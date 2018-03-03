Firearm injuries go down during NRA conventions

On March 1 this letter to the editor by Anupam Jena and Andrew R. Olenski, with data, appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine (click on screenshot to go to the letter):

The reference is at the bottom of this page, and the 19-page supplementary appendix (to a two-page letter!) is here.

The authors used American insurance data on gun injury rates during 9 years of National Rifle Association (NRA) conventions between 2007 and 2015. The uninsured population was not sampled, a caveat that the authors mention in their Appendix. They looked at firearm injuries on all days for three weeks before and after the dates of the conventions themselves, as well as during the conventions. They explain the controls in the Appendix:

For example, for the 2015 NRA annual convention held Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12 in Nashville, TN, the treatment group consisted of individuals who received outpatient (including emergency department) or inpatient care during those dates and the control group consisted of all individuals who received care Friday through Sunday in the 3 weeks before and after the convention.

The data are plotted as the injury rates during the convention versus the same days before and after the convention. Their hypothesis, based on claims of gun owners, was that gun injuries would be higher during NRA conventions, as inexperienced people without proper training would be using the guns, while NRA members, having that training and experience, wouldn’t be using their guns during conventions.

In fact, as these data show, the rate of gun injuries was significantly lower during NRA conventions, and during the periods before and after them. The differences were statistically significant at the p = 0.004 level, which is considered highly significant (anything lower than p = 0.05 is seen as statistically significant).

Among 75,567,650 beneficiary-period observations in the claims analysis, 14.3% occurred on NRA convention dates. The unadjusted rate of firearm injuries was lower during convention dates than during control dates (129 beneficiaries with a firearm injury among 10,883,304 persons [1.19 per 100,000] vs. 963 beneficiaries with a firearm injury among 64,683,254 persons [1.49 per 100,000]; P=0.004; relative difference, 20.1%; 95% confidence interval, 6.7 to 34.0). The findings were unaffected by adjustment for covariates (Figure 1).

They note that gun-related injuries, which include deaths, drop by 20% throughout the US during NRA conventions, and decrease by 63% in the state hosting the convention. They conclude, dryly, that this is not consistent with the “inexperienced gun users cause injuries” hypothesis, but is consistent with the notion that “experienced gun owners” (read: NRA members) cause injuries, and the decrease is related to NRA members holstering their weapons during conventions:

These findings are consistent with reductions in firearm injuries occurring as a result of lower rates of firearm use during the brief period when many firearm owners and owners of places where firearms are used may be attending an NRA convention. Our results suggest that firearm-safety concerns and risks of injury are relevant even among experienced gun owners.

The data:

Now this is a big drop, and it surprised me. As Ars Technica notes, the NRA has the same objection that struck me, but the authors have a potential counterclaim:

In a statement to CNN, NRA’s director of public affairs, Jennifer Baker, called the study “absurd.” She continued: “This study is another example of when data and numbers fly in the face of logic and common sense.” Baker went on to note that only a small fraction of the country’s gun owners—a group that totals about a third of Americans—attend the NRA’s annual conventions. She questioned how such a relatively small number of gun owners could explain such large decreases in injuries. In a response to CNN, co-author Jena emphasized that the study was not designed to explain the cause of the drops. But he speculated that gun owners who attend NRA conventions may be those who tend to use their guns more frequently than non-attending owners. Moreover, he and Olenski noted a potential domino effect from the convention disrupting other group events or trips involving firearms and venues, such as shooting ranges and hunting grounds, where owners may temporarily close up to attend the convention. Last, the researchers noted that many NRA convention goers travel long distances to attend, potentially helping to explain the nationwide declines. For instance, 60 percent of the 81,000 NRA members attending the 2017 convention ventured more than 200 miles to get there.

Good Lord: 81,000 people go to an NRA convention? That is one big meeting! But Baker’s objection does need to be considered.

Remember that this is from nine years of data, though. Perhaps there is some other correlate that explains the significant reduction in gun violence; and, as I noted, this is the insured population only, while many gun users are uninsured. In the meantime, take this as an intriguing result that might be right, but deserves extra careful scrutiny since it conforms to what we gun opponents want to believe.

h/t: Michael

____________________

Jena, A. B. and A. R. Olenski, 2018. Reduction in firearm injuries during NRA annual conventions. New England J. Med. 378:866-867 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc1712773