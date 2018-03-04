Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, March 4, 2018, and also National Poundcake Day, a comestible that needs moisture, preferably in the form of strawberries and whipped cream. It’s also National Grammar Day in the U.S., so let’s all resolve to place the word “only” in its proper position, e.g.:
WRONG: “I only have eyes for you.”
RIGHT: “I have eyes for only you.” (or “only for you”)
I heard on the news this morning that Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes, has died at age 88. As the BBC reports:
His time of three minutes 59.4 seconds, set at Iffley Road sports ground in Oxford on 6 May 1954, stood as a record for just 46 days but his place in athletics history was assured.
Bannister also won gold over the same distance at the 1954 Commonwealth Games and later became a leading neurologist.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.
Bannister viewed running as something to be done in his spare time away from the demands of his medical studies at the University of Oxford, but that did not prevent him reaching the biggest stages in the sport.
Here’s a video of that great achievement, narrated by Bannister:
The men’s record has dropped 17 seconds since then, now held by Hicham El Guerrouj with a time of 3:43.13. There clearly is a limit (nobody can run a mile in 30 seconds), but what is that limit, and what determines it?
Chuck “Right Stuff” Yeager, still alive and tweeting at age 95 (!!), put this up today:
On this day in 1493, Christopher Columbus, having sailed the ocean blue, returned to Lisbon aboard his ship Niña. On March 4, 1519, Hernán Cortés arrived in Mexico, seeking for wealth held by the Aztecs. That meeting was to result in the end of the Aztecs (I believe there’s a good new book on the meeting between Cortés and Montezuma). On this day in 1797, John Adams was inaugurated as the second President of the United States. In 1837, the city of Chicago was incorporated, soon to become the world’s mecca for pizza, Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and rib tips. On this day in 1917, Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman to sit in the United States House of Representatives, and exactly 16 years later Frances Perkins became the first woman member of the U.S. Cabinet: Secretary of Labor.
Two Nazi episodes of murder took place on this day in 1943; Matthew found these tweets:
I knew about the White Rose organization, which the Nazis also decapitated, but not the Baum Group (read more here). Also, there was a big killing in Auschwitz on the same day:
It was on this day in 1966 when John Lennon declared, in an interview in The Evening Standard, that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus now.” I remember that well, and how much of a fracas it caused, even though it may have been true—at least in the UK. Finally exactly 20 years ago today, the Supreme Court of the U.S, in the case of Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Inc. , ruled that sexual harassment laws in the workplace applied to parties of the same sex.
Notables born on March 4 include Henry the Navigator (1394), Casimir Pulaski (1745), Knute Rockne (1888), George Gamow (1904), Miriam Makeba (1932), Paula Prentiss (1938), and Rick Perry (1950). Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Nikolai Gogol (1852), Amos Bronson Alcott (1888), mountaineer Willi Unsoeld (1979. Along with Tom Hornbein, Unsoeld performed an amazing traverse of the mountain when summiting Everest in 1963, losing nine toes in the effort. A faculty member of The Evergreen State College (!), Unsoeld died in an avalanche on Mt. Ranier). Also expiring on March 4 were John Candy (1994), Minnie Pearl (1996), and Pat Conroy (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is overlooking the production of Listy:
A: At last I tidied my desk.Hili: It looks about the same from here.
Ja: Wreszcie tu posprzątałem.
Hili: Z góry to inaczej wygląda.
Tweets from Matthew: A baby hare (“leveret”) is rescued from the snow at Dublin Airport:
A honking huge fish!
Why grebes are like penguins:
The diversity of the ocean floor:
And a fascinating observation of one of Saturn’s moons:
Snowmageddon!
SPOT THE D*G! I like this tweet, even if it is a d*g. It’s hidden in the Irish snow:
This cat is chill:
I’d love to feel those tiny feet on my finger:
A snow cow (clearly male):
And a business cat from Grania. Look at its butt!
“On this day in 1493, Christopher Columbus, having sailed the ocean blue, returned to Lisbon aboard his ship Niña”
Ah, the Columbus thread!
1492 rhymes with blue
1493 … green
I think the word you’re looking for is “bull” 😉
“Cattle” refers to both sexes. But this is plural – and there’s no singular equivalent. Colloquially, “cow” (“cows”) is sometimes used in a non-sex-specific sense. But such usage is bound to draw the ire of both farmers and language pedants.
(The above is brought to you by National Grammar Day!)
😉
I only have eyes for you if I have only eyes, but no nose or mouth…
I live in Germany and have never heard of the Baum Group. I have just searched and the results that Google presents in German are: tree group, a real estate company (…) and only on the second page is an entry to the resistance group.
There are plenty of results on American Google, e.g.:
http://jewishcurrents.org/may-18-the-herbert-baum-group/
or
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbert_Baum
Thanks for the links. I figured out that by searching for “Herbert-Baum-Gruppe ” you get results in German too. But it’s really a shame that there is no public knowledge here about this jewish resistance group from Berlin (unlike the White Rose which everyone knows)
Yes, I knew all about the White Rose and Sophie Scholl, but had never heard of this group. Yet they were both equally anti-Nazi, and one could argue that the Baum Group took far more direct action than did The White Rose.
As I recall, it wasn’t until the following summer, after John’s interview appeared in a US fan mag, that the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth began in earnest among the religiosi, leading to the picketing and record-burning.
The New Scientist link theorising as to the origin of Iapetus’ equatorial ice mountain range [20km tall] isn’t useful due to subscription required. This from Journal Geophysical Research, March 2012 is better – title: Delayed formation of the equatorial ridge on Iapetus from a sub-satellite created in a giant impact
Apropos the article on the equatorial bulge of Iapetus, a recent paper in Icarus, the leading journal of planetary science, suggested a mechanism that could produce it by shrinking of the lithosphere. The authors (who are also co-authors of the JGR paper cited above) mention an alternative hypothesis that the bulge is a frozen-in rotational bulge, and note that this poses strict constraints on the formation of Iapetus. They do not refer to the accreted-ring theory, and I have not heard of this theory before either.
Reference: Kay, J.P., Dombard, A.J. “Formation of the bulge of Iapetus through long-wavelength folding of the lithosphere” (2018) Icarus, 302, 237
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.icarus.2017.10.033