Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, March 4, 2018, and also National Poundcake Day, a comestible that needs moisture, preferably in the form of strawberries and whipped cream. It’s also National Grammar Day in the U.S., so let’s all resolve to place the word “only” in its proper position, e.g.:

WRONG: “I only have eyes for you.”

RIGHT: “I have eyes for only you.” (or “only for you”)

I heard on the news this morning that Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes, has died at age 88. As the BBC reports:

His time of three minutes 59.4 seconds, set at Iffley Road sports ground in Oxford on 6 May 1954, stood as a record for just 46 days but his place in athletics history was assured. Bannister also won gold over the same distance at the 1954 Commonwealth Games and later became a leading neurologist. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011. Bannister viewed running as something to be done in his spare time away from the demands of his medical studies at the University of Oxford, but that did not prevent him reaching the biggest stages in the sport.

Here’s a video of that great achievement, narrated by Bannister:

The men’s record has dropped 17 seconds since then, now held by Hicham El Guerrouj with a time of 3:43.13. There clearly is a limit (nobody can run a mile in 30 seconds), but what is that limit, and what determines it?

Chuck “Right Stuff” Yeager, still alive and tweeting at age 95 (!!), put this up today:

On this day in 1493, Christopher Columbus, having sailed the ocean blue, returned to Lisbon aboard his ship Niña. On March 4, 1519, Hernán Cortés arrived in Mexico, seeking for wealth held by the Aztecs. That meeting was to result in the end of the Aztecs (I believe there’s a good new book on the meeting between Cortés and Montezuma). On this day in 1797, John Adams was inaugurated as the second President of the United States. In 1837, the city of Chicago was incorporated, soon to become the world’s mecca for pizza, Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and rib tips. On this day in 1917, Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman to sit in the United States House of Representatives, and exactly 16 years later Frances Perkins became the first woman member of the U.S. Cabinet: Secretary of Labor.

Two Nazi episodes of murder took place on this day in 1943; Matthew found these tweets:

#OtD 4 March 1943, exactly 75 years ago, nine members of the Baum Group, a Jewish communist anti-nazi organization led by Herbert Baum, were executed by guillotine in Berlin after they set fire to a Nazi propaganda exhibit pic.twitter.com/6WGYtPgVBH — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) March 4, 2018

I knew about the White Rose organization, which the Nazis also decapitated, but not the Baum Group (read more here). Also, there was a big killing in Auschwitz on the same day:

4 March 1943 | 1,000 Jews arrived at #Auschwitz from #Drancy. SS doctors sent 881 people to gas chambers. 19 women & 100 men were registered. All men were sent to Sonderkommando. One of them was David Olère. After the war he showed his traumatic experience in drawings & paitings. pic.twitter.com/qEimLWjvEv — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 4, 2018

It was on this day in 1966 when John Lennon declared, in an interview in The Evening Standard, that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus now.” I remember that well, and how much of a fracas it caused, even though it may have been true—at least in the UK. Finally exactly 20 years ago today, the Supreme Court of the U.S, in the case of Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Inc. , ruled that sexual harassment laws in the workplace applied to parties of the same sex.

Notables born on March 4 include Henry the Navigator (1394), Casimir Pulaski (1745), Knute Rockne (1888), George Gamow (1904), Miriam Makeba (1932), Paula Prentiss (1938), and Rick Perry (1950). Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Nikolai Gogol (1852), Amos Bronson Alcott (1888), mountaineer Willi Unsoeld (1979. Along with Tom Hornbein, Unsoeld performed an amazing traverse of the mountain when summiting Everest in 1963, losing nine toes in the effort. A faculty member of The Evergreen State College (!), Unsoeld died in an avalanche on Mt. Ranier). Also expiring on March 4 were John Candy (1994), Minnie Pearl (1996), and Pat Conroy (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is overlooking the production of Listy:

A: At last I tidied my desk. Hili: It looks about the same from here.

In Polish:

Ja: Wreszcie tu posprzątałem.

Hili: Z góry to inaczej wygląda.

Tweets from Matthew: A baby hare (“leveret”) is rescued from the snow at Dublin Airport:

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast #Snow #BabyRabbit pic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

A honking huge fish!

The Mekong giant catfish is one of the world's largest freshwater fish, measuring up to 3 m (9 ft) long + weighing up to 300 kg (650 lbs) #WorldWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/B7dDGlcZ6k — Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) March 3, 2018

Why grebes are like penguins:

Have you ever seen a Western Grebe walking on land? Photographer @mick_thompson caught this bizarre and rare sight on camera. https://t.co/WmJFxDYHx6 pic.twitter.com/jAPOyCZHj3 — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) March 2, 2018

The diversity of the ocean floor:

For all zoology fans, @hakaimagazine published a brilliant series of articles on the meiofauna. One handful of marine sediment contains representatives of more animal phyla than an entire tropical rainforest. Here's the first article in the series: https://t.co/wPZEN8U7qT pic.twitter.com/Qv54dd7PnN — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 2, 2018

And a fascinating observation of one of Saturn’s moons:

A mountain range on Saturn’s moon Iapetus may be a former ring https://t.co/9TXVqkqTE5 pic.twitter.com/xSFQBYqv27 — New Scientist (@newscientist) March 3, 2018

Snowmageddon!

Don't forget to fully clear your windows before you set off. But maybe not the same way as Inspector Whitley… 😂⛄️😎👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G2jPY9ncdi — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 3, 2018

SPOT THE D*G! I like this tweet, even if it is a d*g. It’s hidden in the Irish snow:

My sister took a Polaroid of the dog in the snow but he blends in too well and pic.twitter.com/I3YrzgK2RD — Scoobert Doobert (@apotr0paic) March 3, 2018

This cat is chill:

This cat looks like it just read something on Twitter that offended it pic.twitter.com/icC4FzKQ82 — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) March 3, 2018

I’d love to feel those tiny feet on my finger:

A snow cow (clearly male):

My neighbour and his kids carved this in the snow on their farm today..outstanding 🐂 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdreWm4NuF — Brian McConnell (@brianmcconnell7) March 2, 2018

And a business cat from Grania. Look at its butt!