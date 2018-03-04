Pinker gets plaudits in NYT Sunday Book Review

I’m about 175 pages (about 40%) into Steve Pinker’s new book, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress, and I like it a lot. It’s best thought of as a continuation and expansion of his previous book, The Better Angels of Our Nature, for in this book Pinker fleshes out his presentation of the case for moral, social, and health improvement of humanity, as well as arguing that that progress has been effected by the four “Enlightenment values” listed in the book’s title. As with all of Pinker’s books, it’s very well written, even though some people may think the data—which are essential to make his case—make the read a bit tedious. Both books, though, are essential reading for liberals and humanists, as well as those “anti-progressives” who claim that everything is getting worse. If you want to argue with his thesis, you have to argue with his data, and that’s hard to do.
I’ve followed the reviews of Enlightenment Now as they’ve appeared, and they’ve been mixed. Although I consider Steve a friend, I don’t think my bias is reflected in my opinion that the negative reviews are by people who haven’t read the book (and thus criticize it for things that Steve either didn’t say or did say as caveats), didn’t absorb the lesson of his data, or reject his whole thesis because the reviews a). can’t bring themselves, for ideological reasons, to believe the world is getting better or b). reject the use of reason and science as the groundwork for solving humanity’s problems. John Gray’s review in The New Statesman, damning Pinker for “scientism,” is an example of both issues. There are also those who, not having read the book, dislike Pinker so much that they take his words out of context to smear him. The reviews themselves are a microcosm of the opprobrium attached by postmodernists and curmudgeons to reason and objective truth.
The book is also long by today’s standards—450 pages of text—and in these days of YouTube videos and limited attention spans, that could also put some people off. But don’t be! The time you spend reading will be repaid; even if you disagree with some of Pinker’s ideas, the book makes you think, and that’s the best reason to read it.
I was glad to see that today’s New York Times Book Review section has a positive review of the new book on its front page (click on picture below to see it). The review is by Sarah Bakewell, a British nonfiction writer.
Bakewell anticipates some of the criticism the book will arouse, for, as you know, Pinker has no truck with either Trumpism or the Authoritarian Left (some have called him “alt-right”, which is completely wrong):
This book will attract some hammering itself: It contains something to upset almost everyone. When not attacking the populist right, Pinker lays into leftist intellectuals. He is especially scathing about newspaper editorialists who, in 2016, fell over themselves in their haste to proclaim the death of Enlightenment values and the advent of “post-truth.” His (rather too broadly painted) targets include humanities professors, postmodernists, the politically correct and anyone who has something nice to say about Friedrich Nietzsche. “Progressive” thinkers seem to consider progress a bad thing, he claims; they reject as crass or naïve “the notion that we should apply our collective reason to enhance flourishing and reduce suffering.”
But in the end, Bakewell offers a strong endorsement:
Bertrand Russell once pointed out that maintaining a sense of hope can be hard work. In the closing pages of his autobiography, with its account of his many activist years, he wrote: “To preserve hope in our world makes calls upon our intelligence and our energy. In those who despair it is frequently the energy that is lacking.” Steven Pinker’s book is full of vigor and vim, and it sets out to inspire a similar energy in its readers.
He cites one study of “negativity bias” that says a critic who pans a book “is perceived as more competent than a critic who praises it.” I will just have to take that risk: “Enlightenment Now” strikes me as an excellent book, lucidly written, timely, rich in data and eloquent in its championing of a rational humanism that is — it turns out — really quite cool.
I agree, though I’m not quite halfway in.
4 hours in to the Audible version. Great stuff so far, as I expected. He gives a shout out to another such great book, The Rational Optimist by Ridley.
The cartoonist who did the graphic for the article doesn’t seem to agree with the review or the book.
Interesting thought – I see what you mean. It must be very difficult to produce an image that encapsulates the whole thesis of such a book & I assume he was guided by the book description he must have got from the commissioning NYT editor. JUDGING BY HIS WEBSITE IMAGERY [worth a look] Gabriel Alcala’s commercial work is full of death themes & ironic juxtapositions, executed in the bright colours of his sun-soaked Miami.
‘Enlightenment Now’ is very much worth the considerable investment of time and mind needed to read it. The book now takes its place on my short shelf of recent big-thinking volumes, along with ‘The Big Picture’ and (ahem) F vs.F, that have influenced my thought and, I hope, will influence my action in the time I have left in the world.
Based on your recommendation, I purchased the book. EXCELLENT! I review medical scientific articles daily & pass the information along to my superiors, subordinates & students — THIS BOOK IS WELL RESEARCHED WITH EXCELLENT REFERENCES. I challenge those nattering nabobs of negativity (used to hate that expression) to actually read the references. Dr. Pinker is also an outstanding writer/expositor.
Bertrand Russel has been my absolute favorite philosopher since I was sixteen years old. Russel is the only philosopher who has survived the process of my intellect and mind maturing to become more open skeptical over the years. Every other philosopher I thought brilliant in my teenage years and early twenties has dropped precipitously in my esteem for them except for Russel. Pinker is in good company when it comes to his opinion of Nietzsche, as Russel had much contempt for that man’s work as well:
I do still admire a lot of Nietzsche’s work, though, as I’m not the optimist Pinker is or Russel was.
It saddens me to think 450 pages is considered long — even too long —
these days.
Bertrand Russell has two “L”s, not one. I normally wouldn’t reply with such a trivial comment, but since he’s your all-time favorite, thought you wouldn’t mind a friendly correction. 🙂
It’s entertaining to see people like PZ Myers state that they’ll never bother to read the book, and yet spend so much time criticizing what’s in it. Steven Pinker’s positions, which are clearly stated in Enlightenment Now, have been misrepresented by so many people “reviewing” the book. I’m about half way through it and it appears as though a considerable number of the book’s detractors couldn’t have read it, given that some of their criticisms are directly addressed in the book.
Below is a YouTube video of Pinker with Stephen Fry (who looks well despite his recent illness).
It’s on my Kindle, next up after the library book I’m trying to finish. I’m looking at a long plane ride next week (Australia), might be good for that.