Women’s hockey shootout at the Olympics

Crikey, I missed the women’s hockey in the Olympics too, and this shootout, in which they snatched gold from the jaws of Canada, suggest that the teams are damn good. I love these shootouts where the shooter does all kinds of sneaky stuff to get the puck past the goalie. This is impressive:
yes, and as I mentioned before, we were lucky to have a team play in the Olympics. They were fighting for equality of pay with the men’s team, who of course did not do well.
I tuned in just in time to see the shoot out. It was indeed pretty intense.
“The uploader has not made this video available in your country”
Probably wise for the uploader to not make this available in Canada. 🙂
I mentioned this in another thread so I won’t go on about it here: it is a shame (IMHO) to decide a gold medal for a team event on an individual skills competition. Like deciding the world series on a home run competition.
Having said that, the rivalry between the Canadian and US women’s hockey teams is legendary. I look forward to the time when other countries have developed their hockey programs so that other rivalries can be developed as well.
+1 Mark, a shootout is a terrible way of deciding such an important event, in fact the NHL is thinking of extending the highly popular 3 on 3 overtime from 5 to 7 minutes to have even less shootouts.
It is an unfortunate part of the game, like penalty kicks in soccer. There are few options in tied knockout games in sports like soccer and hockey; by the end of overtime play the limits of human endurance are tested.
I also got “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” – and I’m in Switzerland. 😦
This version is viewable in the UK & no doubt other countries too:
Damn – that’s the Mens
Can’t find a non-NBC copy that isn’t talking heads nonsense. Single channel subscription sports is such a pain – there must be a better way of arranging these things.
Curling shoot-outs are *way* more exciting.
+ 😀