I didn’t watch the Oscars last night as I have a thousand pages of books to review (not on this site), as well as reading Pinker’s Enlightenment Now. Truth be told, I wouldn’t have watched the show anyway, as the awards go on too long and I can always read who won the next day. I just did that, and, to my despair I see that I missed all but two of the nominated movies, which are listed below. I saw Dunkirk, which was highly touted but I found disappointing, and The Post, which I quite liked, with a terrific performance by Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham.
I’m sure many of you watched the other nominated movies, as well as the show itself, so weigh in below while I ponder what to write today. And which movies or performances should I see? (Note: I don’t like action or superhero movies.)
WINNER: THE SHAPE OF WATER
Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
Other nominees:
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers)
DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
DUNKIRK Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers
GET OUT Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers
LADY BIRD Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers
PHANTOM THREAD JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers
THE POST Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Highly recommend Get Out.
I saw Get Out and hated it. It took for granted the idea that every white person is racist and most would murder a black person without a second thought.
The idea that old white people would kidnap blacks for brain transplants was antithetical do what a genuine racist would do. And how was it that the black person in question was still there and conscious in some sense?? That wouldn’t happen if their brain was gone. The whole thing was completely muddled.
Having said that, historians may look back on this movie as a very important indicator of what was going on in society during the Obama/Trump period.
I have not seen it, but I am interested in doing so. No idea what it’s about, but i suppose one has to suspend a lot of logic to get into the more fantasy/sci fi / horror type movies. Explosion sounds in space?? Try not to think about it.
There are many movies that I hated initially, then came around to later once I saw it again and could study it more carefully. I walked out on Blue Velvet (never done that before!), but saw it again later and liked it much better.
I quite liked the first half hour of Get Out, but then it turned to absolute schlock. Not a fan of supernatural horror. I do like Jordan Peele teamed with Keegan-Michael Key.
It seems you may have viewed it through too-political a prism and missed some of its satiric subtleties. Get Out was actually lampshading and subverting the tropes you mention.
+1
I did pick that up and for a while thought this was movie length parody of racism along the lines of Eddie Murphy’s classic skit on SNL where he gets made up to look white and goes out in the world to ‘experience the world as a white person’, but in the end I didnt think that was the message that came through.
I’d be more than happy though to defer to your judgement. I’d rather be clueless than angry.
Major disagreement.
“Get Out” is about the repressed conflicted feelings that many white liberals have about African Americans.
I have lived in four states of the USA, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and California, and Ohio was heavily populated by people who believed they were not racist, but in many ways really were.
(I hasten to add that Berkeley, CA has a lot of folks who claim certain speech/actions are racist, which I would say is not. Yes, it works both ways.)
The theme of the white folk who believe they are not racist, but are is a recurring theme in the novels of Toni Morrison who grew up in Ohio.
I think that the repressed racist feelings of white liberals bit worked beautifully, but why jump the shark into the hokey horror? It seemed like two different movies: one an edgy, slightly cringe-inducing satire, and the other just stooopid (like the last part of Aronsky’s “mother!”.
If this was the goal of the story then the plot seriously undermines that effort. If someones racism is so deeply buried that one has to root around in their subconscious to discover it then the term ‘racism’ has lost its meaning. Racism should be defined by a persons actions. MLK said he didnt care what people thought of him, he cared what people did to him. I think the plot of this story doesnt allow it to work as a parody – there’s no room for interpretation and no subtlety. A porn film that parodies other porn films is, in the end, just another porn film.
I’ve always loved Key and Peele and as I say above, I’d prefer to be persuaded I’m wrong on this.
I thought it was a middling horror movie and extended “white people be like…” riff.
Highly recommend Get Out. One of my favorite films of 2017.
Agree.
Did not watch the show but did see a few of the movies. I agree The Post was a pretty good movie and it was second on my list of movies I saw. The Darkest Hour was first on my list, I think the actor playing Churchill was very good. Dunkirk was third on my list, it was good but primarily a visual movie. Maybe two movies on the same subject cancel each other. The other movie I saw was Three Billboards and I would say it was an unusual movie, those kind always get awards. But the story got kind of lost at the end from my look. Why spend a lot of effort getting to the who done it part and then just dropping it without a finish? Could have been much better with a different ending.
Gary Oldman is a fantastic actor. Anyone who can go from Sid Vicious to Winston Churchill in the course of a career has got some range. Still, my all-time favorite role of his, even though it was essentially an extended cameo, was as “Drexel” in True Romance.
I don’t think I have seen him in anything other than the Churchill movie but he was outstanding. Never seen Churchill done anything close to this good. Might say he was this movie.
Among his other roles, he played the bad guy in The Professional and George Smiley Tinker, Tailor (for which he received his earlier Oscar nomination). He’s something of a chameleon on the screen, so you may have seen him, but not recognized him, in other films.
“The Professional” is one of my guilty pleasure movies and Oldman is outstanding as the baddie. I also loved his performance as Oswald in “JFK”. He most certainly deserved his award for the Churchill role.
My god, Oldman was great as Oswald. I’ve spent a fair bit of time brooding on the Kennedy assassination over the years, and when I think about it now, I’m never quite sure if the Lee Harvey of my imagination is the real thing from the Dallas police station, or Oldman from JFK.
Ditto on “The Professional” and Oldman as the whacko and totally unpredictable baddie. Natalie Portman, who was 12 or 13 at the time, said that she didn’t have to act during the scene when Oldman confronts her in the public bathroom: “I was scared to death!”
He was also the bad guy in The Fifth Element, the bad guy in Airforce One and his first major role was Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy.
He was also the Good Guy, Commissioner Gordon in two Batman movies. And a very good Bad guy in The Book of Eli.
Also, the three-timing patsy for Lena Olin’s femme fatale in the neo-noir Romeo Is Bleeding.
It ain’t white boy day, is it?
I thought he was even better than Alec Guinness as George Smiley. I always felt Guinness slightly overplayed some of the subtleties of the character, and some of his dialogue delivery didn’t feel right. Oldman was perfect in every way.
I thought so, too. His performance was a tour de force in understatement — from a guy who’s famous for his scenery-chewing.
I also really like Oldman’s little-seen (at least in the US) directorial effort, Nil By Mouth.
If I recall correctly PCC mentioned seeing Dunkirk on a tiny airplane screen, which removes all the aspects (sound, size) that make the movie such an experience. It is extremely impressive in theatre, IMAX specifically.
I thought so, too, and it was gorgeously filmed. As a war movie, though, it subverted expectations a bit, being more a narrative slice-of-life (or lives, as the case may be), rather than one of those sweeping David Lean/Richard Attenborough-style epics.
I think both of you (and Jerry) are being too kind. I saw “Dunkirk” on the big screen and thought it a total waste of time and money. Beautifully filmed or not, movies tell stories, and it took what was a simple, inspiring story and turned it into a paean to the writer-director’s cleverness and imagination. It should have been called “Nolan.” I knew the story well and still had trouble figuring out what was going on. That it should win best editing is appalling, since it was largely the editing that screwed things up.
On the other hand, I wish “The Darkest Hour” had done more with the Dunkirk evacuation. I agree, however, that Oldman was amazing as Churchill and well deserved the Oscar.
De gustibus non est disputandum, my man; that’s why they’ve got all those screens at the Cineplex. 🙂
I usually don’t watch either and didn’t this year. I would recommend I Tonya which was the only movie I saw in the theaters this year. Allison Janney was perfect. I believe she won best supporting actress.
I saw all of ’em except for Lady Bird (which I still intend to see, but which I originally half-assumed was a biopic about Mrs. LBJ). Three Billboards was my fave, though del Toro’s The Shape of Water was certainly worthy.
