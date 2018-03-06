Cockatiel sings iPhone ringtone

I’m not sure why parrots, cockatoos, and mynah birds have an amazing ability to imitate sounds that their ancestors would never hear in nature. It’s surely the byproduct of some other adaptation that has nothing to do with imitation, but what that is baffles me. Nevertheless, I’m still mesmerized by the ability of some bird species to imitate voices and sounds. Here’s a cockatiel (Nymphicus hollandicus) that imitates an iPhone ring (being a product of the dial-telephone age, my own iPhone rings like one of the old black jobbies with a dial). When you click on the video below, you’ll be given a link (“watch on YouTube”) that takes you to the site.

The Youtube notes:

My friend’s family has a cockatiel named Lucky. Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.