Neil deGrasse Tyson tries to throw shade on cats; shut down by perfect response

The headline is ripped from the pages of HuffPo, though the article is on Bored Panda.

Tyson may know his astrophysics, but he doesn’t know jack about cats. Here’s the exchange that proves it:

I’ll be here all week, folks!

18 Comments

  1. glen1davidson
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Cats wouldn’t vote for a pussy grabber.

    Of course they’d all vote for themselves anyway.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    That is a really good one. Just as something to remember – When you get into a stupid contest between humans and any animals, the human is likely to lose.

    Reply
    • dabertini
      Posted March 7, 2018 at 6:38 pm | Permalink

      Yup!! Humans are the stupidest animal except for Randall and PCC(E). Well Randall only. PCC(e) is a cat.

      Reply
  3. Roger
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    I always worry about GIFs like that. What did the people do to make the cat do that? (In this case the cat is apparently distressed about riding in a car.)

    Reply
  4. yiamcross
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

    I just laughed long and hard at that one. Then I remembered the car was right and I got depressed.

    Reply
  5. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    Humans chase rainbows.

    I might be afraid of a vacuum cleaner the same relative size to me, as they are to cats.

    Reply
  6. carlosorsi
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    It only prooves that cats are smarter than Americans. Don’t put the whole species on the spot for this.

    Reply
  7. darrelle
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

    I’ve had at least one cat that liked to be vacuumed.

    Reply
  8. loren russell
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    Note that cats and VCs are co-evolving: witness the rumba!

    Reply
  9. ridelo
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:25 pm | Permalink

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm | Permalink

      Yes, those cats look really scared.

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted March 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm | Permalink

        They look like they’re wondering why their feet were’t moving.

        Reply
  10. Wellington Lemmer
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    What a pussy.

    Reply
  11. Hemidactylus
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm | Permalink

    Dogs didn’t vote for Trump and they are trainable and sincerely care about their pack members.

    Reply
  12. Audrey Holder
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

    I think the hair balls my Siberian Forest cats throw up Donald uses for his grand hair style.

    Reply
  13. Charlie
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 5:31 pm | Permalink

    I’d also like to point out that the cat knows the rules of capitalization, whereas the human astrophysicist seems to think that ALL nouns need to be capitalized.

    Reply
  14. Taz
    Posted March 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know – anyone who owns cats knows they can be pretty perverse. Maybe they DID get Trump elected and are secretly laughing at us about it.

    It’s as good an explanation as any.

    Reply

