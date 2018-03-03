Dershowitz on why the Hard Left is more dangerous than the Hard Right

Look, there’s no need for you to criticize Alan Dershowitz in the comments; I know his foibles. I’m just presenting a short comment that he made to conservative Dennis Prager about the relative dangers of the “Hard Left”—what I call the Authoritarian Left—versus the “Hard Right”. This comment is what you can address!
I do agree with Dershowitz that we should be very afraid of the increasing Authoritarian Leftism of today’s college students (and many of their professors), for they’ll be running America in the future. There are, after all, not so many conservative students. That said, of course I agree that the Trump Administration, which provides a daily dose of both sadness and amusement in its stupidity and incompetence, is far more injurious to America than any conceivable Democratic administration. And the GOP is far more odious than the Democrats. But the more the Dems embrace Authoritarian Leftism, the less likely they are to regain control of the executive and legislative branches.
In the meantime, I’ll keep calling out the excesses of the “Hard Left,” with the implicit idea that the right-wingers in power now are ruining our country. But there are plenty of people calling out Trump, and not so many on our side calling out the Left. That, of course, is because certain elements of the Left conspire to make you afraid to level such criticism, for those who do are personally attacked and deemed Suppressive Persons.
Well that’s the problem, isn’t it? Who’s going to be in charge of ensuring “free speech”? All too likely it will be those with no regard for free speech.
Like the NLRB deciding by fiat that Damore had no right to write what he thought.
The Regressive left at play
https://pjmedia.com/trending/segregation-comic-con-no-straight-white-males-allowed-parties/
While I also abhor the regressive left’s attempts to smother free speech (Evergreen, etc.), a few things about this clip rub me the wrong way:
1) I think Dershowitz underestimates the power of the wackos on the right. He says something like “I’m not worried about a few people carrying swastikas”. Haven’t we learned yet how harmful the far right’s view can be in contributing to the breakdown of the social order? Just because people living on the two coasts can see how dumb Trumpism is doesn’t mean it doesn’t resonate with a large group of Americans.
2) I find Prager’s enthusiastic acceptance of Dershowitz’s comments highly annoying! He even blows him a kiss!
3) Finally, there’s no quid pro quo here. By this I mean, Yes, it’s good that liberals (like PCCE) are willing to speak the truth and call out other liberals for their sins. But when and where do you see conservatives doing the same? Does Fox News do this? Has Prager issued videos saying how odious Trump is?
I’m sure there are some examples out there, but it’s like when Al Franken resigned over actions that were far less reprehensible than others. He did the right thing, but when the other side doesn’t play by the same rules, it peeves me.
So let’s see a similar video with roles reversed: Prager can rail against some right-wing transgressions, and Dershowitz can blow him a kiss saying “you finally get it!” And let’s see how that plays out…
“Love your Enemies, for they tell you your Faults.”
Ben Franklin
I would agree the far left is off the road and going into the ditch more and more. But to me, the real fear is separation from the main stream left to the point that the democrats cannot function and take control as they should next time around. The opportunity is on us now to remove this republican disease and begin to save this country but it will not happen if the left blows up as well. Dershowitz should not be brushing past the far right so easily because it is not dead yet.
Why do some always put Nazis off on the “right”?. Wouldn’t being socialists make them leftists?
The communists I am told killed millions in there own countries last century. Russia,China.
What is the worst example of the right wingers bringing about hell on earth if you don’t credit them with Nazis?
That’s a softball question. Trump, of course!
The Nazis weren’t socialists despite the word being in their name. They were fascists. They killed the real socialists in Germany.
Calling the Nazis “socialists” is the fallacy of equivocation. The only precincts in Berlin to vote against Hitler in 1933 were the ones where the Jews and the Communists and the homosexuals lived.
Don’t feel too bad about that equivocation fallacy, though; Jonah Goldberg got a whole goddamn book out of it.
Dershowitz’ point about professors being cowardly is true but says nothing about how the Hard Left came about and what continues to sustain it. Prager is only expressing happiness with Dershowitz’ point of view and adds nothing to the conversation.
Dershowitz seems to think that the “hard right” consists solely of the types that marched at Charlottesville. No! The hard right is the Republican Party that controls the entire federal government (at least for now). With their obsequiousness to Trump, they are complicit in driving this country to a nadir it may take decades, if ever, to recover from. Trump’s madcap scheme to start a trade war is the latest example. Dershowitz’s fear of a hard left takeover of the country somewhere down the road may come to pass, although, I doubt it. But this fear is like a person ignoring a serious heart condition while worrying about contracting cancer in 30 years. The immediate necessity is to save the country from Trump, Ryan, and McConnell. It’s perfectly fine to criticize the hard left, but don’t take your eyes off where the real danger is.
Regressives kneecapping liberal pushback is part of how conservatives win, though.
A left unified under economic populism could not be beaten. A left divided by identity politics cannot win.
At the risk of running the No True Leftist Scotsman fallacy here, I question how leftist the what you call the “hard left” actually is. I don’t see ’em picking up a placard and marching for economic justice, or for environmentalism, or for any form of social justice, really, other than a misbegotten form of radical egalitarianism.
As for The Dersh, he was something of an inspiration to me in my law school days, back when he was a firebrand leftist law professor. But over the years his methods have grown … unsound. Matter of fact, as Capt. Willard said to Col. Kurtz when the two finally met up the river past the Du Long Bridge in Cambodia, I don’t see any method here at all.
It is not unheard of that some individuals when they reconsider their ideological leanings make a 180 degree turn, although my impression is that more go from left to right than the other way. David Horowitz edited the radical Ramparts magazine only to became a hard righter. So did Ronald Reagan. Dershowitz may be sprinting down that path.
Let’s hope we’re never at the mercy of the Hard Right to protect our free-speech rights — the rightwing that just legislatively punished Delta Airlines for speaking out against the NRA; the rightwing that booed arch-conservative National Review pundit Mona Charen off the stage at CPAC for having the temerity to speak out against Donald Trump and Roy Moore, for questioning the wisdom of extending a prize speaking slot to French neo-fascist Marion Marechal-Le Pen.
The difference here is, the Hard Right is in political power; aside from some college campuses and third-rate blogs, the Hard Left’s got bupkis.
I think he’s wrong. The hard-right (as I view what that means) isn’t just a few lunies in Charlottesville. It’s the huge number of racist conservatives who gave us Trump, and that hasn’t been a good thing.
The hard-left is a coming danger (and in many ways is already here). But I disagree that college professors are weakly standing by while the students run the show: we’ve seen a lot of examples where professors (invariably humanities professors) are the instigators in fact. Evergreen is a good example.