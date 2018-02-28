Women’s hockey shootout at the Olympics

Crikey, I missed the women’s hockey in the Olympics too, and this shootout, in which they snatched gold from the jaws of Canada, suggest that the teams are damn good. I love these shootouts where the shooter does all kinds of sneaky stuff to get the puck past the goalie. This is impressive:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 28, 2018 at 3:00 pm and filed under sports. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    yes, and as I mentioned before, we were lucky to have a team play in the Olympics. They were fighting for equality of pay with the men’s team, who of course did not do well.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    I tuned in just in time to see the shoot out. It was indeed pretty intense.

    Reply
  3. Mark Reaume
    Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    “The uploader has not made this video available in your country”

    Probably wise for the uploader to not make this available in Canada. 🙂

    I mentioned this in another thread so I won’t go on about it here: it is a shame (IMHO) to decide a gold medal for a team event on an individual skills competition. Like deciding the world series on a home run competition.

    Having said that, the rivalry between the Canadian and US women’s hockey teams is legendary. I look forward to the time when other countries have developed their hockey programs so that other rivalries can be developed as well.

    Reply
    • nwalsh
      Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

      +1 Mark, a shootout is a terrible way of deciding such an important event, in fact the NHL is thinking of extending the highly popular 3 on 3 overtime from 5 to 7 minutes to have even less shootouts.

      Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted February 28, 2018 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

      It is an unfortunate part of the game, like penalty kicks in soccer. There are few options in tied knockout games in sports like soccer and hockey; by the end of overtime play the limits of human endurance are tested.

      Reply
    • vierotchka
      Posted February 28, 2018 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

      I also got “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” – and I’m in Switzerland. 😦

      Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    This version is viewable in the UK & no doubt other countries too:

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

      Damn – that’s the Mens

      Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

      Can’t find a non-NBC copy that isn’t talking heads nonsense. Single channel subscription sports is such a pain – there must be a better way of arranging these things.

      Reply
  5. Craw
    Posted February 28, 2018 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    Curling shoot-outs are *way* more exciting.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: