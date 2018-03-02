Readers’ wildlife videos

We have a treat today! From the rain forests of tropical Ecuador, reader/biologist/photographer/evolutionist/naturalist Lou Jost sent us some Big Cat videos. Lou’s notes:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 2, 2018 at 8:00 am and filed under felids, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. ladyatheist
    Posted March 2, 2018 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    pssst typos!

    Reply
  2. darrelle
    Posted March 2, 2018 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    Fantastic Lou. Remember, if you’re ever looking for a do-boy to help out with your field work let me know. I’d probably have to fight with my daughter though.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 2, 2018 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    Totally cool! I did not know that females would flehmen. I thought that was a male thing to assess the reproductive cycle of females.

    Reply
  4. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted March 2, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

    But we got these two puma (Felis concolor) as well [JAC: they’re called “cougars” or “mountain lions” in the U.S.]

    Can they interbreed? Many generations of relatively isolated populations in refugia is practically a recipe for allopatric speciation, hence the recurring (and perfectly valid) effort to link refugia of (eg) rain forest by “corridors”.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: