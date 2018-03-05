A tragedy of a sandwich

Too many sandwiches are still like this in the UK. This poor man paid the equivalent of U.S. $2.35 for this pathetic excuse for a sandwich, and he’s rightfully peeved. LOOK AT THAT THING!
I now hear there are Subway stores in the UK, which means you can get a big sandwich (and some of them are okay), but I’ve never been to one. Still, I can say with assurance that although I’ve bought many sandwiches in England in my time, I’ve never had a good one—or even a filling one.
Unfortunately, Mr. Coleman wouldn’t name the purveyor of this skimpy comestible, but maybe readers will know (there’s a clue below).
. . and he adds a coda about ingredients:
He gives a clue—anybody know?
Walk into a Boots, or any other place that purveys sandwiches in Britain, and this is what you’re likely to see (note that these are from a school). This may be a light snack, but it’s not LUNCH.
Also note that for virtually every one of these travesties, the thickness of the ingredients is less than that of a single slice of the enfolding bread.
From Morrison’s. Can you spot the filling?
Boots’s “Brie and Cranberry Christmas sandwich”. Well merry fricking Christmas to you!
Now I know someone is going to say that these are “proper sandwiches” and they like them. That’s fine—they enjoy going hungry.
You call those sandwiches? Now this is a sandwich (pastrami from Harold’s New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey). You can get extra bread at a bread bar if you want.
Gethyn is horrified 😂
I love a good sandwich, and each one above is a travesty wrapped in disappointment with an extra generous sprinkling of rip-off powder…
THIS is a proper sandwich.
But then American sandwiches, they’re so thick, how does one get ones mouth round them?
It’s a fact the whole world knows that Americans have big mouths.
If possible, drop by the Southampton Arms in Highgate (London NW5) and order a pork bap. Not a deli sandwich by any definition but probably my all time favorite meal between two pieces of bread. Stay for awesome beer and cider.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/k8ISG5Vyh9dzVSAg1
Many sandwiches here in the US are nice and thick and big. But it’s also too easy to find sandwiches that are really skimpy on the filling. Often it’s the ready-made and cellophane wrapped things in the cooler that are skimpy.
No wonder their empire fell.
No, this is why it succeeded. ‘There must be somewhere we can get a good sandwich, lads. Let’s try the Americas.’
The Earl must be turning in his grave
Any deli in NYC would laugh their heads off at those pathetic sandwiches.
It was invented to be one hand, yes? ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
*One handed
Urban eats.
Clear from the rhyming “Durban meats.”
Glen Davidson
I always wondered why Elton sang, I’d rather have ham in my sandwich than cheese. Why not both?
Damn you, Jerry Coyne. For posting that pastrami sandwich pic just as I was chowing down on some fruit and cottage cheese for lunch. 🙂
At what point will the U.K. Realize they won the war and no longer have to ration their foodstuffs?
Yes, I think they’re still on wartime rations, and have been that way so long that they actually LIKE IT.
And if you order coffee, NO FREE REFILLS FOR YOU!
Those sandwiches are no worse than my mcdonald’s oatmeal: oatmeal (when they haven’t run out), raisins (when they haven’t run out), chopped apple (when they haven’t run out) and hot water (presumably they never run out). This weekend I went to mcdonalds for my oatmeal and the computer kiosk warned me they were temporarily out of oatmeal! Next weekend I will bring my own dry ingredients and ask for hot water. How is that for rationing?
At last! Somebody acknowledging who won that war rather than claiming – as per the U.S movie industry, whoch appeats to be the major source of history for most Americans – it was America that won it whilst the rest of the Allied forces played a bit-part at best.
The number of times Hollywood has changed history to make USians the heroes makes your head spin!
Alas, maybe not. In context, “they won the war” could just mean “the war is over and they were on the winning side”.
As for Subway, I’ll grab a tuna sub from there every once in a blue moon when I’m walking by. But those cold-cuts in the display case look so sad and limp!
The tuna is the only Subway sandwich I’ll get. Maybe once a year or so. Good tip though, add pepperoni (not as sad looking as the turkey and ham). I know it sounds strange but is surprisingly good.
I’ll give it a try next blue moon.
I prefer Cousins subs, but you can only get them in Wisconsin and Phoenix AZ. They used to have some shops in the Chicago area, but they fell prey to the Great Recession.
If you need cutlery to eat it, it is not a proper sandwich. Kind of defeats the purpose. And the food on the last picture is not a sandwich at all.
Witch does not mean of course that I wouldn’t choose that over those measly things. It is a better food, but technically not a better sandwich.
That’s how I feel. one of the best thing about sandwiches is being able to eat with your hands with no one looking at you sideways.
I’ll never forget the way everyone looked at me in a French restaurant in Noumea, including my German companion, when I picked up my gourmet pizza and started eating it by hand!
Oh you Americans, with your amusing parochialisms. All questions aside as to whether or a not a heap of nitrate preserved cow with some slices of bread on a plate actually constitutes a sandwich, allow me to present to you how the British have elevated the humble sandwich to a genuine work of art:
Quite simply, the bacon and brown sauce sandwich.
There. You got nothing.
Oh sweet Jesus, that is disgusting. I bet they put SWEETCORN on it (as opposed to sour corn).
Sweetcorn on a bacon butty? Never.
He’s an American. No further explanation necessary.
>Tells American about the bacon and brown sauce sandwich.
>’Ewww no,’ says American.
>American comes to Britain, tries a bacon and brown sauce sandwich for the first time.
>’OMG NO HOW COULD ANYTHING BE THIS DELICIOUS OMG WHY DIDN’T ANYONE TELL ME BOUT THIS SANDWICH!!!!!’
That’s the way it usually goes. I look forward to your eventual retraction, Jerry.
There are I am sure many examples of what reads like a travesty but is in fact the opposite of travesty.
A egg sandwich? A peanut butter and sliced bananna sandwich? And yet they somehow work very, very well.
There may indeed be many examples. But none of them are as good as a bacon & HP sandwich. It’s as simple a fact as that.
A egg sandwich is a travesty. It’s an egg sandwich.
Bacon butties are delicious.
Chip butties are good too, as long as they’re made with proper chips and not the things the USians call french fries. (We call them shoestrings.)
However, the thought of peanut butter and jelly leaves me cold, and I know our host likes those! He’s told us several times.
Don’t forget a good chip butty.
Now THAT is worst travesty of all. A FRENCH FRY SANDWICH. You can occasionally see fries on sandwiches in the US, but never SOLELY FRIES.
As a child, many years ago, I would eat four cold Oscar Mayer hot dogs set side by side and covered with ketchup on Wonder bread. Some things are best left in the past.
Chips are not French fries. Fries are those matchstick-thin abominations served by MacD’s and KFC. A real chip is a thing of beauty.
Chip chipping machines should have blades at at least 1cm grid spacing (what’s that in inches? A microfurlong?) ; anything smaller and you get too much fat adhering, rather than the edges going properly crispy with the inside barely cooked.
I’ve seen things called “wedges” on menus in the last few years. I suspect that these are proper chips, being differentiated from “French Fries”, though the “why” does rather escape me.
approximately 0.4 inch …
If you think all American fries are thin like that, you haven’t been to America!
You raise a challenge like that in a thread on British food?
This isn’t going to end in culinary delight.
A chip n curry sauce butty – has to be curry sauce from the chip shop or Chinese takeaway though. Bliss.
Fried potatoes (chips, if you like) are fantastic in curry. Common Thai thing, in my experience.
See your chip butty and raise (?) you a white pudding supper.
One of the few bits of fast food which really is inedible when it’s cold and you’ve sobered up.
Tried some white pudding at the behest of my Scottish ex. Once.
Well, when you’re a veggie, you don’t get a lot of choice at the average chippie.
Before I retired I used to get a ‘breakfast bap’ from the nearby shop.
Several rashers of bacon or sausages, a fried egg (pick your runny or harder egg), and then extras like baked beans (not for me), smashed tomatoes, or mushrooms – all on a half baton (but English bread rather than French). Plus a choice of brown sauce (of course) or tomato ketchup.
And it was all hot, which probably moves it out of the ‘sandwich’ – it certainly couldn’t be prepared in advance.
Sounds a bit like an English version of an “Egg McMuffin” and it sounds sublime.
We got the full English brekkie every day in the UK — unless smoked fish was on offer. I think the smoked Haddock breakfast we got every morning in Lyme Regis will never be forgotten by my wife and son (nor by me).
There used to be a TV show called “That’s Life” which dealt with, among other things, consumer issues. I remember a former employee of a rail company came on to demonstrate how they made their sandwiches. He took a square slice of bread and laid a couple of slices of cucumber and tomato along the diagonal. He placed the second slice of bread on top and then cut the sandwich along the aforementioned diagonal. THe sandwich was then wrapped with the cut edge on display, giving the impression that it was stuffed full of salad.
Subway? No, I don’t think so. Not after several friends and I at one time or another contracted food poisoning from there cold sandwiches.
I don’t see what his problem is. He could see the sandwich through the packaging; it says ‘Cheese Sandwich’ on the label; it says ‘Cheddar cheese on white bread’ on the label. The ingredients list doesn’t mention butter. He got exactly what the label said he was getting, and what he clearly could see he was going to get.
It seems to me that he bought the sandwich purely to complain about it.
I don’t think so. Bread with a slice of cheese sans anything else is so ridiculous that no one should be expected to believe there wasn’t something else be it butter, mayo, something to make it an actual sandwich.
I agree. At least put butter or margarine on the bread. If only putting cheese on, preferably grate it and mix with a little mayo.
