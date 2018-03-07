Neil deGrasse Tyson tries to throw shade on cats; shut down by perfect response

The headline is ripped from the pages of HuffPo, though the article is on Bored Panda.
Tyson may know his astrophysics, but he doesn’t know jack about cats. Here’s the exchange that proves it:
I’ll be here all week, folks!
The headline is ripped from the pages of HuffPo, though the article is on Bored Panda.
Tyson may know his astrophysics, but he doesn’t know jack about cats. Here’s the exchange that proves it:
I’ll be here all week, folks!
Cats wouldn’t vote for a pussy grabber.
Of course they’d all vote for themselves anyway.
Glen Davidson
That is a really good one. Just as something to remember – When you get into a stupid contest between humans and any animals, the human is likely to lose.
Yup!! Humans are the stupidest animal except for Randall and PCC(E). Well Randall only. PCC(e) is a cat.
I always worry about GIFs like that. What did the people do to make the cat do that? (In this case the cat is apparently distressed about riding in a car.)
I just laughed long and hard at that one. Then I remembered the car was right and I got depressed.
Humans chase rainbows.
I might be afraid of a vacuum cleaner the same relative size to me, as they are to cats.
It only prooves that cats are smarter than Americans. Don’t put the whole species on the spot for this.
I’ve had at least one cat that liked to be vacuumed.
Note that cats and VCs are co-evolving: witness the rumba!
Yes, those cats look really scared.
They look like they’re wondering why their feet were’t moving.
What a pussy.
Dogs didn’t vote for Trump and they are trainable and sincerely care about their pack members.
I think the hair balls my Siberian Forest cats throw up Donald uses for his grand hair style.
I’d also like to point out that the cat knows the rules of capitalization, whereas the human astrophysicist seems to think that ALL nouns need to be capitalized.
Indeed!
I don’t know – anyone who owns cats knows they can be pretty perverse. Maybe they DID get Trump elected and are secretly laughing at us about it.
It’s as good an explanation as any.