University of Texas FalconCam

“Tower Girl” the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) is out right now, but the University of Texas has a wonderful camera monitoring her 24 hours a day. She’s mated, and if you look in you may see eggs and, eventually, chicks.

Click on the screenshot to go there:

The University’s news site has more information on Tower Girl:

Birders estimate that Tower Girl has lived on the UT Tower for about eight years. The camera comes at a particularly exciting time because she was observed displaying mating behaviors with a male peregrine for the first time in January. The new camera provides an opportunity for scientists to gain important information about her behavior, mating habits, diet and nesting success remotely without disturbing the bird or driving her off from the location. If Tower Girl lays eggs, viewers will be able to observe the eggs, including when and whether they hatch. Austin is considered the edge of the peregrine breeding range, so any hatching eggs atop the UT Tower would expand the known breeding range of the species.

Isn’t she lovely?