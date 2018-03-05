I didn’t watch the Oscars last night as I have a thousand pages of books to review (not on this site), as well as reading Pinker’s Enlightenment Now. Truth be told, I wouldn’t have watched the show anyway, as the awards go on too long and I can always read who won the next day. I just did that, and, to my despair I see that I missed all but two of the nominated movies, which are listed below. I saw Dunkirk, which was highly touted but I found disappointing, and The Post, which I quite liked, with a terrific performance by Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham.

I’m sure many of you watched the other nominated movies, as well as the show itself, so weigh in below while I ponder what to write today. And which movies or performances should I see? (Note: I don’t like action or superhero movies.)

WINNER: THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers Other nominees: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers) DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers DUNKIRK Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers GET OUT Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers LADY BIRD Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers PHANTOM THREAD JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers THE POST Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers