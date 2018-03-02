Friday: Hili dialogue

Okay, we’re firmly into March now, and it’s March 2, 2018, National Banana Cream Pie Day. It’s also Texas Independence Day, celebrating the day in 1836 when settlers declared independence from Mexico and declared the Republic of Texas.

In India, the festival of Holi began yesterday evening and lasts until tonight; it’s a celebration of spring and general good feeling. In India—and in places on campus here—Indians throw permanent dyes and water on each other. If you’re wearing good clothes in India, don’t go outside!

On this day in 1657, the Great Fire of Meireki began in Edo (now Tokyo), lasting three days and killing over 100,000 people. On March 2, 1797, the Bank of England issued the first one- and two-pound banknotes, which would have been a lot of dosh in that time. (Reminder: the Darwin 10-pound note went out of circulation yesterday, so if you have any (and I have one), you’ll have to go to a bank and change them for the new tenners. The new ones bear the portrait of Jane Austen. Much as I love Austen, I’m sad to see Darwin go. On March 2, 1859, the Great Slave Auction was held near Savannah, Georgia, lasting two days and selling 436 men, women, and children in a two-day period. It was the largest slave auction in U.S. history, and I can only imagine the grief and misery it caused. The only saving grace: according to Wikipedia, no families were broken up. It’s hard to imagine a time when humans could sell other human beings like so much merchandise. On this day in 1876, after the U.S. Presidential election, and only two days before inauguration, the Congress declared Rutherford B. Hayes the winner even though his opponent, Samuel Tilden, won the popular vote the preceding November. Sound familiar?

On this day in 1933, the movie King Kong opened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Thirteen years later, Ho Chi Minh was elected the president of North Vietnam. On March 2, 1949, 2 months before I was conceived, the first nonstop around-the-world flight was completed as a B-50 Superfortress, Lucky Lady II, landed at Forth Worth, Texas. It took 94 hours and of course involved inflight refueling. On this day in 1956, Morocco gained independence from France. Four years later, Wilt Chamberlain set the still-extant record for scoring in a single NBA basketball game: 100 points even. On Mary 2, 1983, compact discs, previously available only in Japan, were released for the first time in other countries, including the U.S. I remember this well—and now they’re almost obsolete! Finally, on this day in 1995, scientists at Fermilab announced the discoery of the top quark.

Here’s the trailer for the original King Kong:

Notables born on March 2 include Sam Houston (1793), Sholem Aleichem (1859), Moe Berg (1902), Dr. Seuss (1904), Desi Arnaz (1917), photographer Ernst Haas (1921), Michael Gorbachev and Tom Wolfe (both 1931), Lou Reed (1942), Karen Carpenter (1950, ♥), Laraine Newman (1952), and Daniel Craig (1968; he’s 50 today). Those who fell asleep on this day include Horace Walpole (1797), D. H. Lawrence (1930), Howard Carter (1939), Philip K. Dick (1982), Serge Gainsbourg (1991), and Anita Morris (1994).

When I began taking tons of slides (Kodachrome 64) in graduate school, Ernst Haas was one of my photographic heroes; he was a pioneer of color street and nature photography. Here’s one of his photos from one of his books I own, The Creation:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is playing a latter-day Sherlock Holmes.

Hili: They promised warmer weather. A: There is a high pressure coming from Russia. Hili: This horrible Putin again!

In Polish:

Hili: Obiecywali ocieplenie.

Ja: Nadciągnął wyż znad Rosji.

Hili: Znów ten okropny Putin!

Grania sent some tweets, including the horizontal snow she saw two days ago in Cork:

And the scene in Cork this morning, where it’s still snowing, rendering Grania housebound, but working from home:

The Brits and Irish are such wusses when it comes to snow. This would be a light dusting in Chicago—no cause for concern or difficulty in driving—but in Cork it’s caused a huge slowdown:

A winter wonderland at the hotel in the heart of the @The_VQ_Cork this morning and some amazing images from the rooftop of the hotel with a sea of white around #Cork city #sneachta @ShandonBells pic.twitter.com/x1LJOOCnVv — The Metropole Hotel Cork (@MetropoleCork) March 2, 2018

Grania comments on the following video d*g tweet, “I know it’s d*gs but it’s hilarious.” Indeed.

The subtitles have me dead pic.twitter.com/T3kcWla5Rh — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPups) February 28, 2018

Kitten fertilizer:

Always use plenty of furtilizer pic.twitter.com/hvM07GCSCY — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) February 28, 2018

From Matthew: A baby chimp is rescued from poachers and flown to safety. Make sure you turn the sound on:

Sound On: This made my night. A baby chimp being rescued from poachers in the Congo and being flown to safety. I watched it three times and felt less stressed. The pilot is so kind and gentle. pic.twitter.com/nX1TOUCbyb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 1, 2018

Medieval snowball fight!

Time for a snowball fight

[Buonconsiglio Castle, c. 1405-10] pic.twitter.com/T8Vz1zOWQA — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) March 1, 2018

A novel emotional support animal:

Please tell her parents that I've been down this road and it just ends up in misery and lizard poop. pic.twitter.com/Aydsu1j3bo — Jill Whitley (@Brideofquiet) February 28, 2018

From reader Barry, who says he can’t tell whether this cat is playing or it’s serious. I think they’re the same!