Three Billboards outside ebbing,Missouri is my favourite.. and go with it. It is a dark comdey drama with a awesome performance by lead actress.
LOVED 3 Billboards, even with the ambiguous ending. Glad that McDormand and Rockwell got awards.
yep…They deserve that..
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-43282172
Pathetically does not get paraded alongside Oldman…
I rather liked Dunkirk but I tend to like movies a bit more than many other people.
What I saw in that movie was that it was not so primarily focused on the epic events in which the story is set (though there were scenes that gave glimpses of that). Rather, it focused on the smaller, more personal stories of individuals who were caught up in the epic events. Seeing it in that light, I settled in and enjoyed it.
I’ve seen a few.
Dunkirk I liked, though it was unusual in not really having a ‘star’. Very gritty.
Darkest Hour was great, as was Gary Oldman. Though the historically ridiculous scene on the tube had me puzzled. Why on earth put it in?
Three Billboards was okay, though I enjoyed mostly for the acting of Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.
Shape of Water I sort of enjoyed, though I kept feeling De Toro was trying to convey something more subtle than I was picking up on.
The Post was perhaps the one that disappointed me the most. The acting was superb but I kept feeling that the whole story should really have been that of the NYT, though to be fair that was made clear throughout the film.
Punch Sulzberger and A.M. Rosenthal don’t present the same dramatic potential as Kate Graham and Ben Bradlee. Probably too Jewish, too — more like studio heads, less like on-screen talent. 🙂
I somehow managed to see zero best picture nominated films, which surprises me.
I have also not seen any of the films I really wanted to watch, like “Wonder Woman” and “Black Panther.”
I got a dog which turned out to be more life changing than you’d think, and so now I don’t do anything anymore except dog.
Know what you mean about dogging, especially if it’s a puppy🐾🐾
I was really surprised by how much I liked I Tonya. It’s probably my favorite film of the year and not even nominated for Best Picture.
I really like it, too — and I didn’t think anything could make me give a shit about Tonya Harding. Great performances from the cast, especially Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, and bravura filmmaking from Craig Gillespie (an Aussie with whose work I was previously unfamiliar).
I, like Ken and Honey Badger, could not give a shit about Tonya, but loved Allison Janey in The West Wing, so will probably try to catch the movie.
Dunkirk is more auditory than visual (although it is that too). It generates an amazing effect in the audience through the use of a number of incredibly inventive mechanisms–including (but not limited to) a soundtrack modelled on an illusion of a rising tone (a Shepard tone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzNzgsAE4F0) which cretaes a sensation of impending doom. Then it has three separate timescales running in parallel and moves deftly bewteen them. Plus, it has a quiet nobility that, if it doesn’t move you, means you are dead inside and a mere robot that simply walks around looking like a normal human. (only kidding)
The Oscars were more political than usual, with several instances of various stars recognizing moviedoms’ efforts to expand exclusivity for women and minorities of all sorts. Others may wince, but I thought it was for the greater good.
It has always been thus. The issues de jure are always present and handled with great self-righteousness and self-congratulatory noise. Same as it ever was.
Oh and some of the awards, as usual, were given to those who earned them.
#KobeBryantToo
The Oscars has morphed from a load of narcissist crap into a load of PC narcissist crap.
I only saw five the the 10 nominees, but I was heavily rooting for “Shape of Water” to win, and my second choice was “Darkest Hour”.
“Water” is smartest most engaging
fantasy/sci-fi flick in decades, which works partly because it follows almost no conventions of the genre, and has well-drawn characters.
“Hour” is actually a fairly historically accurate war drama, which is a lot more than I can say for “The Imitation Game”
Having seen “The Imitation Game” before reading the Alan Turing biography “Enigma” on which the movie was based, I was shocked at how historically inaccurate the movie was.
The most historically accurate war movie I can remember seeing was “Valkyrie”, which had a stellar cast and the best performance I have seen from Tom Cruise.