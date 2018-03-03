Caturday felid trifecta: Andy Warhol’s cat books; man uses cheetah as a pillow; cats steal pizza

Reader Michael called my attention to the fact that Andy Warhol, in his younger days, created seven hand-illustrated books that you can buy (at a big price!) in a single volume. Two of them are described at (holding nose) Brainpickings, which reproduces the illustrations. The backstory:

When [Warjhol’s] mother, Julia Warhola — an artist herself and one of history’s unsung champions behind creative icons — found out about her son’s destitute conditions in 1952, she boarded a bus from Pittsburgh to New York and moved into Andy’s tiny apartment on East 75th Street, intent on taking care of him and helping him get by. The two shared a love of cats so strong that their squalid home was populated by a multitude of felines, all but one named Sam; the sole outlier, Julia’s most beloved companion, was named Hester. But in addition to cat-rearing, the mother-son cohabitation inevitably led to a series of creative collaborations and an adventure of self-publishing.

The books:

In 1954, Andy and Julia [Julia Warhola, his mom] released a limited-edition artist’s book ungrammatically titled 25 Cats Name Sam and One Blue Pussy (public library), featuring Andy’s signature blotted-line watercolor drawings in vibrant pop-art colors and calligraphy by Julia. Oddly enough, there were only sixteen rather than twenty-five cats portrayed and Julia had accidentally missed the letter “d” from “Named,” but Andy decided to keep the title and fold the idiosyncratic wording into the already quirky yet strangely contemporary concept — not only was it a book solely about cats half a century before the cat meme of the modern web, but it was also practically an illustrated listicle. The book was conceived as an edition of 190 signed and numbered copies, most of which Warhol gave away to friends and clients as gifts. Here are a few illustrations: x

And there was yet another cat book:

But perhaps even more intriguing was the sequel, another self-published book unambiguously titled Holy Cats by Andy Warhol’s Mother (public library) — a playful and irreverent eulogy for Julia’s beloved Hester, which she wrote and illustrated herself. Warhol would later remark of his mother’s peculiar labor-of-love project: “It featured what she loved to draw most, angels and cats.” The two books were eventually reproduced and published as a boxed set a few months after Warhol’s death in 1987.

Michael added his own take:

Warhol doesn’t know cat anatomy – he draws them as bags of fur. As you say yourself often, artists are poor with cats [& other animals], they don’t understand the bones, joints, muscle fixture points & motions because at school they draw people & bowls of fruit. That’s my belief anyway – that you can’t draw from the outside in – structure comes first

*********

Here’s a man sleeping with and on a cheetah, which would be my dream. That loud purr would soothe you right to sleep!

*********

Finally, I had no idea cats like pizza this much, as I never had any in my house when I had cats. True, pizza has cheese, but also tomato sauce and bread, which aren’t things I’d think cats would like. Nevertheless, here’s a compilation video of cats stealing pizza and holding onto it tenaciously:

h/t: Mizrob