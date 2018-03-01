The AR-15 blessing in Pennsylvania

Two days ago I reported that a church in Pennsylvania was holding a Blessing of the AR-15s. That took place yesterday. Reuters reports:
Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as “rods of iron” that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting.
Women dressed in white and men in dark suits gripped the guns, which they had been urged to bring unloaded to the church in the rural Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Philadelphia. Many celebrants wore crowns – some made of bullets – while church officials dressed in flowing bright pink and white garments to go with their armaments.
Reverend Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon, leader of the church after the death of his father and church founder, the Reverend Sun Myung Moon, blessed the roughly 250 couples at the service, a church spokesman said.
Students in a nearby school were “relocated” for the day. The ceremony went off without a hitch—or rather, without a death.
Here is a video and some photos of the ceremony, conducted at the Sanctuary Church (a Moonie church) in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. I can’t think of a better documentation of two forms of lunacy that dominate America: love of God and love of guns.
Why does that older woman in front need an assault rifle? And why are they wearing crowns?
JFCC. That is nucking futs. Please get out and vote because you can bet that these folks do.
Indeed. Only the political process can save us from those whom the inexorable flow of Enlightenment values seems to have missed. The cultural divide in the United States is a chasm and the ballot box is the means by which its future will be determined, not only for traditional issues such as economic ones, but by the nature of how life will be lived. The religious right, and its overlapping allies such as the NRA, is far from from finished in this country and as its numbers wane becomes more ruthless in attempting to maintain political power.
There has been a 250 year history of rural Pennsylvania and rural upstate New York being the home of a vast collection of nutty people.
You may be unnecessarily restricting your geographic coverage here.
Right. I’m from Utah. Outside a few islands of relative sanity like Salt Lake and Park city, Utah is pretty strange.
You know what I’m going to say :
Only in Fantasyland.
Just got my copy…
I’m beginning to doubt that I can handle the last sections – getting some fresh air for now.
I wouldn’t want any of those people toting guns! This is scary.
Moonies who needed desperately to find a way to reduce the respect they’d been getting.
Glen Davidson
Read an article on these loons that said they were having marriage ceremonies with the guns as well. Something in the bible about protecting with the Rod. Little did we know that rod means AR-15. Funny how these biblical babbles work out in modern times. Apparently these folks won’t be shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Insane doesn’t even come close.
Ewwwww…I’m embarrassed to say that I was born and raised and live in Pennsylvania…
Well shucks, I have to do my part to vote and speak out against the nutty stuph here.
I would be interested in obtaining fMRI images of their brains. Amygdala’s must be swollen with fear and hate.
Wow. Just, wow.
Even as an avowed atheist for my entire life…my first thought here was “GAWD HELP US ALL.” We can never overestimate the human capacity for self-delusion!
How surreal. Seems like something from a very funny sketch show.
Mocking extremists keeps getting harder and harder. I pity satirists.
Truly, these are still the Dark Ages.
“Could have saved lives.” Churches are places for people with vivid imaginations and no sense of practical reality.
Kinda looks like a weird dream/nightmare. Makes me wonder if those in charge keep adding little extras (like the crowns) just to see how far they can push it before someone says “Nipple clamps? You’ve got to be kidding Pastor?”
Well, they look completely sane.
Just 250 people in this militia-of-God? I’m not impressed.
Most humans seem to naturally feel a desire to be important, to live a life of significance, and if they don’t achieve it the right way — with hard work, education, and infused with a deep understanding of ethics and the scientific method — they’ll grasp onto whatever nuttiness comes their way. It’s not just the people standing there with their AR-15s, it’s the look in their eyes that says: “I am a weapon in the hands of God. Fear God, and me, of course.”
Exactly. People who feel they have not achieved enough in life will turn to organizations that give them meaning whether it be religious, militias, or sports teams.
Bizarre, even by goddy gun nut standards.
A neologistic word for members of religious cults: automatonamous. In this case, with the Moonies, it’s not just the guns. Look at the ceremonial dress-up clothes (I especially noticed the white-glove treatment of the AR-15s)and the solemn demeanor of the men dressed in black and women in white. I have to infer that in surrendering selfhood they believe they’ve found it.
Where I reside we have the Jehovah’s Witnesses who come in every year for a big conclave to do whatever it is they do. Same cultish behavior on the streets (no ‘outsider’ sees them in the rented auditorium): patriarchs marching toward Zion–which I think they believe is located in the constellation of the Pleiades–and trailing behind the wife and (often) many children of the paterfamilias. Each carries a sack lunch, since they won’t patronize any of the restaurants downtown, or for that matter have anything to do with us gentiles.
And let’s not forget the ultra-scary Nation of Islam. . . .
I knew the Moonies where nuts, but I didn’t know they were militant. Does anyone doubt that if the “leader” commands them to start killing, they’ll obey?
Is the ringleader there the actual (biological) son of old Moon? They all consider that one to be their father.
Creeped out to be living in the same geopolitical state, but at least they’re on the diagonally opposite corner.