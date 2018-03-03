Egyptian singers get prison time for joking about the pollution of the Nile and making “debauched” videos

We take it for granted in Western democracies that we can make fun of everything, including the government and politicians. But of course that’s not the case in much of the world, including Egypt. But it’s even worse: a popular Egyptian singer, Sherine Abdel Wahab, was just sentenced to six months in prison for joking about the pathogenicity of the Nile River. As the BBC reports (see also PRI):

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has been sentenced to six months in prison for joking about the cleanliness of the River Nile. Sherine, one of the country’s most famous singers – and a judge on the Arabic version of The Voice TV show – told a fan that drinking from the famous river might give them parasites. “Drink Evian instead,” she joked. . . . On top of the legal case against her, the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate announced that it had banned her from performing over her “unjustified mockery of our dear Egypt”.

From PRI:

The World: Tell us about the song that got Sherine in trouble? Mona Eltahawy: Well, the song comes from this Egyptian phrase that basically says if you drink from the Nile you’re going to come back. Every country has its own version of this. And the song is basically a song for the love of Egypt. And apparently, what happened at one of Sherine’s concerts that landed her into this trouble, was that a fan requested the song “Have you Drunk from the Nile,” and Sherine joked, “Well, you know you’re better off not drinking from the Nile because you’re going to get bilharzia — which is a waterborne disease from a parasite that is found in the Nile that has long plagued Egypt. So, she was making a joke and she was saying, “You know, you’re better off drinking … ,” and she says the name of a mineral water company. So, it was a joke. So, just to be clear, bilharzia, or some people call it schistosomiasis — this waterborne bacteria — Egypt has made great strides, as you say, in reducing it. But it’s still dangerous to drink from the Nile, right? I mean, that is a problem. It is dangerous to drink from parts of the Nile world. You go in, and you will get the parasite that carries this disease. And so you know, she was joking, but she’s joking about something that is real. And I think what it reminds Egyptians of is that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, our current president, who is from the military and who is military-backed, is showing an increasing sensitivity to any kind of criticism. So, it’s not just unknown university students who are picked up in the middle of the night and forcibly disappeared. And we’ve had hundreds of such cases, but this is also a kind of muscle flexing and saying, “Look, even the most famous pop stars are not immune from this.” This is a message to everyone: “We can get whoever we want.”

But wait—there’s more. Another singer, Laila Amer, was just sentenced to two years in prison for making a video that the government said “incited debauchery and immorality.” The director and another actor were also convicted, but given shorter sentences. From the BBC:

The controversy surrounding Sherin’s case was followed by the arrest in January of Laila Amer, over a video for her song Bos Omak (Look At Your Mother) Its name is an apparent pun on an Arabic profanity. The video showed Amer dancing and making suggestive gestures – something the lawyer who filed the complaint called a “great risk” to Egypt and “an attack on society”. News agency EFE reported that Amer’s defence in court was that she had simply followed instructions from the director and producer. The director was sentenced to six months in prison, while another man appearing in the video alongside Amer received a three-month sentence.

Here’s that salacious video, which is as tame as milk compared to some music videos in America. I see hand gestures, but nothing “suggestive”. But of course I’m not Egyptian. Yet that doesn’t matter: the regime in censorious, and nobody deserves to rot in jail for two years for a music video. Seriously, do you think this video is a “great risk” to Egyptians, much less “an attack on society”?