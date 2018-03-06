Anatomy of a disruption: Lewis and Clark Law School students try to shut down Christina Hoff Sommers

Regardless of whether you think Christina Hoff Sommers is a “true feminist”, she doesn’t deserve to be treated like this when she’s giving a talk. People everywhere have been trying to shut her down, almost as if she’s a Nazi. In fact, she’s an equity feminist who’s been critical of gender feminism, but extreme Leftists and some gender feminists have demonized her beyond reason.

Have a look at these tweets from Andy Ngo about how Sommers was greeted when trying to talk at Lewis and Clark College law school in Portland, Oregon. (Portland, of course, is Disruption and Antifa Central in America.)

Oh, and given yesterday’s post on how the Right is more censorious than the left, if someone can come up with similar recent videos of a left-wing speaker being shut down by the right, I’ll be glad to post that, too. It doesn’t seem to happen often, and I think I’d know because I read news from left-wing sites. But I’m an equal-opportunity kvetcher, and hate disruption of all stripes.

Ngo’s first tweet shows a joint letter from the National Lawyers Guild, the Minority Law Student Association, the Women’s Law caucus, the Immigration Student group, and the Jewish Law Society, urging that her invitation be rescinded immediately. Barring that, it’s clear that they intend to disrupt her talk. Lawyers! Do they know the First Amendment? And since I’m a secular Jew, I’m ashamed of the Jewish Law Society trying to shut her down.

Coalition of student groups (socialist, black, women, minority, immigrant, Jewish) demanding “known fascist” @CHSommers be no-platformed tomorrow at Lewis & Clark Law School ahead of her PSU talk. pic.twitter.com/CIf3YXDkV4 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Sommers maintains a sense of humor, something that the hyper-Left seems to lack:

Campus safety asked @CHSommers if it was true that she came armed with a gun for security purposes. Christina’s response? “My Malti-pooh Izzy is my security but she’s not here.” pic.twitter.com/Mcf3GLmiuG — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Fascist? I think not. That word, like “Nazi”, has been “normalized” to mean “anyone whose views I don’t like.”

Protesters show up with signs. “No platform for fascists.” pic.twitter.com/QlEfabnHiF — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

What happened next is unconscionable. Where was campus security?

Okay, protesters are trying to shut down @CHSommers at Lewis and Clark Law School. pic.twitter.com/QvCEzDtT4o — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

The whole laundry list of intersectionalist grievances is then read out (be sure to click on the arrows in the video tweets):

This is what happened when @CHSommers tried to start her lecture. pic.twitter.com/WJrQGAnmkA — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

WHERE IS CAMPUS SECURITY? Remember, compared to people like the inflammatory Steve Bannon, or provocateurs like Milo Yiannopoulos, Sommers is weak beer. But she does have something to say, and something that students should be allowed to hear:

Protesters start singing song against @CHSommers: “No platform for fascists” pic.twitter.com/nr3d62DiKe — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

But wait, there’s more! The protestors, especially an enraged woman student, demanded that Sommers answer questions before she was through with her talk. Notice the “rape culture” people standing in front of the room, the sign-holders to the right of the room, and the violent anger of the protesting students.

Protesters try to disrupt @CHSommers lecture. They demand that she take questions now. pic.twitter.com/CadwW1Nkcg — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

The thugs start singing again: “No platform for fascists, no platform at all. We will fight for justice, until Christina’s gone.” Good Lord! Notice that Sommers keeps her cool.

Protesters start singing again about no-platforming fascists. @CHSommers looks at audience in dismay. pic.twitter.com/STw1DhYFqi — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Then they use music (“speaker” is a music speaker) to try to drown her out:

Activists brought in speaker to try and drown out @CHSommers with music. pic.twitter.com/27EVTFOpdg — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Emotional exchange when protester accuses @CHSommers of approving sexual assault. “That’s what you just said!” pic.twitter.com/KlQxcuSpKm — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2018

Sommers still kept her cool, but the protestors can’t keep theirs. And nobody, regardless of their views, should have to put up with treatment like this.

Insider Higher Ed reports on the disruption, and on a weaselly statement from the dean of diversity and inclusion at the school, saying that she saw the students were antsy to attack Sommers, and that’s why she (the dean) told Sommers to cut short her remarks.

Janet Steverson, a law professor and dean of diversity and inclusion at the law school, said in an interview Monday night that the students who blocked the entrances to the auditorium and who interrupted Sommers violated college rules. She said that she anticipated “consequences” for those students but that she did not know what those would be. Steverson stressed that it was only a minority of students who disrupted and that Sommers was given the opportunity to speak. [JAC: Seriously? What kind of opportunity is it when you’re constantly interrupted with chants, singing, and enraged shouts?] Sommers, on Twitter, criticized Steverson for asking her to cut short her remarks and move to the question period. Steverson said she did so to promote an orderly discussion. She said she was worried that Sommers was going on too long and that the question period would be minimal. Steverson said the argument she and others made to students not to disrupt was premised in part on the idea that students would be able to question Sommers. [JAC: the reason Sommers “went on too long” was not her fault; she was being interrupted and delayed by the protestors.] “I could see the students getting antsy,” Steverson said, explaining why she asked Sommers to move quickly to the question period. Steverson said that, at another point when some were disrupting, she asked them to stop so that their classmates could ask questions. “I think it worked out as well as it could have.” [JAC: Nope. They could have used campus security to make the protestors sit down and shut up until Q&A time.] Steverson said it was important to understand that some of those protesting Sommers viewed her as personally attacking those who have reported sexual assaults. “This is a very personal thing,” she said. At the same time, Steverson said that while there are many grounds on which to criticize Sommers, she did not think it appropriate to call her a fascist, as the protesting students did repeatedly. “In the law school it is important to define the terms that you are using and apply the facts to support the allegations that you have made,” she said.

If you want to complain about this fracas, and how the University failed to prevent it, here are some contacts. I’m writing two emails.

Wim Wiewel, President of Lewis and Clark College:

Email: president@lclark.edu Janet Steverson, Douglas K. Newell Professor of Teaching Excellence, College Dean of Diversity and Inclusion

Email: jws@lclark.edu

I’ve sent this email to both Wiewel and Steverson:

Dear Drs. Wiewel and Steverson, I have read about and watched videos of Lewis and Clark College students disrupting the recent talk of Christina Hoff Sommers at your university. Apparently your University made no attempt to expel the protestors nor call security to quell the disruption. Rather, Dr. Steverson apparently asked Sommers to cut her talk short so the angry students could ask her questions afterwards. The failure to expel disruptive students of course deprived the other students of their right to hear Ms. Sommers’s talk. While I don’t agree with everything that Ms. Sommers says, that’s irrelevant. She is no provocateur or “fascist” (as your students called her), but a thoughtful person with ideas that should be heard. Nothing is gained by letting disruptive protestors interrupt or shut down a speaker—except disrepute for your University and its law school. As an advocate of free speech on campus, which my own University espouses, I am writing to ask why security was not deployed to end the disruption, even by removing the protestors if necessary. Do you intend to discipline those students who tried to “deplatform” the speaker? Thank you for your attention.Cordially,

Jerry Coyne

Professor Emeritus

Department of Ecology and Evolution

The University of Chicago