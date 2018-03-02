A slightly unusual entry for your consideration: This is the “Spot the insect” display at the Oxford University Museum for Natural History, used to show the gradual steps in the evolution of camouflage. I think it’s the same one used by Richard Dawkins in his 1991 Royal Institution Christmas lecture.

The full display has 30 insects in it, but this is only a part, and I’m not sure myself how many there are – I count seven.