National Geographic purveys more woo: a water bottle containing magic gemstones

I’ve kvetched a lot about National Geographic and its recent penchant for publishing articles on religion—especially articles on Christianity that take for granted that Jesus is real. This trend seems to have worsened since they were bought by Murdoch.
Now they’re purveying woo as well as faith, as reported in a Gizmodo article by Ryan F. Mandelbaum: “National Geographic just sent me a crystal healing water bottle.”
The story: on March 26, the National Geographic Channel will show the new program “One Strange Rock,” produced by Darren Aronofsky and narrated by Will Smith. It’s apparently the “story of Earth,” featuring a lot of shots taken from space. Here’s the trailer:
As often happens, the announcement of the movie came with a bunch of goodies, or “press kit”, sent to journalists. Mandelbaum reports that his press kit contained an unusual item (my emphasis):
The huge box Nat Geo sent me contained a book, some press material, and this glass water bottle with their name printed on the side. The >$70 bottle’s package advertises that it contains “carefully selected and ethically sourced gemstones representing the building blocks of earth,” including “wood,” “water,” “earth,” “metal” and “fire.” It came with an instruction and information manual.
Why does my water bottle have an instruction manual? It reads: “For the most precious moments in life! Gems raise the energy level of water. That’s been known for hundreds of years and scientifically proven. VitaJuwel Gemwater Accessories are not only Jewelry for Water, they’re a great tool to prepare heavenly gemwater like fresh from the spring.” The instructions are: screw in the gemstone vial, fill with water, and then wait 7 minutes.
Here’s the thing—this is a water bottle containing a sealed jar of gemstones. At no point will the water even come into contact with any of said gemstones. A warning tells you to discard the bottle if there is any way for water to seep into the vial of gems. All of the “science” cited in the brochure comes from widely debunked research from the likes of Japanese author Masaru Emoto—you know, the researcher who claimed humans could impact the chemical structure of water with their thoughts—or unnamed “German scientists.”
Some of the claims are really wild. At one point, the pamphlet says: “Everything in nature vibrates. Gems naturally act like a source of subtle vibrations. These vibrations inspirit water, making it more lively and enjoyable.” This is nonsense, and any reference to electricity in crystals (like piezoelectricity, when charge accumulates on some structures in response to physical stress) is neither exclusive to crystals nor relevant to healing or enlivening drinking water. (“Ha! Yeah. Nah,” astrophysicist Katie Mack told me in a DM.)
Why 7 minutes instead of 5? How are the Magic Gemstones going to convey their healing vibrations to the water if they don’t touch it? I’m worried!
Here’s the bottle and the associated pamphlet as photographed by Mandelbaum:
Well, this is bullshit, of course, but bullshit purveyed by National Geographic, which has apparently given up on truth. When it’s not touting Jesus, it’s touting Magic Vibration Crystals. Unlike religion, they may not poison everything, or even the water, but what lamebrain thought that sending out a Wooter Bottle would appeal to science journalists, or that someone wouldn’t call them out on it? The magazine is still pushing superstition, but this time in the guise of spirituality rather than religion.
But look on the bright side: unlike Gwyneth Paltrow’s jade egg, at least you don’t have to insert the gems into your vagina.
Follow the link to Gizmodo and read Nat Geo’s response.
Utterly feeble response from NatGeo. Caught out so trying to pretend they didn’t mean it.
“I think you are missing the point. It’s a glass water bottle – a great alternative to using plastic!”
*That* is what this is about???
At least they acknowledge that it’s bunk.
But hey, you get all of this woo about crystals, and what you’re supposed to get out of it is that glass is a good alternative to plastic. Because that’s a major controversy.
You’re shilling woo, NG. Is it really worth selling your reputation for whatever you’re being paid?
It works, but only on a flat earth.
Wait, is flat-earthism the subject for the next special?
“But look on the bright side: unlike Gwyneth Paltrow’s jade egg, at least you don’t have to insert the gems into your vagina.”
Oh yeah? I think they have partnered with Paltrow and this is just the first offering. I think those who dreamt this idiocy up need to insert the bottle and gems into their fundaments — and call it fundamental learning.
This is pathetic and despicable. I know people who’ve taken high school and college science courses and who buy into this kind of bull puckey. I think there must be a lot of pseudoscience taught in secondary schools and the good teachers are fighting against a tide of pseudoscientific woo, now being purveyed by outfits like National Geographic; and with the epistemological and scientific relativism enshrined in postmodernism, there will be more and more of this.
