A tragedy of a sandwich

Too many sandwiches are still like this in the UK. This poor man paid the equivalent of U.S. $2.35 for this pathetic excuse for a sandwich, and he’s rightfully peeved. LOOK AT THAT THING!

I now hear there are Subway stores in the UK, which means you can get a big sandwich (and some of them are okay), but I’ve never been to one. Still, I can say with assurance that although I’ve bought many sandwiches in England in my time, I’ve never had a good one—or even a filling one.

My £1.70 cheese sandwich is just two slices of bread, a bit of cheese and NO BUTTER. The word FUMMIN doesn’t even start to describe my fury. pic.twitter.com/2W3byuhos1 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) March 5, 2018

Unfortunately, Mr. Coleman wouldn’t name the purveyor of this skimpy comestible, but maybe readers will know (there’s a clue below).

. . and he adds a coda about ingredients:

The packaging, however, is disappointingly accurate as to the contents. pic.twitter.com/DsYDiYVyLq — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) March 5, 2018

He gives a clue—anybody know?

Work canteen, but it’s a national brand that rhymes with Durban Meat. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) March 5, 2018

Walk into a Boots, or any other place that purveys sandwiches in Britain, and this is what you’re likely to see (note that these are from a school). This may be a light snack, but it’s not LUNCH.

Also note that for virtually every one of these travesties, the thickness of the ingredients is less than that of a single slice of the enfolding bread.

From Morrison’s. Can you spot the filling?

Boots’s “Brie and Cranberry Christmas sandwich”. Well merry fricking Christmas to you!

Now I know someone is going to say that these are “proper sandwiches” and they like them. That’s fine—they enjoy going hungry.

You call those sandwiches? Now this is a sandwich (pastrami from Harold’s New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey). You can get extra bread at a bread bar if you want.

h/t: Matthew