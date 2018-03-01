Thursday, Hili dialogue

I asked Grania to find me a pig tweet in honor of NPD, and she found a good one: Pigcasso, the Artistic Pig.

National Pig Day is an event held annually on March 1 in the United States to celebrate the pig. The holiday celebration was started in 1972 by sisters Ellen Stanley, a teacher in Lubbock, Texas, and Mary Lynne Rave of Beaufort, North Carolina. According to Rave the purpose of National Pig Day is “to accord the pig its rightful, though generally unrecognized, place as one of man’s most intellectual and domesticated animals.” The holiday is most often celebrated in the Midwest.

On March 1, 1564, the French Wars of Religion began with the massacre of 63 Huguenots in Wassy, France. Further superstition on this day in 1692: three women, Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne, and the slave Tituba, were accused of witchcraft in Salem Village, Massachusetts, kicking off the Salem Witch Trials. On this day in 1815, Napoleon returned to France after being banished to Elba. After the Hundred Days, he was deposed and sent to St. Helena, where he died. On March 1, 1872, the world’s first national park, Yellowstone, was established in the U.S. Exactly 11 years later, Henri Becquerel discovered the phenomenon of radioactive decay.

On this day in 1932, Charles Lindbergh reported the kidnapping of his son, found dead two months later. Bruno Hauptmann was convicted and executed for the crime, one of the biggest news stories of the era. In 1950, Klaus Fuchs was convicted of spying for the Soviet Union when it was discovered that he’d passed on data on the atomic bomb. He served nine years in prison in England. On March 1, 1964, President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps. Exactly ten years later, seven men—H. R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, John N. Mitchell, Charles Colson, Gordon C. Strachan, Robert Mardian, and Kenneth Parkinson—were indicted for obstructing justice in the Watergate break-in, the first of many “-gates”. Seven years later, IRA member Bobby Sands began his hunger strike in Maze Prison, ending with his death on May 5. On March 1, 1998, the movie Titanic became the first film to gross over a billion dollars worldwide. And on this day in 2006, Wikipedia published its one millionth article, on the Jordanhill railway station.

Here’s perhaps the most famous scene from Titanic:

Notables born on this day include Frédéric Chopin (1810), William Dean Howells (1837), Lytton Strachey (1880), Oskar Kokoschka (1886), Glenn Miller (1904), David Niven (1910), Harry “Holy Cow” Carey (1914), Robert Lowell (1914). Harry Belafonte (1927; he’s 89 today), and Catherine Bach and Ron Howard (both 1954).

Here’s Kokoschka’s “Lovers With Cat”: can you spot the moggie?:

Those who died on March 1 include Paul Scott (1978; read his Raj Quartet, one of the best works of fiction of our time), Edwin H. Land (1991), Andrew Breitbart (2012), Bonnie Franklin (2013), Alain Resnais (2014), and Minnie Miñoso (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a bit of hilarity took place. I have to say that this is one of the best Hilis yet!