Reader Andrée Saanborn sent some lovely photos of moths; her notes are indented.

The notes:

These are some moths from last summer. Descriptions/commentary are on the top of the photos. While I love nearly all bugs, moths fascinate me because every plant that I have run across has at least one of its own species of moth that it hosts. There must be a profound comment about evolution that goes with that observation, but I don’t have the vocabulary to express it. I hope I haven’t messed up any of the IDs of these guys. Also, I probably sent too many, but feel I have not sent enough of the highlights of the past summer. Below is a Sicya macularia — Sharp-lined Yellow – Hodges#6912 (NE VT, July 2017). This guy had disappeared on me inside the house the night before, but appeared on the bathroom mirror the next morning. Luckily, I was wearing a very dark shirt, so I got the effect I was trying for: seeing both sides of the moth at once.

Next: Great Tiger Moth – Hodges#8166 (Arctia caja). We saw exactly two individuals this summer and the species is a lifer [JAC: a species seen for the first time; so called because it’s put on one’s “life list”]. This moth inspired me to immediately buy a portable light box for bug collecting days at school. The second photo was my first photo in the new light box.

Below: Large Maple Spanworm – Hodges#6982 (Prochoerodes lineola) Northeast Vermont; August 18, 2017. I love these beauties. [JAC: this is surely a leaf mimic.]

Pepper & Salt Geometer – Hodges#6640 (Biston betularia), which I call my Darwin moth because of industrial melanism and the history of this moth in science (see here if you are not familiar with the fascinating stories).

Black-rimmed Prominent – Hodges#7922 (Pheosia rimosa); Northeast Vermont; August 28, 2017

A caterpillar of the Milkweed Tussock Moth – Hodges#8238 (Euchaetes egle). Milkweed is special for many species, not just Monarchs. I have found milkweed-specific moths, butterflies, aphids, beetles, true bugs, and weevils on milkweed. Our school has 11 acres of woods and field with a couple of great patches of milkweed, and the kids brought me a pile of these caterpillars so we could raise them.

Maple Spanworm – Hodges#6797 (Ennomos magnaria); Northeast Vermont; September 20, 2017. One of our favorites, but whenever we see it, it is shaking its wings very vigorously as it sits; this may be because of the cold. It holds itself at rest curled like an autumn leaf. The 2nd photo is in a butterfly net that we use for catch-and-release for the ornery and fidgety.

Below: The Cutest Moth Ever. Larch Tolype – Hodges#7673 (Tolype laricis); Northeast Vermont; August 19-20, 2017. We very seldom see these, and when we do it is every 3-4 years, and only one individual. They are very tiny, so I’m grateful that I was vigilant this night. By the way, this is one of the few moths that play dead when you touch them. It is quite a scare to think that you were responsible for a creature’s death. It is quite a relief when they miraculously revive. However, moths playing dead make great photographic subjects.

Below: a Pale Beauty – Hodges#6796 (Campaea perlata). These come in white, green, yellow and all shades of these colors.

Below: Yarrow Plume Moth – Hodges#6107 (Gillmeria pallidactyla); Northeast Vermont; June 7, 2016. This photo is from 2016 because it is my best shot of this species. On Black-eyed Susan. This moth was special because it actually stood still for portraits, probably because of the warmth of the sun on it. They are also attracted to lights. I was thrilled to get it in the daytime.

Rosy Rustic – Hodges#9514 (Hydraecia micacea); August 27, 2017. These also come in pink (rose) and are not native. Introduced from Europe into Canada in the 1900s.

Twin-spotted Sphinx – Hodges#7821 (Smerinthus jamaicensis); Northeast Vermont; July 29, 2017. Found cold in the early morning, so it posed quietly while shaking warmth into its wings.

Another lifer: Oval-Based Prominent – Hodges#7919 (Peridea basitriens); Northeast Vermont; July 27, 2017

Bog Lygropia – Hodges#5250 (Lygropia rivulalis); Northeast Vermont; July 26, 2017

Lifer: Archips dissitana – Boldly-marked Archips – Hodges#3666: Northeast Vermont; July 20, 2017. Host is balsam and white cedar, both of which we have in abundance. This moth is extremely small—less than one inch long—and I almost missed it.

Lettered Habrosyne – Hodges#6235 (Habrosyne scripta); Northeast Vermont; July 18, 2017. My husband’s favorite moth.

Finally, a Horned Spanworm – Hodges#7010 (Nematocampa resistaria); Northeast Vermont; July 20, 2017. Even though bugguide.net describes this as uncommon but local, it is not uncommon here.