Reader Michelle de Villiers sent some photos from Botswana. Readers can fill in the IDs, as Michelle said this:
I recently had the good fortune to join in the trip of a lifetime to South Africa and Botswana. Herewith a sampling of pictures taken. None of the animals should need description for your readers, I’m sure. The photos were taken in Selinda and Moremi Game Reserves in Botswana. (More information on the trip can be found here.)
I’ll put up about a third of the photos, as there are many (more to come later):
And yes, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) had troubles identifying some of these beasts, starting with this one:
JAC: I especially love this photo:
Thanks for sharing these Michelle!
Botswana is moving closer to the top of the list!
I’ll take a stab at the dinosaurs:
Hamerkop – Scopus umbretta
Lilac-breasted roller – Coracias caudatus
Marabou stork – Leptoptilos crumenifer
Hammerkop! Of course.
It is fun to try to ID WWP’s.
The first one has me stumped, though. I wonder if its a juvenile of whatever species it is.
JAC: I especially love this photo:
Except for the leopard, it looks like it could be somewhere in western Maryland.
And presume that’s a baobab tree. (Are there any that resemble baobabs but aren’t?)
Adansonia digitata?
I see some of the magnificent animals Trump’s encephalitic older sons slaughtered on “safari.”
Because it is bitter, and because it is my heart, as Jerry’s cat-buddy JC Oates put it.
I guessed the hamerkop but what is the name of that magnificent antelope? Very nice photos.
Greater kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros)
The magnificent one is a kudu, the other one is a black wildebeest.
Thank you so much, Michelle, these are quite wonderful. My favorite is the tree! Baobab?
I love them, yes!
I believe #2 is a gnu. Flanders and Swann wrote a splendid serenade for this magnificent creature:
A gnu, however not the better known blue one (blue wildebeest), but its black cousin, the black wildebeest.
The antelopes are a black wildebeest, Connochaetes gnou, and a kudu, Tragelaphus strepsiceros.
I find it extraordinary that leopards are able to co-exist with & survive alongside lions.
Hamerkop, also called “Lightning Bird”.
Title of a great book by Lyle Watson
Our guide told us that it was a brindled gnu, which is the blue one. From Wikipedia it says the black one’s horns curve forward.
Wonderful photos. I esp like the elephants.