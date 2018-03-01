Readers’ wildlife photos

As I’m home during the early morning, and thus limited to photos that just arrived. Today we have a short but sweet set of two from Stephen Barnard, who’s been AWOL for a while.

First, a House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):

And then Deets, one of Stephen’s two Border Collies (the other is Hitch). As he says, the fresh snow “amps them up”. This is an “almost all black dog”, but doesn’t count as such for my purposes.

7 Comments

  1. Andree
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    There’s nothing like seeing a happy dog in snow. Thank you for the smiles, Stephen.

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Nice shot of the house finch, Stephen, and of Deets of course!

    Good thing those dogs have a wide range to run in!

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    The house finch’s familiar song and call are here:

    https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/House_Finch/sounds

    Reply
  4. Smokedpaprika
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Two magnificent beauties! Thanks, Stephen.

    (We’ll be getting around 15cm of snow later today in SW Ontario. Could feel weird after the balmy 15C of yesterday.)

    Reply
  5. Terry Sheldon
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Lovely photos! Allow me to jump in with the obvious observation (and at the risk of being accused of assigning gender roles) that the house finch is the male of the species.

    Reply
  6. simonbowler
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    Love the dog photo, both excellent photos

    Reply
  7. Cate Plys
    Posted March 1, 2018 at 10:00 am | Permalink

    I really never get enough of Stephen Barnard’s photos.

    Reply

