetrel has found 11 of them. Here’s a look at two Douglas TBD-1 Devastators, resting on top of each other, and a close up of a Grumman F4F-3 Wildcat. https://t.co/19CuqvopwB pic.twitter.com/FEWZYD0iEo — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 6, 2018

Here’s a one-minute video showing the ship at the bottom: