Reader Andrée Saanborn sent some lovely photos of moths; her notes are indented. BE SURE TO SEE THE WORLD'S CUTEST MOTH, about halfway down.
These are some moths from last summer. Descriptions/commentary are on the top of the photos. While I love nearly all bugs, moths fascinate me because every plant that I have run across has at least one of its own species of moth that it hosts. There must be a profound comment about evolution that goes with that observation, but I don’t have the vocabulary to express it. I hope I haven’t messed up any of the IDs of these guys. Also, I probably sent too many, but feel I have not sent enough of the highlights of the past summer.
Below is a Sicya macularia — Sharp-lined Yellow – Hodges#6912 (NE VT, July 2017). This guy had disappeared on me inside the house the night before, but appeared on the bathroom mirror the next morning. Luckily, I was wearing a very dark shirt, so I got the effect I was trying for: seeing both sides of the moth at once.
Next: Great Tiger Moth – Hodges#8166 (Arctia caja). We saw exactly two individuals this summer and the species is a lifer [JAC: a species seen for the first time; so called because it’s put on one’s “life list”]. This moth inspired me to immediately buy a portable light box for bug collecting days at school. The second photo was my first photo in the new light box.
Below: Large Maple Spanworm – Hodges#6982 (Prochoerodes lineola) Northeast Vermont; August 18, 2017. I love these beauties. [JAC: this is surely a leaf mimic.]
Pepper & Salt Geometer – Hodges#6640 (Biston betularia), which I call my Darwin moth because of industrial melanism and the history of this moth in science (see here if you are not familiar with the fascinating stories).
Black-rimmed Prominent – Hodges#7922 (Pheosia rimosa); Northeast Vermont; August 28, 2017
Below: A caterpillar of the Milkweed Tussock Moth – Hodges#8238 (Euchaetes egle). Milkweed is special for many species, not just Monarchs. I have found milkweed-specific moths, butterflies, aphids, beetles, true bugs, and weevils on milkweed. Our school has 11 acres of woods and field with a couple of great patches of milkweed, and the kids brought me a pile of these caterpillars so we could raise them.
Maple Spanworm – Hodges#6797 (Ennomos magnaria); Northeast Vermont; September 20, 2017. One of our favorites, but whenever we see it, it is shaking its wings very vigorously as it sits; this may be because of the cold. It holds itself at rest curled like an autumn leaf. The 2nd photo is in a butterfly net that we use for catch-and-release for the ornery and fidgety.
Below: The Cutest Moth Ever. Larch Tolype – Hodges#7673 (Tolype laricis); Northeast Vermont; August 19-20, 2017. We very seldom see these, and when we do it is every 3-4 years, and only one individual. They are very tiny, so I’m grateful that I was vigilant this night. By the way, this is one of the few moths that play dead when you touch them. It is quite a scare to think that you were responsible for a creature’s death. It is quite a relief when they miraculously revive. However, moths playing dead make great photographic subjects.
Below: a Pale Beauty – Hodges#6796 (Campaea perlata). These come in white, green, yellow and all shades of these colors.
Below: Yarrow Plume Moth – Hodges#6107 (Gillmeria pallidactyla); Northeast Vermont; June 7, 2016. This photo is from 2016 because it is my best shot of this species. On Black-eyed Susan. This moth was special because it actually stood still for portraits, probably because of the warmth of the sun on it. They are also attracted to lights. I was thrilled to get it in the daytime.
Rosy Rustic – Hodges#9514 (Hydraecia micacea); August 27, 2017. These also come in pink (rose) and are not native. Introduced from Europe into Canada in the 1900s.
Twin-spotted Sphinx – Hodges#7821 (Smerinthus jamaicensis); Northeast Vermont; July 29, 2017. Found cold in the early morning, so it posed quietly while shaking warmth into its wings.
Another lifer: Oval-Based Prominent – Hodges#7919 (Peridea basitriens); Northeast Vermont; July 27, 2017
Bog Lygropia – Hodges#5250 (Lygropia rivulalis); Northeast Vermont; July 26, 2017
Lifer: Archips dissitana – Boldly-marked Archips – Hodges#3666: Northeast Vermont; July 20, 2017. Host is balsam and white cedar, both of which we have in abundance. This moth is extremely small—less than one inch long—and I almost missed it.
Lettered Habrosyne – Hodges#6235 (Habrosyne scripta); Northeast Vermont; July 18, 2017. My husband’s favorite moth.
Finally, a Horned Spanworm – Hodges#7010 (Nematocampa resistaria); Northeast Vermont; July 20, 2017. Even though bugguide.net describes this as uncommon but local, it is not uncommon here.
Can Jerry comment on the evolutionary basis of the predominantly camouflage markings of moths vs. the brilliant colorful butterflies?
Good question. I’m not sure that a higher percentage of moth species than of butterfly species are cryptic. But assuming they are, one could guess things like
a. Butterflies are diurnal and need to see each other during the day for purposes of mating, whereas moths use pheromones to find each other at night and don’t need bright colors.
or
b. Moths largely rest during the day and thus have to match their background; they have no advantage in being highly visible.
c. Toxic or distasteful butterflies get an advantage by advertising their toxicity via bright coloration (leading tasty species to mimic them), but since moths are nocturnal, advertising their “badness” through color or pattern gives them no advantage.
I’m sure there are data and speculations about this if your supposition is true, but I don’t know that literature.
Inspired me to look up moths for the first time. So much very basic stuff I don’t know! Such as the silkworm is a moth larva, moths older than butterflies. I had no idea that nearly every **flowering** plant has an associated larva/moth species [or more than one]
Andrée are you saying that, by your observation, even non-flowering plants have an associated larva/moth species?
Lichen moths! I couldn’t think of one but asked the husband with the great memory. It’s a great question and now I want to make a list of more.
I hope these images show. This is a Little White Lichen Moth – Hodges#8098 (Clemensia albata).
and this is a Painted Lichen Moth-Hodges#8090 (Hypoprepia fucosa):
Thank you I took a look at the pics. Questions – always bloody questions 🙂
[1] Should we say then “nearly every flowering plant & lichen [not a plant] hosts a moth species”?
[2] Is there a non-flowering plant that hosts moths?
[3] What use are lichen to moths – most moths are after nectar aren’t they? Or do lichen moths have mouth parts?
I’m re-thinking. We do need clear language here. Some adult moths feed, some don’t even have mouths (like the Luna moth). Some are nectar eaters and some aren’t. And what the larvae eat may be totally different than what an adult eats. But when we say a plant hosts a moth, it means that the eggs are laid on that plant species and (usually but not always) the larvae eat that plant.
An exception to the rule of what larvae eat: Feniseca tarquinius, a butterfly. Eggs are laid wherever there are aphids and the larvae eat the aphids. There are 2 or 3 carnivorous lepidoptera.
I would say, offhand, that every flowering plant has a moth. The Little White Lichen moth larvae eat the lichen. I can’t find where eggs are laid. And the same with the Painted Lichen. I also can’t find whether adults eat at all.
So I’m going to return to the original question about non-flowering plants that host leps. It’s a fascinating thing to work on. Oh, and thanks for triggering my borderline OCD. 😉
For real, thank you.
Borderline OCD is a good thing! Thank you for the very clear expanded explanation.
BTW I’ve looked at the other links to your online life [top of post] & it’s good to see someone making the most of their life [death of spouse, kids grown, moving, new career, new spouse & interests]. And I was highly amused by pic of the huge ball-engrossed white lab being carried upstairs by tolerant human. 🙂
awww. Thank you!