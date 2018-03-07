“Reverse speciation” (fusion of species) in ravens

At least a dozen readers have called my attention to a new paper in Nature Communications by Anna M. Kearns et al. (reference at bottom, pdf here), supposedly showing “reverse speciation” in ravens. The paper has received a lot of public attention because it claims to show that two distinct species of ravens have fused back into a single species. And that has excited people because a.) they don’t think this has happened before, and b.) it shows that speciation is not the simple bifurcating tree that Darwin portrayed. Rather, some of the branches can grow back together, fusing into a new single branch.

But, as the authors note, we’ve seen fusion of species before. Often this is connected with anthropogenic habitat change, such as change in climate, local ecology, or the introduction of predators (see a summary paper here). We may be seeing this now with the polar bear and brown bear (“grizzly”). Previously isolated by ecological preference and adaptation (a genetically based “reproductive isolating barrier”), their ecological separation may disappear with climate change. As the brown bear moves north with warmer climate, it will invade the territory of the polar bear, and the two species can hybridize and have done so repeatedly in the wild. If the hybrids are fertile (and I can’t find data on this), the two species may well fuse into one.

But there are other cases of species fusing when humans weren’t responsible. After all, ecological change, climate change, and introduction of predators can occur without the intervention of humans. The problem with finding hybrid species in nature is that one can’t easily detect that they resulted from hybridization if the parental species are both extinct. (The hybrid nature of species is usually detected by seeing that they’re a genetic mosaic of the parental species, and if the parents don’t exist that’s hard to detect.) But we have plenty of example of “hybrid species” that haven’t replaced the parental ones, including many allopolyploid plants as well as diploid hybrid species in butterflies and sunflowers. Further, species do exchange genes more frequently than we used to think, and that “horizontal gene transfer” can mess up phylogenies.

But none of this invalidates the generalization that species nearly always form from geographically isolated populations that genetically differentiate to the point where they can no longer exchange genes, when they’ve evolved barriers to gene exchange like hybrid sterility, ecological preference and adaptation, mate discrimination, and so on. Except in plants, hybrid speciation is the rare exception rather than the rule, and Darwin’s “bifurcating tree” of life, drawn in his notebooks, is still a good description of life:

Now, what did Kearns et al. find? They found that two old lineages of Common Ravens (Corvus corax), one widespread (“Holarctic”) and one from the West coast of North America (“Californian”), had diverged, probably after geographic isolation, about 1.5 million years ago, but then didn’t become two extant species because they began exchanging genes—repeatedly. (The geographic isolation may have resulted from the common ancestor being isolated in refugia during times of glaciation.) So now, in the Western US and Mexico, one finds a raven that looks just like other worldwide ravens, but carries an ancient lineage of genes that must have diverged from the ancestor of “Holarctic” ravens a long time ago. That’s detectable because you find, in that area, birds that carry two gene copies that diverged anciently—far more divergent that the normal variation within Holarctic ravens.

At present, the California and Holarctic forms are not different species because they hybridize readily in Western North America, and there are no two distinct “types”. You can see them in the map below: Holarctic is purple, California is orange, and the hybrids, carrying genes from both, are striped purple-and-orange (the orange type is not found by itself; its genes have simply merged with those of the Holarctic ravens).

The situation is complicated because there’s another species of raven that is “sympatric” (lives in the same area as) both the Holarctic and California ravens but remains distinct: the Chihuahuan Raven, inhabiting the black area below. It’s regarded as a different and full species (Corvus cryptoleucus) because there’s no evidence that it hybridizes with any other group; it appears to be fully reproductively isolated from other ravens.

The distribution of the two lineages (and two species: Common and Chihuahuan) from the paper:

What the authors discovered from DNA sequencing was that in fact the Chihuahuan Raven is more closely related to the California lineage of the Common Raven than to the Holarctic Raven, and apparently split off from the California isolate more recently than the divergence of the Chihuahuan and Holarctic lineages of the single Common Raven. The Chihuahuan branch split off from from the California lineage between 0.6 and 1.5 million years ago.

