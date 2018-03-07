Pete Moulton of Arizona has (after much begging and pleading on my part) given us some of his lovely bird photos, with a bonus mammal. His notes are indented:

Here are some recent shots. It’s been a terrific winter for hummingbirds, with at least 8 species recorded in Arizona through the season, as compared to our more usual 2-3 species.

Juvenile male Calliope Hummingbird (Stellula calliope) in Gilbert. This tiny hummingbird—the smallest species of bird that breeds in North America north of Mexico—has regaled birders and photographers at a local birding hotspot for a couple of months now. All the attention he’s getting doesn’t seem to faze him, and the last time I saw/photographed him, the day which produced this image, as it happens, he actually came out to take a close look at each person standing there, and then returned to an exposed perch for more photo ops. Maybe he’s thinking of returning next winter, and wants to know whether the same folks will come out to greet him. Like the Rufous, he looks a little disheveled because he’s deep in molt.

Adult female Costa’s Hummingbird, Calypte costae, in Gilbert. We practiced a bit on this little lady before going in search of the Calliope.

Not many are fond of cormorants in general, but I find them interesting, and always try a few shots when they’re around. This one is a Neotropic Cormorant (Phalacrocorax brasilianus) at Papago Park, only ten minutes’ drive from my home. When I moved to Arizona in the middle 1980s these were quite scarce in the state, but they’ve undergone a massive invasion and population explosion since then, and they’ve shown no sign that this will end anytime soon. A friend up in Toronto tells me that there are 1-2 birds annually in Ontario now, which would’ve been unthinkable 30 years ago.

Double-crested Cormorants (Phalacrocorax auritus) already lived in Arizona when the Neotropics began to invade, and people still have difficulty telling them apart. This is an adult, taken within 10 meters of the previous image, but a week earlier. The different shape and brighter color of the gular sac (the ‘throat pouch’), and the bright yellow-orange bare skin between the eye and bill are useful fieldmarks at close range.

It’s nesting season for the Pied-billed Grebes (Podilymbus podiceps), one of our esteemed host’s favorites, but this year they fooled us. The young stayed deep in a dense growth of cattails until they were nearly full grown. They’re still mostly downy, but had begun to dive independently for food by last Sunday, though they still pester the adults incessantly. Here’s one of the youngsters. Not as close as I’d like, but you take what the birds will allow.

And here’s one of the parents.

Common Gallinules (Gallinula galeata) don’t seem to have begun their nesting yet, and plenty of adults are out and about. This bird was once considered conspecific with the Common Moorhen G. chloropus, but certain morphological characters and DNA analysis have recently reversed the thinking on this merger. The feet are interesting. Although the Gallinules and Coots are very closely related, coots have marvelous feet with lobes on the toes which presumably aid them in swimming, while the gallinules lack the lobes entirely on their very long toes. This doesn’t seem to hamper their swimming, however.

Cactus Wren, Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus in the sunrise. Yes, I photograph these whenever possible, and post entirely too many images of them, but the sunrise lighting on this one at the Desert Botanical Garden was special.

Bonus mammal!