Do it yourself. Bread and sausage. Or bread and cheese if you’re going light. Loaf of bread (small baton if you’re not hungry ; baguette if you are), lump of sausage, lump of cheese. Bite each as desired. If you keep it under the lid of your rucksack, you don’t even need to stop walking.
I find store-brought sandwiches to be ridiculously over-priced and under-contented too. So I get something else. The “Polish goods” shelf in the fridge is usually good for sausage.
If all else fails, there’s the Cornish pasty. Or the wee growler, if you like your unidentifiable pink pork bits.
Is that… white bread? I can’t even…*Sob*.
And what other colour would bread be, in Britain?
Now I see why Philadelphia played such a large role in the American Revolution. Just when Benjamin Franklin invents the cheesesteak, the British send us this? And less than a century after William Penn discovered the hoagie?
I would not call what Mr. Coleman is showing us “bread”.
A nice brioche roll, some ciabatta, or some good focaccia, now you’re talking.
Anyone here familiar with Deli Express? Who buys these things?
I could never knock the British food too much. Fish and Chips are a thing of beauty. I would pass up the hamburgers and chicken sandwiches anytime for the Cod and chips.
In Scotland thy make haggis, which I liked a lot.
Right on Randall! I think my son never ate anything for lunch or supper except fish and chips in the UK. It was WONDERFUL. He even got addicted to malt vinegar on the fish!
I love malt vinegar on fried battered fish too, though when I made a fish butty with the fish, I’d use plum sauce, which is a delicious combination.
However, I’ve recently taken to having a Steak burger on fish n chip night – a weekly Hastie family tradition from my childhood. Hamburger patty, steak, fried egg, lettuce, tomato relish, beetroot, mayonnaise. Dessert is, of course, a pineapple fritter.
But nobody expects to find decent food in the UK. If it happens (it has to me) it is an enormous surprise.
In Spain they say “no se pueden pedir peras al olmo”, which means more or less that you cannot ask an elm to give you pears.
How ignorant! Have you even been to the UK? The quality of food obtainable throughout the country is excellent, and getting better all the time. My own fairly small town (50k people) has at least half a dozen restaurants whose food I would be proud to recommend, not to mention the excellent pub grub in a good 15 inns I can think of.
Nobody who actually cares about sandwiches would think of buying one from the sad establishments featured above. In most towns you can find sandwich bars where you can choose the filling you want from a range of options – and get generous quantities as well.
And, just to ramp up the temperature a bit, that pastrami “sandwich” is, I think, the most revolting photo I have ever seen on this site!
We ate very, very in the UK last time in 2015. In fact, I don’t remember a disappointing meal. And my standard is fairly high.
I can only say: UK, you’ve come a long way, baby!
very, very well that would be.
We did have advice from relatives; but in London, the small Indian place near our first hotel was lovely. Same with the local fish shop. Excellent. King’s Cross, not Kensington!
Your view on British food is about 20 years out of date. I’ll happily concede back then it was largely poor, but it has changed beyond recognition since then.
I’ve recently read pieces in the NYT and from prominent french food critics both declaring London to be the best restaurant destination on earth.
I live in London so my view is obviously biased but it is great. The choice is vast, and the standard keeps going up, the different restaurants keep pushing each other to greater heights.
I give you the breakfast roll http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIIWKA_h12Q
Then’s there is the chicken fillet roll http://www.dailyedge.ie/tayto-chicken-fillet-roll-2304121-Sep2015/
What is a jumbo breakfast roll?
If I’m going to eat a cheese sandwich, I prefer Tillamook cheddar cheese (from Oregon) on Dave’s Killer Bread (from Oregon) with condiments of my choice, if cold, and with butter or mayo if toasted.
That pastrami sandwich does indeed look magnificent but now I understand why obesity is such a big problem in America. There are plenty of places where you can buy a decent sandwich in the UK, one which is tasty and made from proper bread with noce things in it but not artery furring and gut busting in size.
The best sandwich I have ever enjoyed is the British Ploughman’s lunch made with malted bread, Stilton, and sexed up with Branston chutney. Twenty years later and nothing comes close.
That pastrami “sandwich” is playing fast and lose with the term. It’s a pile of meat with some bread next to it.
A good sandwich is all about ratios. That pastrami would no doubt be delicious with about 80% less pastrami and some pickles and dressing etc. But it has to be able to be eaten with your hands between bread, in normal sized bites, otherwise it’s a deconstructed sandwich. And if you deconstruct anything in food you are a tosser.
Also, cheese sandwiches like the one shown have sated my drunken impatient hunger many a time, albeit with plenty of butter and Branston pickle, or if I’m lucky some of my mothers various chutneys.
Although I have to agree, most supermarket sandwiches in U.K. are pretty poor. But you’re comparing top of the range deli sandwiches with bottom of the range crappy supermarket rubbish. Apples and oranges.
True that. I just moved to the UK, and while you can get palatable sandwiches here, more often than not it’s travesties like these.
And you’ll never see what I consider a proper sandwich: A rye bread Fischbrötchen