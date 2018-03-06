Readers’ wildlife photos

Yesterday I posted some photos that reader Michelle de Villiers sent from Botswana. I’ll finish up her contribution here. No IDs were supplied; readers can contribute here. Michelle’s notes:

I recently had the good fortune to join in the trip of a lifetime to South Africa and Botswana. Herewith a sampling of pictures taken. None of the animals should need description for your readers, I’m sure. The photos were taken in Selindaand Moremi Game Reserves in Botswana. (More information on the trip can be found here.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. David Harper
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    Wonderful photographs. I especially love the first lion picture. What a magnificent creature.

    Apropos the photographs of wallowing hippopotami, the inimitable Flanders and Swann wrote and performed a splendid song in praise of the noble river horse:

  2. michelledevilliersart
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    We had some Hippo Hijinx of our own! They can be pretty scary.
    https://michelledevilliersart.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/f1760-img_2917.jpg?w=640&zoom=2

  3. Benjamin
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    IDs for anyone who needs them:

    Cape buffalo (Syncerus caffer)
    Steenbok (Raphicerus campestris)
    Giraffe – likely a Angolan/Namibian giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis angolensis)
    Lion – likely a Southwest African lion (Panthera leo bleyenberghi)
    Hippopotamus – probably a Cape hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius capensis)
    Warthogs (Phacochoerus africanus)
    And a water monitor – probably a Nile monitor (Varanus niloticus)

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    Once again, very good! I love these pictures.

  5. J Cook
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    South African Giraffe.
    Cape Buffalo, some think it the most dangerous animal in Africa. I still have scars on my legs from running through thorns to get away from one of those guys.
    Steenbok.

  6. Keith Douglas
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 11:50 am | Permalink

    I’m reminded by the yawn of the hippopotamus: what animals can yawn?

  7. Joe Dickinson
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    Great shots.

  8. Mark R.
    Posted March 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    Nice book end to yesterday’s photos. Loved the monitor!

