Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 3, 2018, and National Cold Cuts Day (I’m having rib tips.) And it’s a UN-founded World Wildlife Day, so feed your birds and squirrels!

On this day in 1820, the U.S. Congress passed the Missouri Compromise, trading the admission to the Union of Maine as a free state with Missouri as a slave state; and further forbidding slavery to exist in new states above 36° 30′ latitude. On this day in 1861, Alexander II of Russia freed the serfs. In 1875, Bizet’s opera Carmen premiered at the Opéra-Comique in Paris. On the very same day, the first organized game of indoor ice hockey was played in Canada—in Montreal. On March 3 1924, the caliphate was abolished when Caliph Abdülmecid II was deposed, making room for Kemal Atatürk’s secular Turkish regime. On this day in 1938, drillers first struck oil in Saudi Arabia. Here’s that first well, “Dammam Number 7”:

In 1986, the Australia Act took effect, making Australia “fully” independent from the United Kingdom. But it’s not of course: it’s part of the Commonwealth, has the Union Jack in its flag (Aussies: why do you tolerate that?), and has a governor-general who is the representative of Queen Elizabeth. I find this all to be royalist nonsense. (New Zealand has the same ambiguous connection to the UK.) Finally, on this day in 2005, pilot Steve Fossett became the first person to fly an airplane solo around the world without refueling. It took him 67 hours, 1 minute, and 10 seconds. Here’s his light carbon-fiber plane, the Virgin GlobalFlyer, with one jet engine. Fossett died in a plane crash in 2008.

Notables born on March 3 include Georg Cantor (1845), Alexander Graham Bell (1847), Cyril Burt (1883), Jean Harlow (1911; died at 26), Arthur Kornberg (1918), Doc Watson (1923), Ira Glass (1959), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), Laura Harring (1964), Brian Cox (1968; he’s fifty today), and Charlie Brooker (1971). Those who died on March 3 include Robert Hooke (1703), Lou Costello (1959), Hergé (1983), Danny Kaye (1987), evolutionary geneticist Sewall Wright (1988), Arthur Murray (1991), and Albert Sabin (1993).

Matthew saw that Cox tweeted two items for his birthday:

And, since Cox is an airplane fanatic, his birthday was celebrated by airline staff:

I always said this was the way I’d see in my 50th birthday – I’ve been planning it for years 🙂 https://t.co/MgVD2T0p0j — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) March 3, 2018

Happy 50th Birthday to @ProfBrianCox And who better to sing the song than a room full of @British_Airways ex-Concorde crew at the annual Concorde Dinner at @TheRAFClub Many happy returns. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/swlpuUHevA — Captain Dave (@DaveWallsworth) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili again shows that her brain is driven by her stomach:

Hili: You have to fight with tooth and claw for what is yours. A: And what is yours? Hili: Everything tasty.

In Polish:

Here’s a cartoon found by reader Alexandra:



From Grania we learn that Facebook censored the Venus of Willendorf! And indeed it did—Zuckerberg’s Pecksniffs deemed it “pornographic.”

Facebook censor deletes post w/photo of the ancient sculpture, the Willendorf Venus, as too racy for the site! (It's one of the oldest surviving art works in the world, on display at Vienna Nat Hist Museum ) https://t.co/vRX94CuxJB @ENBrown @reason — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) March 2, 2018

I may have put this up before, but it’s worth seeing again. That’s a happy kitten—breakfast in bed!

Living the dream pic.twitter.com/9UBg4274UT — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 2, 2018

From Matthew, we hear that “Snowmageddon” continues in Britain. Here’s Alfie the Ferret doing his best outside:

And a reptilian Pope!:

When threatened, the Pope can spray holy venom up to 25ft. pic.twitter.com/qGr29A7HSI — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) February 28, 2018

Matthew found a tweet of Namibian sand dunes moving over a 30-year period:

This timelapse of Namib desert sand dunes travelling hundreds of meters in 30yrs is somewhat mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/rwuBclgbQo — Baptiste Gombert (@BaptisteGomb) March 1, 2018

And a terrific snow artist:

Whoever does these incredible fractal patterns in the snow is putting snowmen everywhere to shame (via @spleenywaves) pic.twitter.com/vPiydOojqQ — Royal Institution (@Ri_Science) March 2, 2018

Be sure to watch this video of a caterpillar who strikes at predators with its tail. Watch it throw a beetle, too!

These caterpillars are spring loaded https://t.co/sBzpu6MWGj Very cool video! — Gwen Pearson🐜🐛 (@bug_gwen) March 2, 2018

From reader Barry: “Is it love? Or is it more of a case of: ‘I really don’t like you doing this, and maybe if I give you a little nip on the chin you might stop, but if this goes on for much longer, you’re going to get more than a nip.'”