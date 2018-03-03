Firearm injuries go down during NRA conventions

On March 1 this letter to the editor by Anupam Jena and Andrew R. Olenski, with data, appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine (click on screenshot to go to the letter):
The reference is at the bottom of this page, and the 19-page supplementary appendix (to a two-page letter!) is here.
The authors used American insurance data on gun injury rates during 9 years of National Rifle Association (NRA) conventions between 2007 and 2015. The uninsured population was not sampled, a caveat that the authors mention in their Appendix. They looked at firearm injuries on all days for three weeks before and after the dates of the conventions themselves, as well as during the conventions. They explain the controls in the Appendix:
For example, for the 2015 NRA annual convention held Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12 in Nashville, TN, the treatment group consisted of individuals who received outpatient (including emergency department) or inpatient care during those dates and the control group consisted of all individuals who received care Friday through Sunday in the 3 weeks before and after the convention.
The data are plotted as the injury rates during the convention versus the same days before and after the convention. Their hypothesis, based on claims of gun owners, was that gun injuries would be higher during NRA conventions, as inexperienced people without proper training would be using the guns, while NRA members, having that training and experience, wouldn’t be using their guns during conventions.
In fact, as these data show, the rate of gun injuries was significantly lower during NRA conventions, and during the periods before and after them. The differences were statistically significant at the p = 0.004 level, which is considered highly significant (anything lower than p = 0.05 is seen as statistically significant).
Among 75,567,650 beneficiary-period observations in the claims analysis, 14.3% occurred on NRA convention dates. The unadjusted rate of firearm injuries was lower during convention dates than during control dates (129 beneficiaries with a firearm injury among 10,883,304 persons [1.19 per 100,000] vs. 963 beneficiaries with a firearm injury among 64,683,254 persons [1.49 per 100,000]; P=0.004; relative difference, 20.1%; 95% confidence interval, 6.7 to 34.0). The findings were unaffected by adjustment for covariates (Figure 1).
They note that gun-related injuries, which include deaths, drop by 20% throughout the US during NRA conventions, and decrease by 63% in the state hosting the convention. They conclude, dryly, that this is not consistent with the “inexperienced gun users cause injuries” hypothesis, but is consistent with the notion that “experienced gun owners” (read: NRA members) cause injuries, and the decrease is related to NRA members holstering their weapons during conventions:
These findings are consistent with reductions in firearm injuries occurring as a result of lower rates of firearm use during the brief period when many firearm owners and owners of places where firearms are used may be attending an NRA convention. Our results suggest that firearm-safety concerns and risks of injury are relevant even among experienced gun owners.
The data:
Now this is a big drop, and it surprised me. As Ars Technica notes, the NRA has the same objection that struck me, but the authors have a potential counterclaim:
In a statement to CNN, NRA’s director of public affairs, Jennifer Baker, called the study “absurd.” She continued: “This study is another example of when data and numbers fly in the face of logic and common sense.”
Baker went on to note that only a small fraction of the country’s gun owners—a group that totals about a third of Americans—attend the NRA’s annual conventions. She questioned how such a relatively small number of gun owners could explain such large decreases in injuries.
In a response to CNN, co-author Jena emphasized that the study was not designed to explain the cause of the drops. But he speculated that gun owners who attend NRA conventions may be those who tend to use their guns more frequently than non-attending owners.
Moreover, he and Olenski noted a potential domino effect from the convention disrupting other group events or trips involving firearms and venues, such as shooting ranges and hunting grounds, where owners may temporarily close up to attend the convention. Last, the researchers noted that many NRA convention goers travel long distances to attend, potentially helping to explain the nationwide declines. For instance, 60 percent of the 81,000 NRA members attending the 2017 convention ventured more than 200 miles to get there.
Good Lord: 81,000 people go to an NRA convention? That is one big meeting! But Baker’s objection does need to be considered.
Remember that this is from nine years of data, though. Perhaps there is some other correlate that explains the significant reduction in gun violence; and, as I noted, this is the insured population only, while many gun users are uninsured. In the meantime, take this as an intriguing result that might be right, but deserves extra careful scrutiny since it conforms to what we gun opponents want to believe.
