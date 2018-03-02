Discussion with James Damore and others disrupted in Portland

As we all know, James Damore, former Google employee, has been demonized for life for supposedly suggesting in his famous memo that women weren’t as qualified to work in tech jobs as were men. In fact, his memo didn’t say that: it said that perhaps women were underrepresented in tech at least in part due to their lack of interest in such jobs (he didn’t discount sexism, nor do I). But suggesting that lack of gender parity in jobs has anything to do with lack of interest or preference is not acceptable in today’s climate, where ideology decrees that men and women must be exactly equal in both abilities and interests.
Google fired Damore for violating the company’s code of conduct. He then filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board for being unjustly fired. He withdrew that complaint, but the NLRB had already determined internally that Damore’s firing was legal, saying that “statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected”. I find that distressing, for I believe there are some biological differences between the sexes, and if saying that is harmful and disruptive, then not only will research be suppressed, but nobody will be able to even mention the existence of biological differences. And, as I’ve said repeatedly, differences in preference or ability cannot and should not be used to deny anybody equal opportunity—the climate to let their talents and interests flower without the restrictions of bias.
In fact, as I reported the other day, new research by Gijsbert Stoet and David C. Geary supports the existence of gender difference in interests in STEM fields: the more gender-equal the society, the less likely women are to get tech degrees. That’s the opposite of what you’d expect if differences in preferences played no role in unequal representation. (That study also showed that women were at least equal to men in their abilities in STEM areas). For an explanation of the paradox, go read my exegesis of Stoet and Geary’s paper.
So Damore, regardless of the merit of the studies he quoted (they’re disputed), was probably partially right. Jon Haidt and Sean Stevens agreed, concluding, after analyzing the memo, that differences between men and women in STEM abilities was virtually nil, but differences in preferences were significant:
Damore is correct that there are “population level differences in distributions” of traits that are likely to be relevant for understanding gender gaps at Google. Even if we set aside all questions about the origins of these differences, the fact remains that there are gender differences in a variety of traits, and especially in interest/enjoyment (rather than ability) in the adult population from which Google and all other tech firms recruit.
It’s been some time since I read Damore’s memo, but I gave my take last August. Here’s part of it:
I’ve reread the infamous Google memo by James Damore, and my opinion is about the same: it’s a mixed bag insofar as it makes some weak biological/evolutionary claims about male versus female preferences, and it could have used some citations (but of course there’s lots of literature to cherry-pick, and that would have made it into a paper, not a memo). Damore seems to take observed sex differences in behavioral traits like “neuroticism” to argue, implicitly or explicitly, that differences in psychology or ability are biological differences instilled in our ancestors by natural selection. He doesn’t consider that some part of these differences, or even the bulk of them, could be cultural—due to socialization and biases—and therefore should not be taken as “evolutionarily hardwired”. And even “evolutionary hardwired” differences can be susceptible to cultural change. Further, Damore’s argument that these differences are “universal and therefore genetic” is not only a priori illogical (nearly everybody in the world is religious, but does that mean we have a gene for it?), but I even doubt that every society has been surveyed to show the universality of sex differences in psychology, preference, or ability.
That said, I think the memo makes points worth considering, has been grossly misrepresented by people who attacked it, and likely led to Damore’s firing simply because he violated the Regressive Leftist dictum that there are no biological, or even existing, psychological differences between men and women, and therefore differential representation must be due to sexist bias leading to failure to hire or promote.
Given the results of Stoet and Geary, I’d probably emphasize biology a bit more now than I did then, though their study should be replicated.
This is all a long-winded way to explain why Damore, when he speaks in public, gets attacked and disrupted by Leftists, abrogating his freedom of speech. This happened on a small scale on February 17, when Damore was part of a panel at Portland State University (PSU) called “We need to talk about diversity.” The panel was organized by a student skeptic group, Freethinkers of PSU. Besides Damore, it included former Evergreen State biologist Heather E. Heying, PSU philosophy professor Peter Boghossian, and writer Helen Pluckrose. Bret Weinstein, Heying’s husband and the target of student ire at Evergreen, also appeared briefly. The panel and disruption are discussed in a Quillette article by Andy Ngo.
The protestors didn’t manage to derail the event, but disrupted it, even ripping out the sound system as they flounced from the room. As Ngo reports, there were other attempts to prevent people from hearing the panel:
A protest campaign to hoard free tickets claimed more than half the seats, suppressing turnout.
