Caddisfly hatching (and parrot lagniappe)

This video was just posted yesterday, and it’s amazing—like the alien coming out of the guy’s stomach. It’s a caddisfly. These aren’t what entomologists call “flies,” which are in the order Diptera; rather, they’re in the order Trichoptera. As for what is happening here, I’ll let Matthew (who sent me the video) explain:

Its a hemimetabolous insect, so they just go through a series of moults, the final being the most dramatic. They are nymphs, this is the imago. Same as in dragonflies. And who worked it out and described it first? Swammerdam.

Jan Swammerdam is one of Matthew’s science heroes, and figures largely in Matthew’s first book, The Egg and Sperm Race.

Here are the YouTube notes:

Yep! Little Black Caddisflies hatch on nice days even in winter. This one is about 4mm long, so hatches in minutes compared to larger aquatic insects which can take up to an hour to eclose.

Now think of the evolution required to built such a complex developmental program (which of course includes behavior):

Here’s a African gray parrot named Einstein (Psittacus erithacus), celebrating her 30th birthday at the Knoxville Zoo: