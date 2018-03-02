Readers’ wildlife videos

We have a treat today! From the rain forests of tropical Ecuador, reader/biologist/photographer/evolutionist/naturalist Lou Jost sent us some Big Cat videos. Lou’s notes:
Jerry, I have some Youtube cat videos for you…very BIG cats. These are taken by a camera trap (set up by our crew, Javier Robayo, Juan Pablo Reyes, Jorge Brito, and Hector Yela) in a property we are trying to buy for our Dracula Reserve in northwest Ecuador. The camera site was baited with bananas because we were interested in small rodents. But we got these two puma (Felis concolor) as well [JAC: they’re called “cougars” or “mountain lions” in the U.S.]
The first one is a male, the same animal we have filmed more than 10km to the south during a different investigation. He marks the spot with urine, which later attracts the attention and approval of a beautiful female puma. Meanwhile a prey animal, an agouti (Dasyprocta sp), also takes an interest in the urine, and is probably less happy about it….
JAC: note the female’s “flehmen response“, opening her mouth and curling her lips, as she smells the male’s scent:
And here’s a screen capture of the female doing a flehmen:
Fantastic Lou. Remember, if you’re ever looking for a do-boy to help out with your field work let me know. I’d probably have to fight with my daughter though.
Totally cool! I did not know that females would flehmen. I thought that was a male thing to assess the reproductive cycle of females.
Can they interbreed? Many generations of relatively isolated populations in refugia is practically a recipe for allopatric speciation, hence the recurring (and perfectly valid) effort to link refugia of (eg) rain forest by “corridors”.