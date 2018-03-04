A Calvinist d*g

From the Babylon Bee (click on screenshot), which appears to be an underappreciated Onion-like site:
SEATTLE, WA—Responding to his owner Matt affectionately calling him a “good boy” for fetching a stick, local Calvinist canine Rupert reportedly reminded him that “according to the Scriptures, nobody is a good boy.”
“We’ve been over this, Matt. We’re all corrupted—every one of us,” Rupert reportedly said to his owner after stopping mid-stride to address the glaring theological error. “How can you call me a good boy when we have all been marred by the effects of sin?”
According to witnesses, the dog went on to lecture his owner for several minutes, stressing how easy it is to forget who we really are in light of God’s blinding holiness and our desperately fallen nature.
“Do not call me a good boy—I am a depraved wretch,” he added before picking up his stick and continuing to play.
Two other chuckles with links (there are many pieces at the site, with quite a few satirizing religion):
I’ve seen articles demanding that doctors stop proclaiming a child to be a boy or girl when it’s born because that’s assuming the child’s gender.
I love that last one!
On the McSludge front – one of the UK fast-sludge chains recently ran out of chicken due to … I believe the simplest word is “incompetence”. How many lives have been saved isn’t clear yet.
They had a rather humorous response, though.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/02/23/kfc-offers-mea-culpa-london-chicken-shortage-epic-and-witty-apology-ad/367314002/
HA, that’s a good one.
Thanks for the tip! Some other good articles at the site, such the pastor preparing curling metaphors for his next sermon, and the washed-up actor now ready to star in a Christian film as either “an embittered atheist college professor” or as the “wayward husband” his wife keeps praying for…
Be careful of that woman. She’s in cahoots with Big Paint. They have too much Buttered Sunflower in inventory.
“Babylon Bee” is edited by a fairly liberal evangelical Christian with a good sense of humor.
I was especially fond of the one on Jerry Falwell Jr. accepting 30 pieces of silver for endorsing Donald Trump.