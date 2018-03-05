Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Michelle de Villiers sent some photos from Botswana. Readers can fill in the IDs, as Michelle said this:

I recently had the good fortune to join in the trip of a lifetime to South Africa and Botswana. Herewith a sampling of pictures taken. None of the animals should need description for your readers, I’m sure. The photos were taken in Selinda and Moremi Game Reserves in Botswana. (More information on the trip can be found here.)

I’ll put up about a third of the photos, as there are many (more to come later):

And yes, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) had troubles identifying some of these beasts, starting with this one:

 

 

 

 

 

JAC: I especially love this photo:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 5, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, mammals, photography, plants. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

19 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    Thanks for sharing these Michelle!

    Botswana is moving closer to the top of the list!

    Reply
  2. Graham
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    I’ll take a stab at the dinosaurs:

    Hamerkop – Scopus umbretta
    Lilac-breasted roller – Coracias caudatus
    Marabou stork – Leptoptilos crumenifer

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted March 5, 2018 at 7:50 am | Permalink

      Hammerkop! Of course.

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    It is fun to try to ID WWP’s.
    The first one has me stumped, though. I wonder if its a juvenile of whatever species it is.

    Reply
  4. Hempenstein
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    JAC: I especially love this photo:

    Except for the leopard, it looks like it could be somewhere in western Maryland.

    And presume that’s a baobab tree. (Are there any that resemble baobabs but aren’t?)

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:22 am | Permalink

      Adansonia digitata?

      Reply
  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    I see some of the magnificent animals Trump’s encephalitic older sons slaughtered on “safari.”

    Because it is bitter, and because it is my heart, as Jerry’s cat-buddy JC Oates put it.

    Reply
  6. Richard Portman
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 8:15 am | Permalink

    I guessed the hamerkop but what is the name of that magnificent antelope? Very nice photos.

    Reply
    • Dave
      Posted March 5, 2018 at 8:24 am | Permalink

      Greater kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros)

      Reply
    • Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

      The magnificent one is a kudu, the other one is a black wildebeest.

      Reply
  7. Janet
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    Thank you so much, Michelle, these are quite wonderful. My favorite is the tree! Baobab?

    Reply
  8. David Harper
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    I believe #2 is a gnu. Flanders and Swann wrote a splendid serenade for this magnificent creature:

    Reply
    • Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:09 am | Permalink

      A gnu, however not the better known blue one (blue wildebeest), but its black cousin, the black wildebeest.

      Reply
  9. Pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:05 am | Permalink

    The antelopes are a black wildebeest, Connochaetes gnou, and a kudu, Tragelaphus strepsiceros.

    Reply
  10. Dominic
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    I find it extraordinary that leopards are able to co-exist with & survive alongside lions.

    Reply
  11. J Cook
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Hamerkop, also called “Lightning Bird”.
    Title of a great book by Lyle Watson

    Reply
  12. michelledevilliersart
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 9:59 am | Permalink

    Our guide told us that it was a brindled gnu, which is the blue one. From Wikipedia it says the black one’s horns curve forward.

    Reply
  13. Karen E Bartelt
    Posted March 5, 2018 at 10:53 am | Permalink

    Wonderful photos. I esp like the elephants.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: