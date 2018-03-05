University of Texas FalconCam

“Tower Girl” the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) is out right now, but the University of Texas has a wonderful camera monitoring her 24 hours a day. She’s mated, and if you look in you may see eggs and, eventually, chicks.

Click on the screenshot to go there:

The University’s news site has more information on Tower Girl:

Birders estimate that Tower Girl has lived on the UT Tower for about eight years. The camera comes at a particularly exciting time because she was observed displaying mating behaviors with a male peregrine for the first time in January. The new camera provides an opportunity for scientists to gain important information about her behavior, mating habits, diet and nesting success remotely without disturbing the bird or driving her off from the location.

If Tower Girl lays eggs, viewers will be able to observe the eggs, including when and whether they hatch. Austin is considered the edge of the peregrine breeding range, so any hatching eggs atop the UT Tower would expand the known breeding range of the species.

Isn’t she lovely?

 

Photo: University of Texas Biodiversity Center

9 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    I’ve never thought the color grey was beautiful before, but that color is beautiful.

    Reply
  2. Kelly MacKay
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    Awesome

    Reply
  3. loren russell
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    The Tower? YThat Tower? Aren’t they calling the chick “Sniper”?

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 4:15 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    In case anyone reports interesting activity

    Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  6. klf
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 5:31 pm | Permalink

    Yes, please post if you see her. I will also!

    Reply
  7. klf
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 5:32 pm | Permalink

    Sorry, forgot check mark ✅

    Reply
  8. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

    Yes, I didn’t mention the reason that tower is famous.

    Reply

