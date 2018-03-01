As I’m home during the early morning, and thus limited to photos that just arrived. Today we have a short but sweet set of two from Stephen Barnard, who’s been AWOL for a while.

First, a House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):

And then Deets, one of Stephen’s two Border Collies (the other is Hitch). As he says, the fresh snow “amps them up”. This is an “almost all black dog”, but doesn’t count as such for my purposes.