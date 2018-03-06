Tuesday: Hili dialogue

This is one of those days where I arrive at work, having crept like a snail unwillingly to school, having no idea what I will write. But there’s always Hili!

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: March 6, 2018, and National Oreo Day. (That’s one American cookie I like, but always with milk. Green tea Oreos, available only in Japan, are even better.) It’s also the Day of the Dude, celebrating the philosophy of Dudeism, which is completely new to me. Wikipedia notes that this philosophy comes from the movie The Big Lebowski:

The Dudeist belief system is essentially a modernized form of Taoism stripped of all of its metaphysical and medical doctrines. Dudeism advocates and encourages the practice of “going with the flow”, “being cool headed”, and “taking it easy” in the face of life’s difficulties, believing that this is the only way to live in harmony with our inner nature and the challenges of interacting with other people. It also aims to assuage feelings of inadequacy that arise in societies which place a heavy emphasis on achievement and personal fortune. Consequently, simple everyday pleasures like bathing, bowling, and hanging out with friends are seen as far preferable to the accumulation of wealth and the spending of money as a means to achieve happiness and spiritual fulfillment.

On March 6, 632, or so it is said, Muhammad gave his ” Farewell Sermon” near Mount Arafat, east of Mecca. On this day in 1665, the first issue of the science journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society was published in London. On March 6, 1836, after a siege of 13 days by 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texans defending the Alamo were killed as the fort was finally captured. The dead included Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie. It was on this day in 1869 that Dmitri Mendeleev presented his periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society. He then published them in the German chemistry journal Zeitschrift fϋr Chemie. Here is the first published periodic table:

Exactly 30 years later, Bayer registered the name “aspirin” as a trademark. On March 6, 1951, the trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg for espionage began in New York. Both were convicted and electrocuted. Finally, on this day in 1964, the boxing champion Cassius Clay was given his Muslim name by Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad: Clay’s name was henceforth to be Muhammad Ali.

Notables born on March 6 include Michelangelo (1475), Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806), Ring Lardner (1885), Lou Costello (1906), Ed McMahon (1923), Gabriel García Márquez (1927, Nobel Prize for Literature 1982), Kiri Te Kanawa (1944), Corolyn Porco (1953) and Shaquille O’Neal (1972). Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors Marquez with some scenes from his books, which I like very much.

Those who died on March 6 include James Bowie and Davy Crockett (1836; see above), Louisa May Alcott (1888), John Philip Sousa (1932), Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1935), Pearl Buck (1973), Ayn Rand (1982), Georgia O’Keeffe (1986), Hans Bethe (2005), and Nancy Reagan (2016).

Like many artists, Georgia O’Keeffe had a Siamese cat (any hypotheses?). Here they are:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata took a rare and very cute picture of Andrzej with Hili. What is Hili doing up there? Malgorzata explains:

Sometimes when I’m not at the computer or when she becomes bored with sitting on my arm she goes over to Andrzej and jumps on him. Sometimes she sits on his lap but sometimes she wants to be in his arms. She does it of her own volition. Neither of us is picking her up when we are working. She really slows us down.

And her explanation of the dialogue: “Everything you learn, no matter how interesting and confirming your opinion, should be verified”.

A: It’s interesting. Hili: Yes, but how to verify it?

In Polish:

Ja: To interesujące.

Hili: Tak, ale jak to sprawdzić?

And up in Winnipeg, Gus got some leftover tuna meant for the staff!

Matthew sent a Japanese tweet; it’s a wasp-mimicking moth, but look at its bizarre legs!

A lovely dragonfly; at first, Matthew said, he thought it was a sculpture. Enlarge the photos to see the amazing patterns, especially in the eye.

How bridges can be built; absolutely amazing!

Just awesome pic.twitter.com/WFD6xlxX9d — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) March 5, 2018

Gargoyle lion disgorges an icicle:

I had no idea that beetles could change color! In reality, it doesn’t: it’s the angle of the light, or so says Dr. Cobb.

This is subtly stunning. Watch as a golden tortoise beetle changes colour from golden to red. Just BEAUTIFUL! (Video imgr user amerxp00) pic.twitter.com/67BEhC7x8J — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) March 3, 2018

More jacksnipe bobbing as they walk. Would someone please tell me why these birds do this? (Note everyone freezing at 12 seconds in.)

A. Houtsnip moeder met kuikens in karakteristieke Walk like an Egyptan move plotseling staat moeder stil een zgn Freeze ! let ook op de kuikens

pas als ma in beweging komt gaat men weer verder B YT 44orr (en nee is geen beeldmanipulatie) pic.twitter.com/NUe4Vudzcl — Natura Notitia (@Naturanotitia) March 4, 2018

A murmuration of geese:

It’s one of the most spectacular things I’ve ever seen. As many as 700,000 Snow Geese are at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge right now. You better come quick. They could leave at any time! @KETV pic.twitter.com/B6dnkd3Ter — James Wilcox KETV (@JamesWilcoxKETV) March 2, 2018

And. . . Cat-Man! Why haven’t they made a superhero movie about him?

Finally, reader Luke sent this tweet, which mirrors the story of Muhammad and his favorite cat Muezza. It’s said that one day Muhammad had to rise to answer the call to prayer but found Muezza was sleeping on his sleeve. He cut off his sleeve rather than disturb the cat. This must be a trope:

｡･ Old Japanese engraving

"A woman cuts the hem of a kimono so as not to wake a cat."#Jη_❀ pic.twitter.com/OFTomncFPo — JAηηA ❀ (@Jn_7L) March 3, 2018