Jena, A. B. and A. R. Olenski, 2018. Reduction in firearm injuries during NRA annual conventions. New England J. Med. 378:866-867 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc1712773
We should get the CDC to look into this further. Oh damn, they are prevented from doing so by law.
You’re not shooting while you’re stocking up.
Glen Davidson
Very difficult to understand. I’ll accept their numbers, but the graphs are not all that impressive.
“This study is another example of when data and numbers fly in the face of logic and common sense.” Does she mean like quantum mechanics or relativity?
Too bad no nut case runs amok with a gun in one of these conventions. I suspect, tho, that security is very tight.
That kind of caught my attention too. Darn all that reality stuff, getting in the way of what she thinks. Clearly she has “another way of knowing”.
The NRA isn’t so quick to dismiss odd sounding statistics when they are in firearm users favor, like the study that states 1 to 1.5 million firearm users use a firearm defensively every year.
30 percent of Americans own firearms, or 100 million people, meaning 1 to 1.5 percent of these people use their firearm to prevent a crime every single year.
This is right about the national average for crime in the USA. The implications on known crime statistics make the numbers absurd.
I commented on this the other day – if you dig into the data (in the supplement) this decrease in reported gun related injuries during NRA conventions reached significance ONLY for men and only in the South and East. There was no decrease in injuries among women or people from the East or Midwest. As Dr PCC(e) says this comprts with expectations of those of us who advocate gun control so I agree that we need to be careful with the data.
We need more data but our dear leaders have made that difficult, impossible in some ways, to obtain.
South and WEST.
Stoopid fat fingers
It also puzzles me why gun conventions have such strickt gun rules. Any gun carried needs to be sealed and without amo.
I don’t understand why this is nessicary, according to their own words it should be filled with people who know how to handle guns safely without rules.
Lengthy, interesting NY Times article today: ‘Once Banned, Now Loved and Loathed: How the AR-15 Became ‘America’s Rifle’ by ALI WATKINS, JOHN ISMAY & THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFFMARCH HERE
It is pretty surprising that the findings would be this significant, but on the surface some reduction in injuries makes sense given the overwhelming amounts of peer reviewed data demonstrating that increased gun ownership is correlated with increased injuries, suicides, and homicides.
Given insured owners are likely to exercise gun safety and be more responsible than uninsured owners, it would seem plausible that the reduction amongst the rest of the gun-owning population would be even more significant.
These stats do not surprise me at all. I would expect to see the injury numbers go down during their conventions. I would also very much suspect that injuries go up during the big hunting seasons, especially deer and bird hunting times.
It is pretty simple…the more you drive, the more wrecks you have. Having some training in gun safety does not have much affect on how the individual is going to act and operate in the great outdoors (outside the house). I have been surprised at how sloppy a person operates or handles himself when using a gun. It can be very surprising and alarming when you think you know the person. Long ago when I still did these things our practice was to warn a guy once. After that he was gone. You cannot allow politeness or anything else to let these things go. Your life depends on it.
It’s simple human behavior. No matter what the task or the amount of practice, we will screw some percentage of the time. Practice and diligence simply serve to lower the rate of screwing up. It’s an acceptable risk when driving a car. Handling firearms, on the other hand, is an unacceptable risk for the person doing it and those around them.
It would be good if it were possible to interview those with injuries. I’d like to know if the big increase the week before the convention is NRA members going out shooting because they’re excited about the upcoming convention and/or they want a recent anecdote for conversation at the convention.
The uptick following the convention might also have something to do with members getting geed up at the convention. That would need more weeks to be looked at to see if injuries fall away again.
It might be that injury levels are higher in the few weeks before and after the convention, and drop away the rest of the year because of pre- and post-convention excitement. If that’s the case, it may help confirm a hypothesis around the convention and gun injuries.
I really think it is simply a cutting down on the numbers. Many gun users are out of action, as we say, during the convention and just prior and after. The big show is in Dallas so lots of them come from around the country. Make a vacation of it maybe. So, less guns in action, less accidents. You will find nearly all of these folks have hand guns. Home safety is their biggest excuse and these hand guns travel well. However, hand guns are by far, the most dangerous of all guns. More accidents by far and anyone who might try to say they are not more dangerous, does not know guns.