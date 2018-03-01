Caddisfly hatching (and parrot lagniappe)

This video was just posted yesterday, and it’s amazing—like the alien coming out of the guy’s stomach. It’s a caddisfly. These aren’t what entomologists call “flies,” which are in the order Diptera; rather, they’re in the order Trichoptera. As for what is happening here, I’ll let Matthew (who sent me the video) explain:
Its a hemimetabolous insect, so they just go through a series of moults, the final being the most dramatic. They are nymphs, this is the imago. Same as in dragonflies. And who worked it out and described it first? Swammerdam.
Jan Swammerdam is one of Matthew’s science heroes, and figures largely in Matthew’s first book, The Egg and Sperm Race.
Here are the YouTube notes:
Yep! Little Black Caddisflies hatch on nice days even in winter. This one is about 4mm long, so hatches in minutes compared to larger aquatic insects which can take up to an hour to eclose.
Now think of the evolution required to built such a complex developmental program (which of course includes behavior):
Caddisflies are holometabolous. The order Trichoptera is considered closely related to Lepidopotera (butterflies and moths) The larvae spin a form of silk and use it to make protective “houses” incorporating bits of their environmental substrates, like plant detritus or sand.
Cool! I remember fondly spending hours at the rivers that lie between Flagstaff and Sedona AZ. There, the clear water is full of several different species of caddisfly larvae, including webspinners, which snare their food with a web. But most species would make a traveling home and live in it, like a hermit crab in its borrowed shell. The most amazing ones were the Helicopsyche which made a home with sand grains, and had an amazing resemblance to a snail shell: https://bugguide.net/node/view/900704
Caddisfly ‘houses’ are amazing and African Grays are featured primates.
I’m no biologist. Just amazed. What is it like to be a caddisfly? Is it like something?