After the event, police and security escorted the speakers out of a back entrance. I caught up with them and asked for their reactions. Helen Pluckrose recalled what one of the police officers had told her: “So why are you so radical and extreme and dangerous that I have to escort you off campus? You seemed very reasonable to me.” She still doesn’t have an answer.
You can see the protest in this clip from a tweet, and the full discussion at the bottom. The protest began when Heying rather than Damore was speaking. (Why do these protestors always have red, green, or blue hair?)
Note how angry the woman was who was removed by the police. One protestor calls Damore a “Nazi.” The anger in these people is strong, palpable—and unwarranted. It’s a way of preventing discussion by spewing outrage.
Willamette Week reports the disruption, which starts at 20:08 in the full video below.
When the doors of Hoffman Hall opened to the ticket-holding attendees, the only protesters in sight were a group of six students holding signs displaying photos of prominent women scientists: Dana Ulery, Gladys West, Lynn Conway, Radia Perlman, Adele Goldberg, and Grace Hopper, Ada Lovelace, the Eniac Team, Karen Spark-Jones and Sophie Wilson.
The small group walked up to the courtyard in front of Hoffman Hall, showing the signs to people waiting in line and patiently answering questions from bystanders curious about the women. In front of the hall, they held their signs and talked quietly among themselves.
Some other protesters waiting in line for the walk-out protest wore purple, a color chosen to distinguish themselves from the rest of the small crowd waiting to listen to Damore speak.
“I’m bummed my tuition money is going toward James Damore,” said Chloe Kendal, a senior graphic design major, as she waited in line. “Most people I know are really bummed. People in my department are really unhappy he’s speaking on campus.”
Her friend Jenny Vu, also a graphic design major, says most students didn’t know or care about the event.
“Most people are unaware and indifferent, but the people who are aware are angry,” she says.
They both hoped to send a message to the event organizers by walking out of the auditorium.
More than 200 people showed up to the event. Around 6:30, a handful of attendees got up to walk out.
As they were leaving, two people tried to disconnect the audio equipment by knocking over a speaker and pulling out wires. The microphones cut out for about 30 seconds.
I mourn the lack of civility in all this, and the willingness of the protestors to call people Nazis and try to shut down their talk by ripping out wires and speakers. Fortunately, the panel went on, and the protestors huffed off into the night.
I too mourn the lack of civility in these discussions. But to understand why Google really had to let Damore go, you need to understand something about how Google works. (Note: I don’t work there; I work at another well-known tech company nearby. But I have several friends at Google.) Most companies do annual reviews. At Google your annual review is largely a peer review. Suppose that a woman engineer is working on a project along with Damore. Can she trust that his feedback about her will be objective? Now, it might not have been even objective even if he had never published this memo (and of course that goes for all peer feedback by anyone) but once you take a public stand on something, you will – consciously or otherwise – find yourself defending it. In that sense he poisoned his ability to work with folks that he might have had to work with.
What does anything he wrote or said have to do with individual evaluations?
Considering the culture at Google, I think the question is whether Damore could get an objective evaluation. Apparently not.
Glen Davidson
Yes, I understand that, and I’ve heard secondhand that Damore had a previous history of unpleasant interactions with people at Google. I have no opinion about whether or not Google should have fired him, as I don’t know his history at Google. All I think is that he shouldn’t be permanently demonized BECAUSE OF THAT MEMO.
I wonder if the ones that routinely trash white males are fired for being unable to peer review their white males colleagues.
Not on your life.
Looking at the documentation attached to Damore lawsuit, Google tolerates employees that are openly racist and sexist (against the right groups of course). I wonder how a white male openly conservative (aka Nazi) would be peer evaluated in that environment (and that is probably why no one is openly conservative there.)
The basis for a class-action suit by conservative Googleers perhaps? Nevermind. Bad idea. I can see the headlines now; “Google v Nazis”
I think it is a class action.
I don’t see why not. He takes pains, in the memo, to make clear the difference between individuals and group means.
From what little I know of him, I’d certainly trust him on this more than many of the people who complain about him.
“Only women lactate” is clearly a Nazist statement perpetrating fixed biological binaries that have been debunked by the insightful and clearly phrased work of Judith Butler.
Only women menstruate. Only men risk prostate cancer.
Nazis everywhere, I tell ya.
