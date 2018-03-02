Reader Robert sent a photo that hides some insects (I don’t know where they all are). How many can you spot?
Robert’s notes:
A slightly unusual entry for your consideration: This is the “Spot the insect” display at the Oxford University Museum for Natural History, used to show the gradual steps in the evolution of camouflage. I think it’s the same one used by Richard Dawkins in his 1991 Royal Institution Christmas lecture.
The full display has 30 insects in it, but this is only a part, and I’m not sure myself how many there are – I count seven.
I haven’t tried yet, but it’s a good way to kills some time on a lazy Friday afternoon. Click on the photo to isolate and enlarge it.
I found him instantly,,,yay me!!
I can only see six.
I thought i had 5 but I think one might be a stick.
I have 7. 1 is mainly a symmetrical lump, but it has to be a bug.
7, definitely now. The lump actually has good-sized wings.
I got 12…divided by 2. 😉
Seven – the smallest of the seven is only 1/3 the length of the yellow beetle & is more than half hidden under a leaf
An eighth one which is probably a leaf
I keep thinking there’s a master-of-disguise stick insect in there somewhere, but the candidate I have for that is such a silly arrangement [‘legs’ all at one end] that I’m not counting it in my seven
Seven, if one is small and partially obscured by leaf matter.