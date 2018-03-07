Jordan Peterson disrupted at Queen’s University

On Monday, the controversial Jordan Peterson gave a talk at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. I still don’t know what to make of him, as I haven’t had time to listen to his videos or read his books or other writings. He seems to have some sound views, but others that are wonky. But one thing he’s not is a white supremacist or fascist. He is serious and has things to say that even his opponents should hear (I doubt that many of those who protest him know anything about him beyond his refusal to be compelled to use “pronouns of choice. But that’s enough to permanently cast him into purgatory.)

As recounted in the school’s newspaper The Queen’s University Journal, and local The Kingston Whig-Standard, about 150 students and others protested Peterson’s appearance, most of them apparently peaceful. But more than a handful were rowdy, with one even breaking the window in the lecture hall with her hand (she’s been arrested and charged). Others barricaded the front and back doors of the venues, shouting “Lock ’em in and burn it down!”, while still others shamed and vilified those who attended the talk as they were entering and leaving.

Two things about this protest are characteristic. First, many of the protestors aren’t content to mount a peaceful demonstration, but want to shut the talk down, and even talk of burning Peterson and those who came to hear him. This is unconscionable. Second, the students are really, really angry, even though most of them (as with those who protest Charles Murray) are probably unfamiliar with the man’s work and thoughts. That anger stands in sharp contrast to Peterson’s usual calm demeanor, similar to the restrained behavior Christina Hoff Sommers showed when she was attacked at Lewis and Clark College.

Here are four videos of the protests.

Barricading the doors, shouting at the attendees (“Shame!”), and trying to disrupt the affair by making a lot of noise,

Protestor breaks the window as Peterson speaks:

An angry and ignorant student tries to shame someone leaving the venue. Note that the protestors aren’t engaging with Peterson’s ideas (except for the Pronoun Issue), but denying his right to speak and calling him nasty names. These are privileged and spoiled kids who don’t have enough studying to do. Activism is fine, but this is embarrassing!

All of this, of course, makes the Left look really bad, even if most Leftists don’t condone the violence. The main report I found in the mainstream media was in a conservative paper, the Washington Times, though of course right-wing websites like The Daily Fix are also crowing about the demonstrations.

It’s time to knock off the violence, deplatformings, and interruptions. They’re not only ineffective, but counterproductive, since they play into the hands of the Right. And for god’s sake, stop calling everyone you don’t like a “Nazi” or a “fascist”, like these Queen’s students do. Otherwise you’ll wind up like Dan Arel, screaming into an unhearing void—a figure of fun.

I just realized, as I was adding the video below (a compilation of the day’s protests) that the difference between the protestors of the Sixties and now is that the former were directed at policies and ideas, while the latter are directed at individuals.