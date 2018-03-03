Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 3, 2018, and National Cold Cuts Day (I’m having rib tips.) And it’s a UN-founded World Wildlife Day, so feed your birds and squirrels!
On this day in 1820, the U.S. Congress passed the Missouri Compromise, trading the admission to the Union of Maine as a free state with Missouri as a slave state; and further forbidding slavery to exist in new states above 36° 30′ latitude. On this day in 1861, Alexander II of Russia freed the serfs. In 1875, Bizet’s opera Carmen premiered at the Opéra-Comique in Paris. On the very same day, the first organized game of indoor ice hockey was played in Canada—in Montreal. On March 3 1924, the caliphate was abolished when Caliph Abdülmecid II was deposed, making room for Kemal Atatürk’s secular Turkish regime. On this day in 1938, drillers first struck oil in Saudi Arabia. Here’s that first well, “Dammam Number 7”:
In 1986, the Australia Act took effect, making Australia “fully” independent from the United Kingdom. But it’s not of course: it’s part of the Commonwealth, has the Union Jack in its flag (Aussies: why do you tolerate that?), and has a governor-general who is the representative of Queen Elizabeth. I find this all to be royalist nonsense. (New Zealand has the same ambiguous connection to the UK.) Finally, on this day in 2005, pilot Steve Fossett became the first person to fly an airplane solo around the world without refueling. It took him 67 hours, 1 minute, and 10 seconds. Here’s his light carbon-fiber plane, the Virgin GlobalFlyer, with one jet engine. Fossett died in a plane crash in 2008.
Notables born on March 3 include Georg Cantor (1845), Alexander Graham Bell (1847), Cyril Burt (1883), Jean Harlow (1911; died at 26), Arthur Kornberg (1918), Doc Watson (1923), Ira Glass (1959), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), Laura Harring (1964), Brian Cox (1968; he’s fifty today), and Charlie Brooker (1971). Those who died on March 3 include Robert Hooke (1703), Lou Costello (1959), Hergé (1983), Danny Kaye (1987), evolutionary geneticist Sewall Wright (1988), Arthur Murray (1991), and Albert Sabin (1993).
Matthew saw that Cox tweeted two items for his birthday:
And, since Cox is an airplane fanatic, his birthday was celebrated by airline staff:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili again shows that her brain is driven by her stomach:
Hili: You have to fight with tooth and claw for what is yours.A: And what is yours?Hili: Everything tasty.
Here’s a cartoon found by reader Alexandra:
From Grania we learn that Facebook censored the Venus of Willendorf! And indeed it did—Zuckerberg’s Pecksniffs deemed it “pornographic.”
I may have put this up before, but it’s worth seeing again. That’s a happy kitten—breakfast in bed!
From Matthew, we hear that “Snowmageddon” continues in Britain. Here’s Alfie the Ferret doing his best outside:
And a reptilian Pope!:
Matthew found a tweet of Namibian sand dunes moving over a 30-year period:
And a terrific snow artist:
Be sure to watch this video of a caterpillar who strikes at predators with its tail. Watch it throw a beetle, too!
From reader Barry: “Is it love? Or is it more of a case of: ‘I really don’t like you doing this, and maybe if I give you a little nip on the chin you might stop, but if this goes on for much longer, you’re going to get more than a nip.'”
The Commonwealth is a collection of independent nations with shared history with or through the UK, So not like your four “Commonwealth of…” states and not like the US federal system.
I worry that the main reason we like it is so we can enjoy a sports competition that isn’t full of US, Chinese and Russian athletes who will insist on winning.
BTW: The Union Flag appears on Hawaii’s state flag as well.
Well so much the worse for Hawaii. The Governor General can in principle affect Australian and New Zealand politics; this is unconscionable in an “independent” state. Formally, neither NZ nor Oz are “independent”. Now you can say that the Governor General and Queen doesn’t exercise that influence, but in that case why not sever these ties?
