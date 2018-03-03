We have two photos today, as I’m conserving pictures now that they’re running a tad low (send yours in, people!). But these are good ones.
First, reader Julian Cattaneo from Canada sent us a gorgeous bird:
This chap was hanging around a semi-outdoor restaurant in Las Peñitas, Nicaragua — I assume seeking to scarf a morsel or two, but he (I assume “he” but really don’t know) flew off empty-beaked. It’s a zanate, or Nicaraguan grackle (Quiscalus nicaraguensis). I’d guessed some kind of crow at first, but it’s not a corvid.
On November 10 of last year, Reader Roger Latour sent us a page of maple-leaf photos from his upcoming botanical book. Today we get the maple “keys”, also known as samaras or achenes, which are the winged fruits of the tree. They’re lovely when arrayed like this. Roger’s notes:
This is from my book (maples, elms and a group of cherry trees) due in about two weeks [JAC: this was sent February 15; it’s not out yet, but should be soon]. It will be published in French and also in English.
Info about the plate: All at the same scale, these are the fruits of all the maples to be found in Montreal and it will pretty much match what maple species grow in Chicago.Here is a list of the trees:a- Acer saccharum, sugar maple, érable à sucre
b- Acer saccharum var. schneckii, Schneck’s maple, érable de Schneck
c- Acer sp.
d- Acer nigrum, black maple, érable noir
e- Acer rubrum, red maple, érable rouge
f- Acer miyabei var. shibatai, Shibata’s maple, érable de Shibata
g- Acer platanoides, Norway maple, érable de Norvège
h- Acer pensylvanicum, striped maple, érable de Pennsylvanie
i- Acer spicatum, mountain maple, érable à épis
j- Acer saccharinum, silver maple, érable argenté
k- Acer pseudoplatanus, sycamore maple, érable sycomore
l- Acer negundo, Manitoba maple, érable à Giguère
m- Acer tataricum, Tatarian maple, érable de Tartarie
n- Acer griseum, paperbark maple, érable à écorce de papier
o- Acer miyabei var. miyabei, Miyabe’s maple, érable de Miyabe
Did you hear the grackle? I’m keeping mental notes of the ones I’ve heard.
I’ve seen that “plate” (nice touch) of seeds before..?
I always called those maple seeds helicopters. Along the rivers in the Midwest the trees are first, the Willow, then the Cotton wood and finally the maple. If hunting mushrooms always look around the base of the maples. Don’t ask why but that is where I find them.
Those winged fruits are amazing! I wonder how their flight properties vary and how much of those are specifically tuned to their environment.
You can read this (I haven’t): http://dragonfly.tam.cornell.edu/publications/2012_nonlinearity_kapil.pdf
I know that even some small species have their seeds gyrate and cover the surroundings a few tens of meters around. Pretty efficient!
Oooh neat, thanks for the link, and sending the interesting picture in the first place!
Interesting! Like what is suspected about some of the differences in leaf shape between species, I suppose some of the differences in the seeds between these species is not due to natural selection but is instead due to neutral evolution by genetic drift.
The first thing I noticed is that it looks like the common grackle. We called those helicopters also as kids. We’d take them apart and put the sticky part on our noses for whatever reason and laugh. Nice pictures.
Love the photo of maple fruits!