Luckily thousands of students with cultural studies degrees are out there dictating policies to eradicate nazi biological diversity exclusionary from the society.
As usual, Monty Python with their “right to have babies” is on target.
Only biological structures breathe – and as a geologist I feel I should intersectionally support the entities of my fascination.
Wow – it’s hard work coming up with that stuff. My respect for Sokal rises along with my gorge.
When you can’t make a reasoned case for your position, just try to shut down the other side.
Apparently there was never any other reason for the protesters to be there.
Nazis are not welcome in civil society? Who’s acting like Nazis, and who’s trying to bring down civil society?
The bankruptcy of the censors’ intellects reveals itself again and again.
Glen Davidson
Damore stated the obvious in his memo: men and women have different interests. Why they have different interests is another question entirely.
My own experience bears this out. I was a microchip designer for 33 years, and as my daughter and stepson grew up I encouraged them to prepare for engineering careers. Both showed ability and interest, eventually enrolling in engineering programs in college. But after a year my daughter, even though doing well, became disinterested in the physics, etc., required. After some time she switched to biology, and after five years in school graduated with a double major in biology/zoology and a minor in math. But her career options didn’t interest her: graduate school or a fairly low level job in some biotech field. Eventually she went through a 2-year teaching program, but at the end decided that teaching high school students was not for her. Now she has her own business teaching piano to children, and loves it.
Over the years I’ve worked with many program managers and many fellow microelectronics engineers. There were hardly any female engineers, but plenty of competent program managers. Naturally I became friendly with most of these people, and that led to some discussions of how we each got into our respective career slots. It all boiled down to personal interests: the female managers were simply not interested in the nuts and bolts of circuit design, but very interested in, and good at, managing projects.
One female engineer (from China) that I worked with for some years was a very competent circuit designer, but quickly went on to become a manager of about a dozen male engineers. She quickly rose to higher levels of responsibility. Eventually the company was bought out and swallowed by a bigger fish after the 2008 recession. She is now the overall engineering manager for a Silicon Valley microelectronics firm.
I think that many people in the Regressive Left, having no real experience in the hard-science fields, have no idea how the real world of science and engineering works, especially in terms of the people. Interests and abilities go hand in hand, and those are most certainly characteristics of individuals, not identity groups.
I myself have never had ability or interest in managing engineers or anyone else, but I know a good manager when I see one. My best manager, in a banking job in the 1970s, was a highly educated Jewish woman from Brooklyn. Another good one was a guy who was a lousy engineer, but an excellent organizer and manager. A third was a Syrian, educated in the U.S. and now an American citizen; he was a great engineer but so-so at managing mainly because he was much more interested in doing circuit design, and did manager stuff grudgingly. Not far from my home is a design center for a major microelectronics firm that employs a number of my former colleagues. There are two female engineers (immigrants) and perhaps twenty males; the place is run by what I’m told is an extremely competent female, who was a very good engineer but is better at management.
So in my view, Damore was on the money, but the ridiculous politically correct environment of today’s Regressive Left royally screwed him.
OK, but what about the environment?
By the way: shame on you Nazi for socializing your daughter into a piano teacher.
Although anecdotal, those are still some illuminating stories about what it is like in the technical fields. People differ in their interests — some go for management, others dream about transistors. Some are men and others are women.
So what’s the big deal if it is a 60:40 or even 80:20 gender difference split between interest in people and an interest in electronics? Let people go where they like.
The most generous interpretation to put on it is that Trump has everyone rattled.
15 years ago, in Holland, the government started an initiative to get more mothers back into the workforce. It involved financial incentives to companies and employees and ended up a massive failure.
Who would have thought that some people preferred taking care of the home and kids rather than spend 40 hours a week pushing papers so their boss could buy a bigger Mercedes.
I don’t think these sorts of disruptions are helpful. Let them speak, hear them out & disagree.
That said, what I’ve been wondering about is why so many people are treating the message that women are ‘less inclined/well suited/interested in/wired for’ certain professions as if it were some novel idea. It isn’t. I don’t think Damore’s memo, or message, for that matter, adds much to any discussion on ‘viewpoint diversity’.
Q&A begins at 54:30 In the video
Briefly skipping through the questions asked… I conclude that some of the students don’t know how to frame a question & other students are proselytizing. Jargon, cliché & lack of concision – as if their social learnings come from a well of slogans rather than examined, debated first principles.
A dull [as in uninteresting] bunch in the main.