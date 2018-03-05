Monday: Hili dialogue

This is the way Grania (and I) feel this morning (she found the tweet):

Yes, it’s Monday again, at least in America: March 5, 2018: National Cheez Doodle Day, celebrating a popular comestible made of cheese-flavored styrofoam. In Cornwall it’s St. Piran’s Day (the patron saint of tin miners), celebrated with parades, music, and poetry.

On March 5, 1616, Copernicus’s book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres was added to the Vatican’s Index of Forbidden Books—73 years after it was first published. On this day in 1770, the Boston Massacre (tame by today’s standards), killed five Americans including the black/Indian man Crispus Attucks: the first American killed in the Revolutionary War. On March 5, 1836, Samuel Colt patented the first mass-produced revolver, a .34 caliber gun. 36 years later, George Westinghouse patented the air brake, saving many lives of brakemen. On this day in 1933, Franklin Roosevelt proclaimed a “bank holiday”, closing all the banks and freezing financial transactions. Although the Great Depression persisted, this helped mitigate it. On that very same day, Hitler’s Nazi Party got 43.9% of the votes in Germany in the last free election in a unified Germany until 1990. Although the Nazis didn’t get a majority, they had enough strength, with the help of other socialist parties, to pass an “Enabling Act,” making Hitler the dictator. On this day in 1946, Churchill first used the phrase “Iron Curtain”, in a speech in Missouri, referring to the Soviet domination of Eastern Europe. On this day in 1953, Stalin died of a cerebral hemorrhage in his dacha outside Moscow. And exactly ten years later, three country music stars, including Patsy Cline, died in a plane crash in Tennessee.

Notables born on March 5 include cartographer Gerardus Mercator (1512), Rosa Luxemberg (1871), Louis Kahn (1901), Rex Harrison (1908), Daniel Kahneman (1934), Penn Jillette (1955), Andy Gibb (1958, died in 1988), Eva Mendes (1974), and Joshua Coyne (1993; I don’t know who he is, but I like the name). Those who expired on this day include Crispus Attucks (1770; see above), Edgar Lee Masters (1950), Joseph Stalin (1953; see above), Patsy Cline (1963; see above), Yip Harburg (1981), John Belushi (1982), and Hugo Chavéz and creationist “Galloping” Duane Gish ( both 2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is angling for real noms:

Hili: Isn’t eating bread harmful to you? A: No, why? Hili: It would be harmful to me.

From Matthew who claims he checked this optical illusion with a ruler:

Gray squares aligned vertically and horizontally appear to tilt clockwise. pic.twitter.com/3M9EElezTa — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 27, 2018

Dueling nuns! (The story, here, seems a bit doubtful.)

"A duel between nuns". Illustrated Police News. 1869. pic.twitter.com/bczOQRJdZT — Duille (@DuilleDesign) March 3, 2018

A cat makes a big mistake (“One small step for cat. . . “):

Snow idea why I did that. pic.twitter.com/345IZV2J2n — Nathan Kraemer (@kraen0044) March 3, 2018

. . . but a fox appropriates a snow den.

So here he is…IGLOO FOX!! Our neighbour built an igloo in the back garden, so of course after nightfall the foxes moved in to investigate.#glasgowsnow pic.twitter.com/Jzow2g3jLs — Morag (@sparklyredshoes) March 3, 2018

Somebody tell me why this snipe is bobbing as it walks:

Forget Serious Jockin' – how about some Serious Bobbin' – Jack Snipe filmed today in the snowy south Mainland, #Shetland. @RareBirdAlertUK @BirdTrack @Natures_Voice pic.twitter.com/lCAPUEetkx — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) March 3, 2018

Dung-eating flies!

There are 24 different species of fly that specialize in eating cube-shaped wombat scat. 24!!! pic.twitter.com/lKVXfJRj0v — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) March 3, 2018

More dung-eating flies:

There are dung flies that hitchhike around on the backs of millipedes and dung beetles so they’re always close to their food source. pic.twitter.com/Wadfss7rBW — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) March 3, 2018

Matthew comments, “This is one sexy bird!” And so it is: look at those colors and patterns! (The jack snipe is Lymnocryptes minimus.)

The aurora green and purple sheen of a Jack Snipe. pic.twitter.com/Sv0qigBYNt — Rob Holmes (@RobHolmes77) March 2, 2018

I never tire of looking at murmurations of starlings, and this one is terrific. Look how fast they descend!

This is how 40,000 starlings get to bed in less than a minute.@RSPBMinsmere pic.twitter.com/8RxfUen5RT — Simon Waters (@SuffolkSi) February 17, 2018

Chuck Yeager reminisces about how he bailed out on this day (remember, he’s 95 years old):

March 5, 1944: Fly to Bordeaux to bomb marina. Obie leading flt.I am tail end Charlie. Weather stinkin'-can't see target;turn to new target. Just as we turn, I alert Obie to 3 bandits on our tail. He calls break. Now I'm lead. Head on pass w/ 3 FW190s. I have to bail. #WWII #P51 — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) March 5, 2018

This is Ollie, Matthew’s cat who once clawed my nose open. Matthew claims that you can hear Ollie making weird noises here, but I don’t hear jack:

Maybe if you moved your nose from under your leg, Ollie, you wouldn’t make such a racket. pic.twitter.com/RfFgcccvNX — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 3, 2018

When Harry met Ollie:

Harry (top) planning on easing Ollie off the chair. pic.twitter.com/ujK58cstSH — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 4, 2018