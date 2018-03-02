Duluth schools “respond” to my complaint about censorship

On February 8 I reported that the Duluth (Minnesota) public schools had removed two classic books from their syllabus: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird. The reason, as you can guess, is that they contained the “n-word”: as the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported:
“The feedback that we’ve received is that it makes many students feel uncomfortable,” said Michael Cary, director of curriculum and instruction for the district. “Conversations about race are an important topic, and we want to make sure we address those conversations in a way that works well for all of our students.”
Cary said the decision, made as a group by district leaders and leaders in Duluth’s secondary schools, came after years of concerns shared by parents, students and community groups. The change was announced to district staff members late last week.
Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth chapter of the NAACP, called the move “long overdue.”
The literature has “oppressive language for our kids” Witherspoon said, and school should be an environment where children of color are learning equally. There are other novels with similar messages that can be taught, he said.
“Our kids don’t need to read the ‘N’ word in school,” Witherspoon said. “They deal with that every day out in the community and in their life. Racism still exists in a very big way.”
To be sure, the schools were still leaving the books in the school library, just in case kids want to trigger themselves. And, as I wrote at the time, there are ways to teach this sensitively, and of course African-American kids are going to hear that word many times growing up, and will know what it means. The two books, in fact, are not oppressive but anti-racist, but use the language common among racist Southerners at the time.
Note that one of the objections to the books being used was from the NAACP, an abbreviation for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Those last two words, of course, are also taboo, as they are considered more offensive than “blacks” or “African Americans,” though not as offensive as “nigger” (I’m not using the “n-word” euphemism here, as everybody reads the offensive word into it.) Nobody calls African Americans “colored people” these days. If the NAACP is serious, it should change its name. The reason they don’t, of course, is that “colored people” was respectable at the time among blacks, and they keep it as a sign of history. But the historical context is also the same justification for teaching the “triggering” word in the two banned books.
This kind of school censorship repels me, and so I wrote to Dr. Michael Cary, Director of Curriculum and Instruction of the Duluth Public Schools. I also emailed the same letter, individually, to all seven members of the Duluth School Board. Here it is:
Dear Mr./Ms. X,
I’d like to register a protest against your school board’s removal of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the curriculum on the grounds that they contain a single word that is considered offensive. This is censorship, pure and simple, and censorship based on the principle that a book that contains any material that people find offensive should be removed from the curriculum. But nearly any important book will offend someone, and, as you know, both of these books are not only important, but anti-racist.
To say that there are other books that convey the same message implies that ideology is what’s important for the students, and that books with the same ideology are interchangeable. But that’s not true. Both of these books have substantial literary merit: Hemingway deemed “Huck Finn” as the fountainhead of American literature, and “Mockingbird” won a Pulitzer Prize. There are no other books like them.
I’m sure your students are mature enough, and your teachers capable enough, to teach these important books with care and sensitivity. To deprive students of reading them as part of the curriculum is to diminish their cultural education.
Yours sincerely,
Jerry Coyne
Professor Emeritus
Department of Ecology and Evolution
The University of Chicago
Now usually I get some kind of response or non-response defending the censorship, but up to now I’ve heard exactly nothing. Apparently the books are still out of the curriculum. This morning, however, I got a snotty email from one member of the school board, who had the temerity to address me by my first name and then to ask me three questions. I’ll leave out the name as it’s not important:
Hi Jerry,
A few questions:
1) Where did you get your information from?
2) Why do you think the decision was made? Who made it? What’s the story behind it?
3) What do you know about our community, our teachers, and our students?
That’s the complete content of the email.
My information, of course, came from the newspapers, and was widely available. As the paper reported, the decision was made by “a group by district leaders and leaders in Duluth’s secondary schools”. I presume that includes members of the Duluth School Board, but even if it doesn’t, they didn’t have to bow to the pressure. Finally, the last question really is dumb: the writer assumes that I have to know all about the community, teachers, and students to justify my criticism of the censorship. But every word I wrote goes for every school that would teach but then censor the books. The implication, of course, is that the community was riled up, contained people who saw the word “nigger” as triggering, offensive, oppressive, and upsetting, even when contained in classic works of literature, and that Duluth teachers are unable to teach those two books in a way that could defuse any offense—or even use it as a teaching moment. Are they really that incompetent?
Regardless, this is not only a non-response (just a lot of snarky questions), but speaks poorly of the Duluth School Board. So, let them censor what the kids will see, for, after all, the School Boards knows hate speech when they see it. I hope that the Streisand Effect operates here, and the children seek out and read those two books.
Meanwhile, the Duluth School Board can take a hike.
I think that last question is very telling. What do you know about our community, out teachers, our, our, our. Just the mentality that keeps American schools years behind many others. We at the local level with our small minds know far better than anyone on the planet how we will educate ours.
The answers to their 3 questions can be bundled:
There is nothing new in your words or your actions. You are part of a long, cartoonishly shallow tradition. Your rhetoric was already common and sophomoric when I was a sophomore, and that was a long time ago.
“it makes many students feel uncomfortable”
What is “ it”? We may never know.
As for the “snotty” letter, that appears to be written using a formula. I am working out what the formula is, but the letter does not suggest there is much depth to it, i.e. if the author ever read the two books (I haven’t!), or has published anything….