So what we have is shown in the diagram below: a non-bifurcating family tree. It reflect the ancient divergence of the lineage that produced the Holarctic branch of the Common Raven on one side and the Chihuahuan Raven + California lineage on the other. That branch then split again and more recently, producing the full species the Chihuahuan Raven and then the lineage of Common Raven that fused back with the Holarctic lineage. This should be clear from the diagram:

The upshot: The big question, and the reason this paper got so much publicity, is the claim, echoed in the paper’s title, that it showed “speciation reversal.” That is, the authors assume that the California lineage was once a species of raven distinct from the Holarctic Common Raven, but then fused with it later. Somehow the reproductive barriers (genetic ones) that kept them apart became ineffectual.

That, of course, assumes that there were once reproductive barriers between the California and Holarctic lineages. But we have no evidence for that! The fact that they fused so easily, and without human intervention, argues against substantial reproductive barriers, though there could have been some ecological ones. The authors simply assume that, because the Chihuahuan raven became a full species in less time than the Holarctic-California divergence, then the latter divergence must ALSO have involved full speciation.

But divergence time tells us very little about speciation. The key is whether a lineage evolves reproductive barriers from another one, not how long they’ve been separated. And those reproductive barriers are probably byproducts of selection, which can be either strong or weak. That’s why, when judging whether two populations are biological species, evolutionists prefer to use indices of reproductive isolation (observations of no matings, no evidence of genetic admixture) rather than divergence times. It may be, with the Holarctic and California lineages, that they simply didn’t diverge genetically enough to produce reproductive barriers as a byproduct. That’s what happened to Homo sapiens: our own geographic isolates in Polynesia, Australia, and the New World weren’t separated long enough from the rest of the species to become new species of humans. Now that we have transportation and migration, we’re in the process of slowly fusing into one big gene pool, which may never be fully mixed but mixed enough to keep us able to mate with people from every other place.

The authors recognize this problem but, perhaps recognizing the extra attention that “speciation reversal” will get (as opposed to “lineage reversal”), make the flawed “time argument” for speciation (my emphasis in the quote):

Thus, it is not clear-cut whether we should call the situation in ravens ‘speciation reversal’ or view it as a case of ‘ancient lineage fusion’. This contrasts with most other examples of speciation reversal, where there is strong evidence for the strength and nature of reproductive isolation prior to speciation reversal despite a very shallow divergence between lineages (e.g., sticklebacks). Two lines of evidence suggest that California and Holarctic lineages could have been reproductively isolated prior to secondary contact and lineage fusion. First, the timing of divergence of the Holarctic lineage and the ancestor of the California and Chihuahuan lineages between 0.9 and 2 mya (Supplementary Fig. 1) is approaching the limit where most bird taxa (especially those in the northern hemisphere) have evolved reproductive isolation (~2 mya). Second, life history traits, as well as mtDNA, intron, SNP and ENM analyses all support reproductive isolation between Chihuahuan Ravens and Common Ravens despite the more recent divergence of the Chihuahuan Raven and the California lineage 0.6–1.5 mya (Supplementary Fig. 1). This shows that ravens can develop reproductive isolation and maintain strong species boundaries after a more recent divergence than that between California and Holarctic lineages. We argue that our findings represent the strongest support possible for the conclusion of speciation reversal given the inability to measure ancient prefusion reproductive isolation.

I am not convinced by either line of evidence that the Holarctic and California lineages were separate species. Speciation times can vary among taxa, and if selection is weak, lineages may not progress to full species for a very long time. Using data from other birds doesn’t settle the issue in this particular case. The second line of evidence isn’t really independent: the authors simply say that because the Chihuahuan Raven speciated in less time than the divergence between Holarctic and California lineages, the latter two must also have been species. That’s not convincing either. “Time to speciation” varies widely, even within a group, depending on various factors that include the strength of selection, the degree of geographic isolation, and so on.

So what we see here is lineage fusion, not species fusion. Even the authors recognize the problem in the bolded bit above, but they try to obviate that. Pity that the science journalists who wrote about this didn’t know much about speciation.

h/t: Michael, Jószef, Tom

Kearns, A. M., M. Restani, I. Szabo, A. Schrøder-Nielsen, J. A. Kim, H. M. Richardson, J. M. Marzluff, R. C. Fleischer, A. Johnsen, and K. E. Omland. 2018. Genomic evidence of speciation reversal in ravens. Nature Communications 9:906.