Readers’ wildlife videos

Jerry, I have some Youtube cat videos for you…very BIG cats. These are taken by a camera trap (set up by our crew, Javier Robayo, Juan Pablo Reyes, Jorge Brito, and Hector Yela) in a property we are trying to buy for our Dracula Reserve in northwest Ecuador. The camera site was baited with bananas because we were interested in small rodents. But we got these two puma (Felis concolor) as well [JAC: they’re called “cougars” or “mountain lions” in the U.S.]

The first one is a male, the same animal we have filmed more than 10km to the south during a different investigation. He marks the spot with urine, which later attracts the attention and approval of a beautiful female puma. Meanwhile a prey animal, an agouti (Dasyprocta sp), also takes an interest in the urine, and is probably less happy about it….