In a word, I’d call the letter “defensive”.
Im glad someone has the guts to write like PCC(E) – many can’t, in fear of being outcast. Don’t ask how I know this.
I remember this gem from 2015: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2927166/I-m-idiot-m-devastated-caused-offense-British-actor-Benedict-Cumberbatch-issues-apology-calling-black-people-colored-television.html
Benedict Cumberbatch falls all over himself because he committed the serious crime of saying “colored [people]”
Never make the mistake of thinking that school boards are filled with people interested in education. In my experience they are filled with busy-bodies who have too much time on their hands. The Duluth response indicates the same sort of “community values” view of public business that was championed in Dayton during Scopes.
Not from you, since you’re neither contesting any of it nor adding any knowledge.
Time for you to tell us. Can you enlighten us, or just deflect? Looks like the latter.
Judging by your lack of response, probably as much as you do.
Glen Davidson
I wrote a letter similar to yours to the same people, Jerry, and received thoughtful (if perhaps wrote) replies from William Gronseth, the Superintendent of the Deluth public schools, and from Joshua Gorham, who (I believe) is a member of the school board, both of which address me by the honorific “Mr.”
I have forwarded copies to you by email.
That should be “rote” replies (I effin’ hate homophones!).
Euphemism treadmills… what a curious cultural phenomenon.
In the 1800s blacks were often called “negroes” (“negro” is “black” in Spanish/Portuguese) and “nigger” is a perversion of that word.
Then came “colored people” or simply “coloreds”, which is now considered offensive.
Then “African American” (at least for American blacks), though apparently you can’t use this if you’re a white African American. This one is still ok.
Nowadays “People of Color” seems to be in favor, and includes all non-whites. How long until this becomes offensive?!
Where did you get the information?
—-if it is true, does it matter?
Who made the decision?
—-some ass-covering committee.
What do you know about our community?
—-it’s cold.
My first thought on reading their letter is that they put your email address on a list and some PR firm they hired sent out a questionnaire to everyone on the list to “gauge community response”. This is supported also by their use of your first name.
Jerry’s suggested I share the letters I received in response to mine to the Deluth school board. Here they are:
And from Mr. Gorham:
“I have been advised through the District’s Office of Education Equity that there are alternatives that effectively address these topics without causing students to feel marginalized.”
Like The Very Hungry Caterpillar?
Are there any qualifications required before one can be a member of a “school board”. Other than having possessed one half of a functioning set of sex organs, at some point in the last dozen or so years? Or not even that?
There’s a strong hint to me that when the email writer finds out who leaked the info to these interfering, he’ll be off to Dicks ^H^H^H^H Walmart ^H^H^H^H^H somewhere to buy an answer to the problem of these pesky leaks. Which reflects back on my question about what qualifications are needed to be considered for a place on a “school board”.
This is pretty much exactly the reaction that FFRF gets when they challenge religious intrusion into government in communities across the country.
Damn feriners trying to impose their values on us.
We can be certain that both “Huckleberry Finn” and “Mockingbird” will be replaced by novels by Alice Walker and/or Toni Morrison, chosen basically at random.
Come to think of it, any reference to pre-civil war slavery or to the civil war might make white students from Southern states feel “marginalized”, so I trust such references will be eliminated from the school curriculum. German-American and Japanese-American students might feel marginalized by any mention of WWII, so that goes out too.
Next, I wonder when mention of Evolution in Biology classes will be eliminated, because of the way it makes religious students feel marginalized.
The reasoning for this removal is flawed, but
here is another reason which seems a bit better: Sometimes classical literature, however important, just has to step aside to expose kids to newer literature that feels more relatable and current. To Kill A Mockingbird came out in 1960 and at the time it must have been incredibly raw and current and its adaptation into education was a great choice many decades ago for that very reason. But how long should a book, however, great, be a part of the reading curriculum?
An aim is to get kids interested in reading, especially now in the age of the internet when so little reading happens. Also very important is to expose kids to subjects that are uncomfortable, and to use that as a basis for talking about it. So if there are great and recent books out there about drugs, violence, racism, immigration, LGBTQ, etc., I would seriously consider those as a replacement to the books that have been set aside.
I doubt that the ‘deciders’ in Duluth have done that. And if not they have missed a great opportunity for educating their students.
If that were the reasoning, then the justification wouldn’t be that some people are uncomfortable with Huck and Mockingbird.
Above all, we must ensure that nobody ever feels uncomfortable. That is the mandate of every society; the ultimate goal of all civilization. We will have to sacrifice many things — art, speech, sex, joy — but it will be worth it when we build that world completely obsequious to all who take offence. That anodyne world. That padded and tarted up world. That pointless world.
Excellent comment. On the other hand, you have ruined my day!
I find it astonishing that,
1. instead of getting a version where, unfortunately, they’d have replaced “nigger” with, say, “African” or something- similar to how audio versions of Just So Stories go. It really is a case of throwing the baby out with the bath water.
2. There isn’t an honors level where the kids who can take on intellectually substantial problems, and therefore can discuss these important pieces of American – United Statesian, if you like – literature.
Oops (1) means instead if that, they “put the books in the library.”
I propose an acronym: PTBITL.