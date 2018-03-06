Tuesday: Hili dialogue

This is one of those days where I arrive at work, having crept like a snail unwillingly to school, having no idea what I will write. But there’s always Hili!
It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: March 6, 2018, and National Oreo Day. (That’s one American cookie I like, but always with milk. Green tea Oreos, available only in Japan, are even better.) It’s also the Day of the Dude, celebrating the philosophy of Dudeism, which is completely new to me. Wikipedia notes that this philosophy comes from the movie The Big Lebowski:
The Dudeist belief system is essentially a modernized form of Taoism stripped of all of its metaphysical and medical doctrines. Dudeism advocates and encourages the practice of “going with the flow”, “being cool headed”, and “taking it easy” in the face of life’s difficulties, believing that this is the only way to live in harmony with our inner nature and the challenges of interacting with other people. It also aims to assuage feelings of inadequacy that arise in societies which place a heavy emphasis on achievement and personal fortune. Consequently, simple everyday pleasures like bathing, bowling, and hanging out with friends are seen as far preferable to the accumulation of wealth and the spending of money as a means to achieve happiness and spiritual fulfillment.
On March 6, 632, or so it is said, Muhammad gave his ” Farewell Sermon” near Mount Arafat, east of Mecca. On this day in 1665, the first issue of the science journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society was published in London. On March 6, 1836, after a siege of 13 days by 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texans defending the Alamo were killed as the fort was finally captured. The dead included Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie. It was on this day in 1869 that Dmitri Mendeleev presented his periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society. He then published them in the German chemistry journal Zeitschrift fϋr Chemie. Here is the first published periodic table:
Exactly 30 years later, Bayer registered the name “aspirin” as a trademark. On March 6, 1951, the trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg for espionage began in New York. Both were convicted and electrocuted. Finally, on this day in 1964, the boxing champion Cassius Clay was given his Muslim name by Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad: Clay’s name was henceforth to be Muhammad Ali.
Notables born on March 6 include Michelangelo (1475), Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806), Ring Lardner (1885), Lou Costello (1906), Ed McMahon (1923), Gabriel García Márquez (1927, Nobel Prize for Literature 1982), Kiri Te Kanawa (1944), Corolyn Porco (1953) and Shaquille O’Neal (1972). Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors Marquez with some scenes from his books, which I like very much.
Those who died on March 6 include James Bowie and Davy Crockett (1836; see above), Louisa May Alcott (1888), John Philip Sousa (1932), Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1935), Pearl Buck (1973), Ayn Rand (1982), Georgia O’Keeffe (1986), Hans Bethe (2005), and Nancy Reagan (2016).
Like many artists, Georgia O’Keeffe had a Siamese cat (any hypotheses?). Here they are:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata took a rare and very cute picture of Andrzej with Hili. What is Hili doing up there? Malgorzata explains:
Sometimes when I’m not at the computer or when she becomes bored with sitting on my arm she goes over to Andrzej and jumps on him. Sometimes she sits on his lap but sometimes she wants to be in his arms. She does it of her own volition. Neither of us is picking her up when we are working. She really slows us down.
And her explanation of the dialogue: “Everything you learn, no matter how interesting and confirming your opinion, should be verified”.
A: It’s interesting.Hili: Yes, but how to verify it?
Ja: To interesujące.
Hili: Tak, ale jak to sprawdzić?
And up in Winnipeg, Gus got some leftover tuna meant for the staff!
Matthew sent a Japanese tweet; it’s a wasp-mimicking moth, but look at its bizarre legs!
A lovely dragonfly; at first, Matthew said, he thought it was a sculpture. Enlarge the photos to see the amazing patterns, especially in the eye.
How bridges can be built; absolutely amazing!
Gargoyle lion disgorges an icicle:
I had no idea that beetles could change color! In reality, it doesn’t: it’s the angle of the light, or so says Dr. Cobb.
More jacksnipe bobbing as they walk. Would someone please tell me why these birds do this? (Note everyone freezing at 12 seconds in.)
A murmuration of geese:
And. . . Cat-Man! Why haven’t they made a superhero movie about him?
Finally, reader Luke sent this tweet, which mirrors the story of Muhammad and his favorite cat Muezza. It’s said that one day Muhammad had to rise to answer the call to prayer but found Muezza was sleeping on his sleeve. He cut off his sleeve rather than disturb the cat. This must be a trope:
Also the birthday of one of the richest men ever, Jakob Fugger 1459-1525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jakob_Fugger
Texans like to talk about their glorious revolution. They ignore the real history. It was an invasion of colonists from the United States who wanted to keep their slaves. Slavery was abolished in Mexico in 1829. The constitution of the newly independent Texas Republic (adopted in 1836) explicit legalized slavery.
I cannot stand Texans and all their bulls**t.
Interesting point. From now on I’ll remember the Alamo differently.
Yes, Texas was a slaveholding republic from its conception. Section 9 of the General Provisions of its original constitution (1836) stated the following:
“SEC. 9. All persons of color who were slaves for life previous to their emigration to Texas, and who are now held in bondage, shall remain in the like state of servitude, provide the said slave shall be the bona fide property of the person so holding said slave as aforesaid. Congress shall pass no laws to prohibit emigrants from the United States of America from bringing their slaves into the Republic with them, and holding them by the same tenure by which such slaves were held in the United States; nor shall Congress have power to emancipate slaves; nor shall any slave-holder be allowed to emancipate his or her slave or slaves, without the consent of Congress, unless he or she shall send his or her slave or slaves without the limits of the Republic. No free person of African descent, either in whole or in part, shall be permitted to reside permanently in the Republic, without the consent of Congress, and the importation or admission of Africans or negroes into this Republic, excepting from the United States of America, is forever prohibited, and declared to be piracy.”
This provision made it extremely difficult for slaves to be freed, not only be individual masters but by the Texas congress itself. Of course, after just about 15 years after being annexed by the United States, the state seceded to join the Confederacy.
One must give Texas credit for how well it has managed to sustain the myth of the glorious fight for Texan freedom.
https://tarltonapps.law.utexas.edu/constitutions/texas1836/general_provisions
Ummm. . . do you really want to dismiss everybody in Texas? I have some good friends there who don’t purvey “bulls**t”.
OK – a lot of hyperbole in my condemnation. Still, I find the entire mythos of Texas to be appalling.
Sometimes we forget that the periodic table was established way before anybody knew about protons or electrons.
Yes, excellent pattern recognition!
For Mendeleev, they really were elements–irreducible substances out of which everything else was made.
Not knowing about neutrons was what caused problems for the table, since Mendeleev only knew atomic weights. So argon showed up out of order, because the radiogenic argon in our atmosphere is neutron-heavy.
Glen Davidson
Mendeleev at the end of its life seems to have thought that the elements as we know them are “peaks” on what might be a wave process. In particular, he thought there might be elements lighter than hydrogen and also between helium and lithium.
(See _Mendeleev on the Periodic Law_.)
Green Tea Oreos! Wow! I should write to the Oreo company and ask them to please do that here. Green tea, after all, is becoming trendy, and I see Matcha for sale these days.
There are green tea sandwich cookies for sale at one of our local Asian stores. Just what I need now that I’m trying to lose weight! Those cookies are one of the things I have to stay away from.
But maybe angel cake isn’t so bad. I’ve made Matcha angel cake in the past.
These jacksnipe need some appropriate music
I know the black dogs began appearing at the end of Jan., but must have missed the explanation. So why are they included?
He’s missing a bunch of elements. Wha!t a dummy. Also his elements go vertically instead of horizontally. Basic high school stuff. He must have missed his introductory chemistry courses!
The 6 March for Mendeleev’s presentation of the periodic table refers to the Julian calendar and corresponds to the 18 March on our, Gregorian, calendar. Russia only switched to the Gregorian calendar after the October Revolution.
More than one factor probably figures into the frequent observation that artists in the early 20th century were the frequent staff of Siamese cats. I suggest one factor is that the breed was significantly more common decades ago so the probability of a human serving as their staff would be higher.
They also signaled prestige and exoticism in those days.
That bridge machine: There must be a very large premium on not disturbing the local landscape. I suppose it’s also cost effective to load the segments to the rail cars at the manufacturing site and then place them directly from the cars. Pretty cool.
Insects with cuticle proteins that diffract light of different colors depending on the angle are fairly common. There is even a mosquito, Sabethes cyaneus, that shows blue, purple, or bronze depending on the lighting.
In this case, the goldbug can change from being iridescent gold from all angles, to dull reddish. Presumably this is controlled by regulating the amount of hemolymph in the outer cuticle, so changing the separation of these layers and their action as a diffraction grating.
Dead dry specimens lose the iridescence, unless most iridescent beetles.
Lebowski is peak Coens, my favorite comedy of the past 50 years. I slip an allusion, or an outright reference (or, hell, even a link to clip) in the comments section here every chance I get.
Bridges, Goodman, Buscemi and Turturro, Moore, Reid, Stormare, even Hoffman and Elliott, at their very best.
And not one of them plays the title character. Huddleston is good, though.
I don’t think I can pick peak Coens. I even like their not so good stuff. Fargo will always be special.
Fargo, like Big Lebowski, is filled with existential humour.
I love that in Fargo everyone, including native Americans, speaks with a Scandinavian accent – except the Swede Peter Stormare, who doesn’t speak at all.
Yeah, I even have a soft spot for The Ladykillers, the Coens’ most critically panned film.
I’d put Fargo and Miller’s Crossing and No Country in that peak class with Lebowski.
Catman may not have had his own movie, but he was a recurring character on the animated show Fairly Odd Parents. He was even voiced by Adam West for a Batman connection.
http://fairlyoddparents.wikia.com/wiki/Catman
That bridge building segment needs to be accompanied by Raymond Scott’s Powerhouse
I hunted around on google & the consensus opinion is it relates to depth perception while feeding – the eyes being too far apart around the skull for binocular vision, but I have doubts. Here’s a vid showing the feeding behaviour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q1UI0oh86Y
Another theory is that it disturbs their target food of insects & earthworms
Another is that the bobbing mimics the motion of lapping water to make them harder to see
Why on a flat open space as per your video? Why do those four snipes move in concert as if in a dance? Unfortunately we don’t get to see why they freeze suddenly – did the ‘point man’ [leading with a big gap & taking the maximum risk], freeze first & the other three copied?
A great puzzle