By the way, the insufferable Bruno Latour is back, he of the ‘scientific truths are social constructions’ — now casting himself as the savior of climate change! He says that scientists have come to him (?!)asking for his help in debunking the climate change nay-sayers.
For anyone interested, here’s a recent interview with Latour https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/the-critical-zone-of-science-and-politics-an-interview-with-bruno-latour/. He now embraces the Gaia ‘theory’ and this is the basis for his defense of climate change. Re Monsieur Latour, echo the bon mots of inimitable (and loony) Lady Colin Campbell’s words to someone else: “Why don’t you just crawl back into the laboratory you crawled out of.” Of course she pronounced “laboratory” with a haughty high British accent, which made the insult even better.
“at least you don’t have to insert the gems into your vagina”
Buddy o’ mine just passed some gallstones. Can’t say as though they’re magic, but maybe Nat Geo might be interested in them?
Goodness me. It isn’t even spirituality- it’s just plain magic, plain and simple.
It reminds me of this excerpt from a Steve Martin monologue on Saturday Night Live.
“But I quit that! I’ve quit ALL drugs. Well… let me say one thing: I twisted my ankle this morning, and I was in quite a bit of pain… so I went to the doctor, and I asked him to give me some pain pills. And he didn’t want to do it, but I talked him into it. So he gave me some pills — and I shouldn’t have done this, but I took some about an hour before the show tonight, and right now… I am high… as a KITE! [ audience cheers ] I mean, it is unbelievable! And I would NEVER say this to you people, but, in this case: if you EVER get a chance, to take these drugs… DO IT! They’re called… [ he glances from side-to-side cautiously ] Placebos! I mean, I’m thinking that right now I have NO idea where I am at all! It is WILD! Placebo!”
The VitaJuwel “Diamonds” Water Bottle is an absolute snip at £224.95 [309.69 USD]!
And the VitaJuwel Terms of Use
That’s all right then. Should I use my intuition today or my discrimination?
About page:
It’s my understanding that the wine decanter for $210 uses the special sparkle rocks to transform the water to wine. So maybe there’s hope there.
http://store.vitajuwel.us/store/p/42-Wine-decanter.aspx
I see you have to buy the jewel thingamajig separately for $144!
Oh no. I think you are referring to the Gemstone Vial Wine. Ha. I prefer the aesthetic appeal of the second accessory, the VitaJuwel Droplet – Amethyst, for $60. It must not be as potent because it has fewer gems.
So which one makes you more drunk do you think? Does the more expensive one allow you to drink more and still be in full control of your faculties? I wonder if using one could be a defence against a DUI charge?
I think those are questions for the experts at VitaJuwel. The “Balance” Gemstone Vial might help to stay in control of your faculties. I have no idea. 🙂
FFS! Un-effing-believable! How anyone believes this crap us beyond me. I didn’t do science past the 4th form (year 10) and I know this is rubbish. WTF is wrong with people that they believe this?
It’s completely irresponsible of Nat Geo to promote this. They are a voice of authority, and it’s natural for people to think that if they say it, it must be true.
On another note, the words of the narration made me wonder where this show might go. There was the argument for a god – it’s amazing we’re even here, as well as the comment that we might be the most amazing place in the universe. That goes back to the religious argument they reverted to when science proved that the Earth wasn’t the centre of the Universe. Instead we’re now the centre of life, the spiritual centre of the Universe according to religion, so scripture is true after all.
Btw, can anyone from a Biblical literalist background answer this question for me? Do those who read the Bible literally and deny all science, history etc that contradicts it also/still believe we’re at the centre of the Universe and everything revolves around us, Mars goes into retrograde etc?
Is that a paid product placement or something? What the…
“scientifically proven.”
Obligatory _Princess Bride_ reference.
The “building blocks” listed are the classical Chinese elements. Does that tell us anything?
I think they may have written a song about this.
Maybe it’s about time for a return of Brinkley’s goat testicle injections, too, altho Viagra may have made that one a tough sell anymore.
“Gems” seems an incredibly generous description. Those look like polished river rocks, with maybe some quartz.
Vitajuwel? And it’s trademarked! That’s good, don’t want anyone pilfering such a meaningless word.