Why doesn’t Canada? Jamaica? The Bahamas? Ot many other places?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_viceregal_representatives_of_Queen_Elizabeth_II
The Governor General is really an expensive figure head. I don’t like the monarchy being part of Canada as I’d rather spend that money on other things like health care given out to the provinces. I see the point of those in Canada who see it as tradition and I think we could still have a Commonwealth Club without the other monarchy trappings. My biggest issue is that it rubs history in the face of French Canadians who I have more in common with than a foreign monarch. For this reason alone, I’d prefer that we got rid of the monarchy and grew up fully as a nation.
No, the GG is not ‘just’ a figurehead (although in practice, this is usually the case) but as the Monarchy’s representative, the GG is the head of the military and it is to the Monarchy that government representatives swear allegiance. This fact is what guarantees the maintaining the central core of our government’s purpose – Peace, Order, and Good government. And maintaining these ‘figurehead’ positions is not about ‘tradition’; it’s about maintaining legitimate Constitutional power and its legitimate exercise. That is what you are dismantling by getting rid of them.
If you try to remove the monarchy, you remove not just these ‘figureheads’ (each province also has a Lieutenant Governor) but the entire federal, provincial, and municipal government and its legitimacy in law. You reverse the authority for the Constitution away from the top down as it has evolved to the bottom up version, the Republican version. So you have to account for this seismic shift in law. You also have to rewrite and re-legitimize all law so authorized.
This ‘getting rid of the Monarchy’ hand wave is not a trivial undertaking but is massive. It would be very expensive in every conceivable way and a highly problematic undertaking for such a country as Canada and its three founding peoples (now morphed into a hugely diverse population) that it would reshape the country entirely and probably alter the final product into something unrecognizable.
Pffft. Exactly “in practice this is the case”. I couldn’t care less what the job is supposed to be. Do you really think the GG is going to play a key role in military decisions. In practice it’s a ceremonial role that costs tax payers thousands if not millions. It’s stupid.
I also couldn’t care less how “Massive” my ‘Hand wave” seems or that you characterize my carefully thought out reasoning as flippant in calling it a “hand wave”. It’s time to grow up and run the country properly and maybe even get along with Quebec a bit better.
I said, “usually” but you’ll notice the Prime Minister goes hat in hand to the GG to convince this ‘figurehead’ of the ‘traditional’ Monarchy about forming the next government and the GG can and does directly decide on matters of national importance. Without the GG and the authority of the Crown, do you think for one second First Nations treaties would be worth anything? And do not think that Parliament is unaware that the military and courts holds power independent of them from the Crown, on behalf of the Crown. We see this played out to effect all the time. It’s one of those checks and balances thing you would remove without much if any forethought. It is the checks and balances in enforceable law backed by the military that keeps the rule of the majority from being mob rule led by a Strongman.
My issue with what I call the hand waving people cast in the direction of Constitutional Monarchies as if these countries are somehow immature is that Republicans presume without any merit whatsoever that the country could be politically reshaped in place of this ‘ceremonial’ fluff, get rid of these ‘figureheads’ who they presume do nothing but suck up public money that could be better spent on, say, healthcare.
The presumption is factually wrong.
I think it’s not a grown-up thing to do to advocate on such a flimsy and shallow notion of what constitutes national ‘maturity’ to wish to pull out the central pillar upon which one of the world’s oldest and most stable and peaceful democracies stands; I think it’s rather flippant a presumption when it’s apparent no deeper thought has gone into it to even consider for a moment the seismic change and the danger raised this would entail to those of such diversity who populate that nation. You’re use of Quebec presuming better treatment as a justification to dismantle our country to save a few bucks is at best deeply naive and does not demonstrate a maturity of appreciating consequences for such flippant actions.
And Britsh Columbia’s.
Some people don’t like to change holidays, flags or systems of government for trivial reasons of fashion.
People who prefer the US system to the Commonwealth system of government might benefit from reviwing the the recent (and not so recent) history of the former.
Canada’s head of State is the Queen, her representative in Canada is the Governor General as it is difficult for the Queen to be in so many far flung countries at the same time. Having a figure head for your head of state is great way to avoid concentrating power and prestige in one person. Look around the world at various republics of varying levels of democracy, and you will often see having a head of state being a venerated position with any actual power often leads to trouble. It is human nature to hang on to power and increase the power you have. Even in the USA the President has usurped powers that are legally Congress’s, for example starting various small wars.
There are some Canadian’s who do want to become a republic and banish the monarchy, but most Canadians are quite happy being a Constitutional Monarch. It is part of our history, and no more nonsensical than having a President. Personally, I think it nonsensical to give so much power to your president – even before Trump was elected.
Our head of state is a harmless figure head, revered by many, but lacking any real power. When our Prime Minster screws up it is pretty easy for the governing party to remove him, it doesn’t cause any constitutional crisis, and doesn’t involve tarnishing the prestige of the Head of State and indirectly the whole country. All in all, it is an eminently sensible system of government.
You can have a real head of state by having a President and a Prime Minister. How is having a figure head any better? Maybe we don’t need one at all if the head of state is ceremonial.
Missouri Compromise assisted in delaying the civil war for 40 years. Further compromises and Acts undermined it as well.
The first non-stop around the world trip in an airplane was 1986, Dick Rutan & Jeana Yeager. 9 day trip.
Yeah, but I pointed out that the one I mentioned was a SOLO round trip. The guy had to stay awake the whole time (I think).
I was not disputing, just thought I’d throw it in.
I’m actually slightly older than the suspiciously ageless Brian Cox. I think he keeps an aging picture of himself in his attic. Or else the ravages of time are takingbthemselves out on Robin Ince. Cox is definitely manipulating entropy somehow.
I think Robin Ince has complained about that bitterly – that he is ravaged by time and Cox always looks so boyish. Both those men are around my age.
The Venus of Willendorf pornographic? Christ, some people don’t even know it when they see it. The Facebook Pecksniffs need some time on the couch to figure out why Venus of Willendorf appeals to their prurient interests.
The Pope looks like he’s getting ready to launch, like Sally Field in The Flying Nun. What’s with Roman Catholics and their volant vestments?
I think Georg Cantor deserved more than a brief mention. He invented set theory. Also the concept that there are different sizes of infinity. Which made the church unhappy. From Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Cantor
Cantor, a devout Lutheran, believed the theory had been communicated to him by God. Some Christian theologians (particularly neo-Scholastics) saw Cantor’s work as a challenge to the uniqueness of the absolute infinity in the nature of God – on one occasion equating the theory of transfinite numbers with pantheism – a proposition that Cantor vigorously rejected.
Roolz violation: telling me to expand on your favorite mathematician! OY!
Slightly off-topic, but I wanted to draw PCC(E)’s attention to a science news item in today’s Guardian on a case of (supposedly) speciation reversal, or at least, hybridisation between two species whose lineages diverged more than a million years ago.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/mar/02/two-become-one-two-raven-lineages-merge-in-speciation-reversal
I haven’t had time yet to study the original scientific paper in detail, and it’s somewhat outside my area of expertise (I’m an astronomer, darn it, not a biologist!), so I’d be interested in PCC(E)’s take on it.
Yes, I have the paper and am reading it a couple of times and may write on it. My first impression is that they can’t be sure the lineages were biological species (that is, were reproductively isolated from one another). They have lineages that were diverged (granted, for a long time), but we don’t know whether those corresponded to biological species. Of course it’s sexier and more newsworthy to say that this is “reverse speciation” than “lineage fusion”!
I suspect that I may have to borrow your book on speciation from my Institute’s library before I attempt a deep dive into the paper.
PCC(E), The Union Flag is properly only referred to as the Union Jack when it is flown on a ship.
And be sure to fly it the right way up, because flying it upside down is a distress signal.
Shouldn’t those egg-cups read Hard Breggsit and Soft Breggsit?
In time to assist in fueling the Allied war effort. The US produced far more during WWII, to be sure, but additional supplies meant that the tanks wouldn’t run dry.
Glen Davidson
The common ferret is also known as the snow dolphin.